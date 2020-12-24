Don Paul: White Christmas arrives overnight, bigger round Christmas night

By the time the kids are up tearing open presents, we’ll be in all snow, with the heaviest amounts in Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties. While these modeled amounts are probably overdone due to marginal temperatures and some melting, I would expect at least 3 to 6, maybe 4 to 7 inches west by 7 a.m. and 2 to 3 inches closer to the Genesee Valley.

A lull will develop by mid/late morning into early afternoon as drier air moves in for a few hours. By later in the afternoon, a moistening west-southwest flow will develop some intensifying lake-effect snow over higher terrain to the south, with a fresh 3 to 5 inches on the hills by the dinner hour.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Winds will go back to more southwesterly during Friday evening, sending heavy lake snow to the metro area and northeast suburbs, with some blowing and drifting due to the 15-25 mph wind with gusts to over 30. This peak metro area activity will come late Christmas night into early Saturday.