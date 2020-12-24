Don Paul: White Christmas arrives overnight, bigger round Christmas night

Nature will be greasing the skids for Santa just about everywhere in Western New York during Christmas Eve. Things get trickier when we switch from widespread/synoptic snow to narrow bands of lake effect by Christmas night. In advance of this comes enough rain and warmth to have melted any previous snow that was hiding in some shady nooks. Temperatures on Thursday will peak in the low 50s ahead of a strong cold front, dropping closer to 40 by 7 p.m. In advance of the front, plenty more rain is coming late in the day. Parts of the Southern Tier may receive more than an inch of rain, and the Niagara Frontier will likely get more than half an inch.
One of the complications for tonight is a slowing of the cold front, which will be better news for early Christmas Eve drivers. While some sleet pellets may mix in over higher terrain, most roads will remain initially wet early in the night. As the cold air slowly filters east, a transition to sleet and eventually snow will ice up road surfaces late tonight into the wee hours, making for hazardous travel in the widespread transition. By 2 a.m., heavier snow will be falling in the westernmost counties, but a mix will still be found in the Genesee Valley.
By the time the kids are up tearing open presents, we’ll be in all snow, with the heaviest amounts in Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties. While these modeled amounts are probably overdone due to marginal temperatures and some melting, I would expect at least 3 to 6, maybe 4 to 7 inches west by 7 a.m. and 2 to 3 inches closer to the Genesee Valley.
A lull will develop by mid/late morning into early afternoon as drier air moves in for a few hours. By later in the afternoon, a moistening west-southwest flow will develop some intensifying lake-effect snow over higher terrain to the south, with a fresh 3 to 5 inches on the hills by the dinner hour.
Winds will go back to more southwesterly during Friday evening, sending heavy lake snow to the metro area and northeast suburbs, with some blowing and drifting due to the 15-25 mph wind with gusts to over 30. This peak metro area activity will come late Christmas night into early Saturday.
Temps will slowly fall from Christmas Day’s upper 20s to the low 20s by Saturday morning. During Saturday morning, some models favor the lake snow shifting even a bit farther north in Northern Erie County, hitting Amherst and Clarence harder for several hours. Saturday afternoon, winds will veer to more westerly, sending slowly weakening lake snow back to the south, below the Buffalo Southtowns into the hilly terrain. Modeled storm totals by late Saturday look reasonable to me, with the least falling closer to Lake Ontario, and the greatest totals on the Chautauqua Ridge and the Boston Hills. The green coloring in the legend suggests more than one foot and up to 18 inches or more on these hills. But storm totals in the Buffalo metro area and nearby eastern suburbs (including Lancaster and Depew) will probably range from 9 to 14 inches. Should the band stall for a lengthier period, locally heavier amounts are possible.
The alignment of the winds also favors less lake effect in places like Olean and Wellsville than the hills of Southern Erie and Western Chautauqua counties.
By Sunday, some sunshine will peek through and temps will moderate into the mid 30s. Some mixed showers may return Sunday night and Monday, with another Great Lakes low bringing us more lake snow showers by Monday night and Tuesday. However, that next system looks less potent, and the northwest flow behind it favors most of the limited snow falling on the hills.
The synoptic snow later Christmas Eve and the heavier lake snow Christmas night into Saturday will have a major impact with difficult, hazardous travel. It will not reach levels of paralyzing and disruptive snows we’ve experienced in a few past events, but it will be serious enough for you to consider postponing or cancelling travel plans late Christmas Eve and again later on Christmas Day into the night. Of course, that's not even considering the dangerous public health implications of indoor gatherings. One way or another, have a merry, safe Christmas!