Don Paul: Welcome to meteorological winter

The latest available runs of the European and Canadian models are less emphatic about the snow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Even the wintrier GFS has us into scattered and occasional snow showers later Monday and Monday evening, rather than anything persistent and heavy.

The west-northwest wind may average 15-20 mph during the game, with some gusts to 25 or 30, so count on a significant-though-not-brutal wind chill. The GFS is windiest, but it often has a bias in that direction.

Temps will be falling into the low 30s, so it’s safe to say this still looks like the first truly cold game of the season at home, about which we can expect to hear much from the ESPN announcers and color analysts.

Looking out 8-14 days into the month, the Climate Prediction Center is leaning to our temperatures running above average most days, though that is not a strong positive anomaly.

The ensembles suggest such a moderating trend would hold off until later next week.