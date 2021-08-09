Don Paul: Welcome to the hottest week of the year

Nothing magical will occur to relieve discomfort after Monday afternoon’s heat advisory for the Niagara Frontier expires.
Whether additional heat advisories are issued Tuesday or Wednesday, it will remain oppressively muggy on the Niagara Frontier, give or take a couple of degrees. The humidity and dew points will remain unusually high, by Western New York standards, on the Niagara Frontier into at least Thursday. Areas to the south of the advisory area will not quite reach the advisory criteria, but it will be difficult to discern the difference.
While heat indices will range from 95-100 in Monday’s advisory area, if they drop to 90-95 by Tuesday that will fail to bring a sense of relief, and be largely unnoticeable except the light breeze into Tuesday morning will pick up noticeably to 15-20 mph during the afternoon and early evening. To be sure, it will remain excessively warm and humid, but that kind of a breeze will improve the ventilation.
Tuesday will be a day to watch for some possible strong to severe thunderstorms developing, mainly in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has Western New York at a marginal risk for such storms, but it is possible SPC may have to bump up the risk from the current 5% to 15%, depending on later data and model runs.
Should severe storms develop, the primary threat will be damaging straight line winds. Here is one high-resolution model’s depiction of the convection for around the Tuesday dinner hour.
At this time, SPC keeps us at a lesser 5% risk on Wednesday as well, in a more poorly organized setup.
Dew points will remain in the range of upper 60s to near 70-72 through Thursday, which is an unusually long stretch of uncomfortable conditions for our region, having started during this past weekend. Temperatures will range from near 90 again Tuesday (with the help of an increasing downslope, southerly breeze) and Wednesday, depending on how much sunshine we receive. Thunderstorm coverage on Wednesday should be more on the sparse side. Storm coverage may increase again by Thursday afternoon and evening, in a steamy southwest flow ahead of a cold front. This tendency shows in Weather Prediction Center precipitation probabilities for Thursday.
Friday may be a key day to watch for severe storm potential, depending on the timing of a cold frontal passage. If the front crosses Western New York in the morning ahead of peak heating, the threat may be more limited. If the front is slower and arrives later in the day, the threat of severe weather would increase.
The good news for heat-haters is there will be some relief behind the front. Dew points will drop back into the much more comfortable 50s this weekend, with high temps returning to the seasonable upper 70s to near 80. This is far from sharp cooling, but the ridge of high pressure behind the front will afford us some breathing space.
Lest heat-lovers throw up their hands, the upper air pattern in extended range guidance favors a return to a warm ridge of high pressure taking up residence over the Northeast again, though probably with a little less heat than we’re currently experiencing.
This thinking also shows up in the Climate Prediction Center’s eight- to 14-day temperature probability outlook.
Climate change report
The new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report was released Monday, and it is a grim read. The world has been warming faster on land, in the air and in the oceans than earlier climate models had projected. The mean global temperature increase since the industrial revolution is already up to 1.1 degrees Celsius. The Paris Accord had set holding peak warming to a very ambitious 1.5 degrees cap, which was going to be very difficult to meet as a goal. At our current rate of warming, unless immediate efforts to slash the burning of fossil fuels are undertaken globally, even the more dangerous level of 2 degrees warming will be hard to meet without rapid, strong action.
While the IPCC scientists, having relied on more than 14,000 published and peer-reviewed studies, have understandably grown more pessimistic in the face of accelerating climate impacts already causing widespread disruptions and disasters, this is not a report of abject hopelessness.
On Sunday, one of the IPCC lead authors, Penn State’s Dr. Michael Mann (who has kindly assisted me in researching several of my Buffalo News articles), still held out a bit of tempered optimism if humanity drastically steps up its pace of corrective action.
Here is a summary on the new IPCC report, a short read.
For the truly ambitious, the entire report can be accessed with this link. It will require downloading sections, and no, I haven’t yet had time myself to digest it all.