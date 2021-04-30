Don Paul: Western New York can't seem to shake the showers

Among other elements of subpar weather, there will be few if any days in the next six in which there is no threat of a few showers. At least we have passed our peak rainfall amounts and widespread coverage with Thursday’s soaking rainfall which was, as forecast, heaviest in the Southern Tier.
On Friday, we moved on from widespread rain to a cold, gusty wind, maxing out in the afternoon.
If temperatures were in the upper 50s or 60s, the wind would be nothing more than an annoyance. But with readings in the 40s, the wind chill will be noticeable, running in the mid-upper 30s. Not only that, but a disturbance and a reinforcing shot of cold air may actually bring a soupcon of snowflakes by evening to the hilly terrain well east and south of the metro area as moisture is forced up to a higher elevation on an upslope west-northwest flow.
While there might be a short-lived thin coating on the highest hills’ grass, this should be nothing more than a conversation piece.
Saturday looks a little more hopeful, with less wind most of the day, and some sunshine to help get temperatures back to the mid-upper 50s. Late in the day, there may be a brief period of showers, as winds turn a little gustier. Most of the day will be dry, but there is this late-day glitch.
Sunday will bring more cloud cover with only a few sunny breaks. A few showers will cross our region from southwest to northeast for a minority portion of the day. Winds will be mostly light, with high temps reaching the low-mid 60s.
While we won’t be facing a steady rain on Monday, it appears shower chances and coverage will again be on the increase, and there may be a rumble of thunder due to the proximity of a frontal boundary. Temps should edge back up to the mid 60s.
Some scattered and occasional showers are still likely for parts – not all – of Tuesday, with fewer showers on Wednesday. Temperatures next week, however, will not be on a steady climb after Monday. We’ll drop back to near 60 on Tuesday, and have to settle for mainly mid to upper 50s Wednesday through Friday.
We’re finishing up April with near normal rainfall of 2.76 inches through Thursday, just .15 inch below average, and 5.1 inches of snow, 2.4 inches above average. The monthly mean temperature has been 2.7 degrees above average through the April 29, with a record high of 84 on April 8 and a record-tying high of 82 on April 10. Our coldest readings were 24 on April 2 and 3.
Since May is starting out on a cooler note most days, it’s safe to say it’s still not safe to put out tender plantings. The danger of frost has not yet passed.
The American GFS ensemble and Canadian GEM ensemble both suggest warmer ridging will begin to build in the east by the second week of May. This upper air pattern shift would increase the likelihood of more consistently mild weather if it verifies, though there is no indication yet of a return to the summerlike low 80s.
In mid to late July, the National Weather Service will be adding more specificity to its severe thunderstorm warnings, with new thresholds on higher levels of severity. Currently, warnings are issued when winds of greater than 58 mph and/or hail larger than 1 inch in diameter are detected or reported. But there are less common severe storms which exceed these thresholds by a considerable margin. The third category, listed as “destructive” is very rare in our region but should such a level be reached, that is the point at which a Wireless Emergency Alert/WEA will be automatically sent out to mobile devices. Here are the details.