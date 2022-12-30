Don Paul: Western New York's warmup amplifies into next week

Before I move on to forecasting, a look back at some basic statistics for December and the year is in order.

In case anyone missed the storm totals, the official National Weather Service observation at Buffalo Niagara International Airport tops the list.

The 51.9 inches is not an all-time record, if you include the 82 inches that fell there during Christmas week, 2001, in an otherwise fairly tame winter. Whether this winter turns out similarly remains to be seen.

Buffalo’s December snow total was 64.7 inches (no more is coming through the Dec. 31), 41.3 inches above the average of 23.4 inches. We now have a cold weather season total of 101.6 inches, running 69.5 inches above the average to this date of 32.1 inches. The 101.6 inches is a record for so early in the season, and exceeds our yearly seasonal average of 95.5 inches over the last 30 years.

The year 2022 was wetter than average by 4.55 inches, not a huge anomaly, with 44.98 inches compared to the 40.23-inch average through Dec. 29. More rain is coming, so the yearly total will head into the 45-plus-inch range.

Our monthly mean temperature currently is minus-0.5 degrees, and had been a little above average prior to our disastrous blizzard, with a coldest temperature of 4 degrees on Christmas Eve. Seven months out of the year were warmer than average and, other than January, most of the negative anomalies were small. We had five 90-plus-degree days, one above average.

The flood threat that has developed in our current meltdown is likely to be a minor one, focused on Erie County as determined by the Buffalo National Weather Service flood watch.

Part of the threat is tied to the combination of mainly loose ice on county streams and creeks, the warmth producing much runoff and some coming rain. The large creek behind my elevated property shows lots of slush ice on Friday morning. It looked more solidified on Wednesday and Thursday. Featured in the photo below is Maddie, our slobbery, goofy 140-pounder, and her pawprints.

Maddie is keeping an eye on the creek this morning.

The risk of ice jams developing on Erie County streams and creeks exists with all these factors of warmth, runoff and rain. However, the hydrology desk at the NWS estimates any flooding would be minor. There is also some limited risk in the next couple of days of localized urban flooding if storm drains are blocked by slush. What can’t be gauged by the NWS is our basements. If you have any leaks around your foundation, there is little doubt they are percolating right now. The amount of liquid that was in the original snowpack was up to more than 3 inches closer to Buffalo, but still was substantial elsewhere in the county and also extending into the southern half of Niagara and western Genesee counties. If you have had major problems with kind of meltdown seepage in the past, it is probably time for you to move vulnerable basement floor items to a higher surface if you haven’t already done so.

With Friday’s temps reaching well into the 50s, the meltdown will be proceeding full-tilt even before the arrival of any rain. As for the rain, totals between Friday into Saturday night will be moderate, in an average range of .5 to .75 inches of rainfall, with up to an inch possible.

The wettest period is likely to be during Saturday morning.

Occasional showers will still be around in the afternoon. The rainfall and a breeze off 35-degree Lake Erie (up from 32 a few days ago) will hold readings in the 40s, coolest near the lake.

New Year's Eve will bring an end to the showers early in the evening. Behind a cold front, readings will fall back into the upper 30s by midnight, with a 12-18 mph breeze putting a bite in the air downtown and elsewhere. With temps staying above freezing, icing on roads and sidewalks will not be a problem.

New Year's Day will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray light showers possible, though it will be mainly dry with temps in the low 40s, well above the average of 34. Monday will be a similarly bland, quiet and dry day, with a repeat high in the 40s.

It's Tuesday when the warmup really spikes, following the passage of a morning warm front ahead of an evening cold front. Scattered and occasional showers will be with us on a brisk southwesterly flow that will boost the high surprisingly close to 60.

Ahead of the cold front, there may be a rumble of thunder.

The exceedingly mild temperatures do vanish behind the front, however. While Wednesday’s high will still be in the low 50s, with a chance of occasional showers, by Thursday and Friday we’ll be back to the 30s, dropping to the low 30s by next Friday. A few rain and snow showers may show up Thursday with the passage of a second cold front.

The chillier pattern later next week does not appear to have much staying power. By the end of next weekend, warmer ridging in the upper atmosphere is showing up in the ensembles over our region, which would boost our temps back above average.

I’ve been seeing posts on social media suggesting we’ll be heading back to some type of deep freeze by mid-January. That could happen, but I’m not yet seeing such warning signs in the current extended range ensembles. Apparently, the Climate Prediction Center doesn’t see such signs, either.

In the meantime, Lake Erie is essentially wide open, with only around 6% ice cover, all of it at the western end.

While there are no current ominous signals or hints of anything major in the next 10-12 days, it’s highly doubtful we are through with lake-effect snow, light or heavy.

If you’re headed to Cincy for the game, Monday night will be unseasonably mild with readings in the low 50s after a daytime high in the upper 50s. The American GFS shows showers beginning to show up by 7 p.m. and becoming widespread during the game, with the European ECMWF being “less wet.”

If you have a Bills poncho, I suggest you bring it.