Don Paul: Wetness on the way with heat on Friday and an unsettled weekend

Wednesday started bright and cool, with only a light breeze presenting less chill than we experienced on Tuesday. But even by mid-morning, approaching moisture could be viewed on Cleveland radar.

On an automatically updating GOES satellite loop, you’ll be able to view the advancing and thickening cloud cover ahead of the showers.

At dawn, there were numerous Southern Tier lows in the mid-30s, where at least some light frost was likely in sheltered valleys. Buffalo bottomed out at 42 degrees, seven degrees below average. Wednesday highs should run in the low to mid-60s. With only a light breeze, it will feel more comfortable than Tuesday.

As for the advancing showers, they will be arriving at the end of the day, near the dinner hour. They will be far from soaking.

While shower coverage will increase later in the evening, rainfall amounts are looking lighter than they did in Tuesday guidance, as modeled for shortly after midnight.

Scattered showers will continue into early Thursday, with the passage of a weak area of low pressure and its fronts. The showers will break off and give way to a partly sunny and drier afternoon.

A stiff southwest breeze will return by Thursday afternoon, coming up to 15-30 mph. The high temperature should reach the mid-60s, but it will be somewhat cooler downwind of 53-degree Lake Erie.

Friday morning, a strong warm front will be reaching our region in the morning, preceded by a just a few thinly scattered morning showers and thunderstorms.

Once the warm front passes to the north, a gusty south-southwest breeze will kick our temps to the mid- to upper 80s inland (cooler near the Lake Erie shore and along the Niagara River) with increasing sunshine Friday afternoon. Dew points will climb into the low 60s, making for marginally high humidity.

Saturday gets trickier, with the slowing of an approaching cold front. This slower motion will allow more time for prefrontal heating and destabilization, especially inland, on a southwest flow. High temps will again reach the mid-80s inland. Dew points will climb to the stickier mid-60s, meaning more water vapor will be in the air to fuel any showers and thunderstorms.

However, as of now, the amount of available energy and instability appears low enough to lessen the risk of widespread organized severe weather. Even so, the risk of isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts cannot be eliminated from late Saturday into early Sunday. Those who venture out on the lakes should carry a NOAA weather radio or consult a reliable weather app for any watches or warnings. Saturday waves will average 1 to 3 feet on nearshore Lake Erie waters, and 1 to 2 feet on Lake Ontario, with southwest winds of 8 to 16 knots on Lake Erie and 5 to 15 knots on Lake Ontario. Winds and waves will be higher near any thunderstorms.

During Sunday morning, the cold front will pass off to our east, though it may still trigger some morning showers and thunderstorms.

The atmosphere will be drying and cooling for the afternoon, with seasonable and refreshing highs back to the upper 60s, along with lowering dew points. As winds veer from west to northwest, Lake Ontario wave heights will increase to 2 to 4 feet, with 1- to 3-foot waves on nearshore Lake Erie. The bottom line for boaters this weekend: probably Saturday morning and later Sunday afternoon will be the safest times for boating, but conditions will be tricky and changeable. Again, a reminder: A 53-degree lake temperature can bring on hypothermia in fairly short order, so caution is advised. The UV index will be highest preceding any Saturday convection and following any Sunday convection.

Monday will bring brilliant sunshine and low humidity to our region, with high temps approaching 64, accompanied by just a light breeze. The UV index will be quite high.

Gradual moderation to the low 70s on Tuesday and mid-70s on Wednesday will return, with the next chance of scattered showers arriving during Wednesday. Total seven- day projected rainfall amounts should be more than adequate for farmers and growers.

While our overall soil moisture has dropped during May so far, there is no dry anomaly evident so growers are in good shape in this category.

In the extended range upper air pattern, our mean temperatures should run closer to average most days next week, with some minor ups and downs.

The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show broad expanses of severe to extreme drought in key agricultural regions, including California and large portions of our grain-growing heartland, which is not good news for food supplies and pricing.

The best news for the grains region is the long-range outlook through July suggests some improvement in the drought conditions may develop, with no such luck for the West.

In the pollen allergies picture, one thing that can be said for occasional rainfall is it cleanses many of the pollen grains out of the air, at least temporarily. Variations in Pollen.com’s five-day forecast are tied largely to expected precipitation. Birch, ash and maple are the top pollens now present in our regions. My favorite, grass pollens, haven’t yet reached my ENT region.

My generic over-the-counter allergy medicine, chosen with the help of a supermarket pharmacist, stands at the ready.

