Don Paul: Welcome to meteorological winter

In meteorology, the four seasons are divided into nice, neat quarters. The winter quarter runs from December through February. While this may provide some statistical advantages in keeping climate records by season, I’m neither convinced this designation means much to the public, nor to many of my colleagues and myself. In any case, we are beginning meteorological winter on a seasonably mild note.
As for November, Buffalo officially received 5 inches of snow at the airport, 2.8 inches below average for the month and -3.7 inches for the season. Liquid precipitation was just barely shy of average. The monthly mean temperature ran 1.2 degrees above average, with some help from four days with high temps in the 60s.
December began with tranquility in the form of only a light breeze into Wednesday evening. The storm system I wrote about in my Monday article, bringing gusty winds to Western New York, will still be doing just that. A deep area of low pressure will pass to our north, ushering in only limited rainfall, but rather strong winds.
The closer spacing of the isobars surrounding the low are a primary indicator of the wind potential due to a tight pressure gradient. The light color green depicts only scattered light rain showers, most numerous in the morning. Peak gusts in and near the metro area will approach 45-50 mph, strong but shy of true high wind criteria of 58 mph.
The winds will not be as strong in the Southern Tier or Genesee Valley.
Behind the storm’s trailing cold fronts is merely seasonably cool air, with high temps in the upper 30s, close to average. Winds will be lighter at 12-18 mph on a partly to mostly cloudy Friday, with a chance of a few light snow showers.
A few occasional snow showers are likely Friday night and for a small part of Saturday, which will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Sunday should bring a few degrees moderation with some sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness. A southwest breeze will strengthen later Sunday, with temps reaching at least the low 40s, ahead of another vigorous low passing north of us. By evening, the likelihood of rain and wet snow showers will be increasing. Winds out of the southwest may be strong, ahead of the storm system’s cold front (note the isobar spacing).
Back on Monday, I wrote the then-current GFS model suggested some accumulating snow would reach us by Monday morning, across the region. The latest few runs of the GFS have backed away from the significance of the snow, although there is still considerable uncertainty. The cold front is likely to cross our region in the predawn hours of Monday. The GFS depicts a brief burst of heavier snow by midmorning, behind the front.
The latest available runs of the European and Canadian models are less emphatic about the snow.
Even the wintrier GFS has us into scattered and occasional snow showers later Monday and Monday evening, rather than anything persistent and heavy.
The west-northwest wind may average 15-20 mph during the game, with some gusts to 25 or 30, so count on a significant-though-not-brutal wind chill. The GFS is windiest, but it often has a bias in that direction.
Temps will be falling into the low 30s, so it’s safe to say this still looks like the first truly cold game of the season at home, about which we can expect to hear much from the ESPN announcers and color analysts.
Looking out 8-14 days into the month, the Climate Prediction Center is leaning to our temperatures running above average most days, though that is not a strong positive anomaly.
The ensembles suggest such a moderating trend would hold off until later next week.
CPC has an even weaker positive anomaly they are favoring for us over December as a whole. As you may know, I’m not a great fan of monthly and seasonal outlooks. However, there are no signs in the near future of a drastic turn to much colder weather in the first half of the month.
***
Eight of the worst world wildfire weather years on record have occurred in the last decade, according to a new University of Alberta study which perused data from many countries and the World Meteorological Organization. The evidence is strongly suggestive much of this is tied to a warming climate. While warming increases humidity through more evaporation over the oceans, lakes, and wet regions, it does the opposite over arid regions. It makes dry air drier, reducing humidity and making wildfires more likely.
The study concluded: “Decreasing relative humidity was a driver of more than three-quarters of significant increases in intensity and fire spread, and increasing temperature was a driver for 40 per cent of significant trends.” As reported in Science News, 3 of the worst fire seasons on record in British Columbia occurred in 2017, 2018, and 2021. Following the hottest Canadian temperature ever recorded at 116 degrees, the town, Lytton, where the all time national record was set on June 28th, was destroyed by a wildfire the very next day. It was warmer that day in this part of British Columbia than in Dubai.
Many of the burn-scarred lands then become vulnerable to flash flooding and landslides when heavy rain finally occurs.