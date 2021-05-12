Don Paul: Weekend looks dry as seasonable temperatures return to WNY

It’s been a long time in coming, this normalcy. May has not been kind to us. After a much milder-than-average March with almost no snow, a slightly milder-than-average April with 5.2 inches of snow, and a chilly start to this month, a turnaround begins Wednesday. I should quickly add, however, the chill will still be with us Wednesday night. A frost advisory (in blue) will be in effect for expected fairly widespread inland frost south of the metro area, and some patchy frost will also be possible in the interior of the Niagara Frontier.

So far, May’s mean temperature has been running 5 degrees below average, which is a large anomaly. Buffalo has had three days in the mid to upper 60s, from May 2-4, seven days in the low 50s, and one day in the upper 40s. No snow has been observed at the airport, but some graupel pellets fell in some spots on a cold and windy Tuesday. Some snow has been measured in parts of the Southern Tier, mainly Allegany County, Sunday evening.