Don Paul: While not totally dry, conditions improve this week

Saturday’s rainfall was excessive. Even though it was a well-forecast event, there is a limit to what property owners and emergency managers can do to prepare for such a deluge. Localized flooding was widespread and disruptive. Here are some amounts , via the Buffalo National Weather Service and helpful spotters.

July has been dramatically different than the first half of the year. On June 30, Buffalo had a yearly rainfall deficit of 6.84 inches, with only 12 inches for the year compared to a normal 18.84 inches. June’s mean temperature was a significant 4.3 degrees warmer than normal. Now, as of Sunday, Buffalo has received 6.59 inches for July, which is 4.77 inches above the normal of 1.82 inches to this date. The wettest July on record brought 8.93 inches, so we still have a way to go to match that, but it’s not out of reach. Our yearly deficit has shrunk to 2.07 inches.