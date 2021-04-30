Don Paul: Western New York can't seem to shake the showers

Among other elements of subpar weather, there will be few if any days in the next six in which there is no threat of a few showers. At least we have passed our peak rainfall amounts and widespread coverage with Thursday’s soaking rainfall which was, as forecast, heaviest in the Southern Tier.

On Friday, we moved on from widespread rain to a cold, gusty wind, maxing out in the afternoon.

If temperatures were in the upper 50s or 60s, the wind would be nothing more than an annoyance. But with readings in the 40s, the wind chill will be noticeable, running in the mid-upper 30s. Not only that, but a disturbance and a reinforcing shot of cold air may actually bring a soupcon of snowflakes by evening to the hilly terrain well east and south of the metro area as moisture is forced up to a higher elevation on an upslope west-northwest flow.

While there might be a short-lived thin coating on the highest hills’ grass, this should be nothing more than a conversation piece.