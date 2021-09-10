Don Paul: Western New York is not done with summer weather

After Friday’s seasonable temperatures, we’ll be shifting over to more summerlike readings during the weekend. The average high is now down to 75, and we should be running above that reading just about every day starting Saturday through next week.
As for this weekend, we’ll be heading into the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday behind a warm front, with a brisk south-southwest breeze and comfortable humidity. As depicted in high-resolution models, sunshine will be abundant.
It will remain breezy and mild Saturday night, with Niagara Frontier low temps in the mid-60s.
On Sunday, the slow approach of a weak cold front from the north presents minor complications. A few showers may pop up, and may be accompanied by a rumble of thunder. However, the majority of the day will be rain-free, quite warm (for football) and slightly more humid, with only partial sunshine at best. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. A broad-brush forecast map from the Weather Prediction Center may be unduly pessimistic for coverage.
While a few passing showers can’t be ruled out for the tailgating hours, most high-resolution models are going with sparse coverage in the morning.
As the afternoon progresses and the front draws closer, shower coverage may increase near the frontal boundary. Splitting hairs, the location of the showers will be tied to how far north of the stadium the front is located.
As the front gets closer to the stadium, the models are showing another reduction in shower coverage.
Another potentially important factor for this and all games is ventilation. A few days ago it appeared we would have a brisk breeze just about all day Sunday. Newer guidance now suggests a lessening breeze during the game. There is no real way to estimate how much reduction in contagion risk occurs by windspeed, but in a crowded stadium a gusty breeze might offer some limited reduction. A number of models are currently showing winds lightening up during the game by 2 to 3 p.m. after a breezier start to the day.
The topic of masking up at crowded stadium venues remains controversial with some segments of the public, but not in the public health community. From this week’s Buffalo News editorial on the topic of masking and vaccinations: “Outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregate setting of people close together” there is still a concern, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
“A packed football stadium now is not a good idea,” Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo, a professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Miami’s medical school, told Kaiser Health News. “When there’s a lot of shouting and yelling” without masks, “it means they’re spraying the virus.” Sunday won’t be as crowded as the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., but it will be more than crowded enough.
For weekend boaters, waves will average 2 to 4 feet on both lakes Saturday. On Sunday, waves could be a little higher early in the day, subsiding to 1-3 feet in the afternoon, with a limited thunderstorm risk.
The chance for showers increases Sunday evening with the frontal passage, followed by drier, seasonable conditions Monday. By Tuesday, the front comes back at us as a warm front, followed by an approaching cold front Wednesday. The best chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be Tuesday night and Wednesday, and there are early hints a few of the storms may pack a punch. We’ll likely experience mid-70s on Monday, and low 80s on Tuesday and next Friday. There are no signs of a drastic cooldown next week.
Climate Prediction Center temperature probabilities strongly favor warmer than average temperatures most days, both in the six- to 10-day outlook, as well as in the eight- to 14-day period, well into September.
Starting Monday, we will be without Buffalo National Weather Service Doppler Radar for up to two weeks. A planned replacement of the important pedestal upon which the 28-foot antenna rotates is underway across the country at all NWS radars, a few at a time. It’s now our turn in this major upgrade (our pedestal has exceeded its service life, and the goal is to keep the network of NWS and military Dopplers operating into the 2030s).
Since the NWS online radar display link remains problematic for ease of use – it has been roundly criticized – you may want to turn to a radar app. If you have such an app on your smartphone, here are the radar sites and their identifiers that can bring the best nearby radar coverage from approaching precipitation, all from state-of-the-art Dopplers. I’ll include the Environment Canada sites, which are not accessible on the NWS link. For storms from the west, Detroit (KDTX) and Cleveland (KCLE) are useful. From the northwest, Environment Canada (CASET) captures cells coming off Lake Huron, and (CASKR) serves the Toronto vicinity and covers much of western Lake Ontario. State College (KCCX) is useful for cells approaching from the south, and Pittsburgh’s (KPBZ) covers areas to the southwest. To the east, there is KBGM in Binghamton and KTYX near southeast Lake Ontario. There are also local television station weather apps that show a composite of regional radars, even if Buffalo data is missing. I think you can guess which station app upon which I rely. However, no local station operates its own radar.
The NWS has a full explanation of this project on its website, including a nice time-lapse of the removal and replacement of such a pedestal in Oregon.