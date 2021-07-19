Don Paul: While not totally dry, conditions improve this week

Saturday’s rainfall was excessive. Even though it was a well-forecast event, there is a limit to what property owners and emergency managers can do to prepare for such a deluge. Localized flooding was widespread and disruptive. Here are some amounts, via the Buffalo National Weather Service and helpful spotters.
The most complete list includes some astounding totals from reliable measurements.
July has been dramatically different than the first half of the year. On June 30, Buffalo had a yearly rainfall deficit of 6.84 inches, with only 12 inches for the year compared to a normal 18.84 inches. June’s mean temperature was a significant 4.3 degrees warmer than normal. Now, as of Sunday, Buffalo has received 6.59 inches for July, which is 4.77 inches above the normal of 1.82 inches to this date. The wettest July on record brought 8.93 inches, so we still have a way to go to match that, but it’s not out of reach. Our yearly deficit has shrunk to 2.07 inches.
July temperatures, despite quite a number of muggy days, are close to normal. Last year’s July included an all-time record of eight consecutive 90-degree-plus days, including the hottest day in 67 years, and we finished 6.5 degrees warmer than normal.
What’s ahead for this week is imperfect, but a notable improvement over last week. Monday and Tuesday will be warm and humid but shy of oppressive. A southwest breeze will hold high temps back in the upper 70s near the Lake Erie shore, but readings will reach the low to mid-80s farther inland. Lake Erie still has some cooling power, with the Buffalo lake temp taking a hit from the heavy rain and Saturday’s gusty northeast wind. It’s now down to 68 following Friday’s 71, running four degrees below average.
A cold front will be approaching later Tuesday, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms.
Isolated downpours are possible with the front, but if any downpours occur they will be short-lived, unlike Saturday’s rain.
By Wednesday, we’ll be cooler and less humid with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The high will be near 75, rather than the average of 81. Thursday looks bright, sunny and comfortable, with readings in the mid-70s. The lower dew points on Wednesday and Thursday should assist in developing more needed evaporation, ahead of the next system, another cold front arriving early Friday.
Scattered showers will precede this front Thursday night and may linger into early Friday, though amounts will be modest. Saturday looks very pleasant with abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Sunday becomes more uncertain, with the approach of another area of low pressure, and its warm and cold fronts. This will increase the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms for a portion of the day into Sunday night. Rainfall amounts may be greater than Thursday night’s showers, but don’t currently appear to be excessive.
Despite the seasonably warm and humid conditions early this week, the extended range upper air pattern does not favor a return to lasting true midsummer heat anytime soon. The core of the hot ridge of high pressure will remain over the central and interior Western states.
This does not equate to unseasonably cool temperatures for our region, but it does keep the excessive heat away from the eastern Great Lakes and Northeast, and would keep our highs most days running a little below average. This thinking is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature probabilities in both the six-to-10-day and eight-to-14-day outlooks.
Precipitation probabilities are much more uncertain during this period.