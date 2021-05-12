Don Paul: Weekend looks dry as seasonable temperatures return to WNY

It’s been a long time in coming, this normalcy. May has not been kind to us. After a much milder-than-average March with almost no snow, a slightly milder-than-average April with 5.2 inches of snow, and a chilly start to this month, a turnaround begins Wednesday. I should quickly add, however, the chill will still be with us Wednesday night. A frost advisory (in blue) will be in effect for expected fairly widespread inland frost south of the metro area, and some patchy frost will also be possible in the interior of the Niagara Frontier.
So far, May’s mean temperature has been running 5 degrees below average, which is a large anomaly. Buffalo has had three days in the mid to upper 60s, from May 2-4, seven days in the low 50s, and one day in the upper 40s. No snow has been observed at the airport, but some graupel pellets fell in some spots on a cold and windy Tuesday. Some snow has been measured in parts of the Southern Tier, mainly Allegany County, Sunday evening.
In the last couple of weeks, each time I’ve speculated “that should do it” for any flakes in Western New York this spring, nature has found a way to remind me I’m not in charge here. At this time, the coming pattern change looks to be more persistent, getting our readings back to about where they should be in mid-May. Such readings would, of course, preclude snow (but not frost).
By May 12, the Buffalo average high is in the upper 60s. On that basis, when I speak of average temperatures, that alone should bring a smile to many of you who want to enjoy walks and bike rides without bundling up. Average this time of year is mild. Mild readings also mean more people spending more time outdoors, reducing the risk of contagion in the pandemic.
Our May rainfall so far is very close to average, running just .08 inch short. For the year, Buffalo is at 9.65 inches, which is a significant 3.58 inches below the average of 13.23 inches. The moderate drought conditions covering much of Western New York have improved considerably. However, as we move further into the growing season, rainfall potential in the next week is low. We are not at a stage by any means in which growers have to consider irrigation, though topsoil will be drying out to a certain extent. Here is the five-day rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. The best chance for some modest shower activity will be south and east of the metro area.
On a daily basis, no showers are expected through the remainder of the week, excepting a remote chance of a few light showers well south and east of the metro area Friday afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant each day on the Niagara Frontier, with a few more clouds mixing in over the Southern Tier.
Daytime highs will move from Wednesday’s 60 to the mid 60s Thursday and Friday inland, and a little cooler near the lakeshores. Winds will be fairly light as well, making it feel milder than it has since early May.
The weekend looks dry as well with a mostly sunny sky both days and seasonable temperatures. Winds will continue to run light, and higher elevations will be a few degrees cooler than the lower elevations. Daytime highs will reach the mid-upper 60s on the Niagara Frontier inland from the lakes. By Monday, we should be flirting with the 70 degree mark, though some urban locations could get there during the weekend.
A warm front will be approaching our region from the south during Monday and will likely trigger a few showers and some rumbles of thunder on and off into Tuesday. After the warm front passes by, guidance is currently indicating warm upper level high pressure ridging to set up in eastern North America, as seen here in the European ensemble mean for later next week.
That’s the feature which has been missing for weeks, and gives a higher confidence in temperatures moving above average at that time, as seen in this Climate Prediction Center temperature probability outlook.
I’m not seeing a return to April 8 and 10's 84- and 82-degree highs yet, but the likelihood of readings getting into the 70s by mid or late next week is increasing. As for allergy sufferers, the drier pattern means you’ll need to keep your antihistamine nearby.