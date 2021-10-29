Don Paul: Weekend begins with soaking rain; first flakes appear next week

For our region, the soaking portion of the rain won’t last all that long. It will begin near Buffalo and cross into the Niagara Frontier by midafternoon Friday and continue into the evening hours.

By Saturday’s predawn hours, the rain will have become lighter and more showery (intermittent), with some drizzle.

The raw breeze from late Friday into the nighttime hours will diminish for Saturday. Basically, this means if you must head out into Saturday’s occasional lighter showers you won’t get soaked or have to endure much of a wind chill. For dog owners, muddy paws return, if they every left.

Even on a dreary day, autumn foliage colors can jump out at you, and this may be the last weekend for rewarding leaf-peeping. Colors will be near peak on the Niagara Frontier and range from peak to past peak in the Southern Tier.

Saturday’s high temperatures will run in the mid 50s with an easterly breeze of 8 to 14 mph.