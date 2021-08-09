Don Paul: Welcome to the hottest week of the year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The good news for heat-haters is there will be some relief behind the front. Dew points will drop back into the much more comfortable 50s this weekend, with high temps returning to the seasonable upper 70s to near 80. This is far from sharp cooling, but the ridge of high pressure behind the front will afford us some breathing space.

Lest heat-lovers throw up their hands, the upper air pattern in extended range guidance favors a return to a warm ridge of high pressure taking up residence over the Northeast again, though probably with a little less heat than we’re currently experiencing.

This thinking also shows up in the Climate Prediction Center’s eight- to 14-day temperature probability outlook.

