Don Paul: Western New York is not done with summer weather

Starting Monday, we will be without Buffalo National Weather Service Doppler Radar for up to two weeks. A planned replacement of the important pedestal upon which the 28-foot antenna rotates is underway across the country at all NWS radars, a few at a time. It’s now our turn in this major upgrade (our pedestal has exceeded its service life, and the goal is to keep the network of NWS and military Dopplers operating into the 2030s).

Since the NWS online radar display link remains problematic for ease of use – it has been roundly criticized – you may want to turn to a radar app. If you have such an app on your smartphone, here are the radar sites and their identifiers that can bring the best nearby radar coverage from approaching precipitation, all from state-of-the-art Dopplers. I’ll include the Environment Canada sites, which are not accessible on the NWS link. For storms from the west, Detroit (KDTX) and Cleveland (KCLE) are useful. From the northwest, Environment Canada (CASET) captures cells coming off Lake Huron, and (CASKR) serves the Toronto vicinity and covers much of western Lake Ontario. State College (KCCX) is useful for cells approaching from the south, and Pittsburgh’s (KPBZ) covers areas to the southwest. To the east, there is KBGM in Binghamton and KTYX near southeast Lake Ontario. There are also local television station weather apps that show a composite of regional radars, even if Buffalo data is missing. I think you can guess which station app upon which I rely. However, no local station operates its own radar.