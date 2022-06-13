Don Paul: Week has pleasant bookends and a sultry middle

Monday began with increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity, after a speckled Sunday with scattered and occasional showers. After a bright and comfortable Monday, the northwest flow evident in this automatically updating GOES satellite loop is going to be a factor in delivering what may be a potent complex of thunderstorms later Monday night.

Fortunately, the trajectory most likely for this potentially dangerous “mesoscale convective complex” (feel free to that in a conversation) favors the MCS tracking more toward northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Since this track is not too far from Chautauqua County, it will still bear watching should the pathway be nudged slightly northward. The MCS may rapidly intensify later Monday, though the Storm Prediction Center is also favoring the more southerly track in their convective outlook.

A typically well-developed MCS can produce a wide swath of damaging winds and large hail, along with flooding downpours. This system will be “riding the ridge,” a hot ridge of high pressure stacked up over the central states, with such an MCS riding a pathway following the outer edge of such a strong ridge which, in our region, will be a northwest-to-southeast path. The northern edge of the system may bring showers and a distant lightning show in the predawn hours to Chautauqua County.

The ridge looks something like this, at about 18,000 feet altitude. You can see the strong northwesterly component to the flow over Michigan and eastern Ohio.

A dry and stable air mass will return during a milder Tuesday. The sky will be mostly to partly sunny, bringing a high in the upper 70s-80 with a light northeast breeze and comfortable humidity.

The warm ridge will begin to expand in our direction later Tuesday night into midweek, pushing a warm front toward us. Ahead of the front, a few showers will be possible toward dawn on Wednesday.

The modeled placement of the ridge tells the story of the building heat which will overtake Western New York on Wednesday.

Most of Wednesday will be rain free, even though increasing humidity will bring a sultry feel to the air mass by midday on a south-southeast flow. With the northwest flow aloft, another MCS, while less than likely, can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a 5% risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

The metro area high will reach the upper 80s, and a few inland locations may hit 90.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

By Thursday, the passage of a warm front followed later by a trailing cold front will likely create 2 rounds of thunderstorms, while we still deal with heat and humidity.

After near record high minimum temps Thursday morning in the low 70s, the daytime conditions will strike some as nearly oppressive by our regional standards.

With at least a couple of rounds of thunderstorms, SPC has placed us in a defined risk for severe storms Thursday, 4 days out in advance, which is unusual.

Relief will not be long in coming, for those—like me—who don’t favor extended periods of heat and humidity. Come Friday, we’ll be behind that trailing cold front with cooler temperatures and falling humidity.

Bright sunshine and a west-northwest flow will make for a beautiful day, with high temps back to a more seasonable range.

On Saturday, we’ll still be in the cooler northerly flow ahead of a large Canadian ridge of high pressure, with exceptionally low humidity along with a high UV index.

Such a flow does make it “cool for the pool,” true enough, but it will be otherwise a gorgeous day.

Sunday, directly under the ridge, the breeze will lighten and we’ll keep the low humidity for the Juneteenth events. Temps will edge back into the low 70s, after morning lows from the upper 40s in the valleys to the low 50s on the Niagara Frontier.

Some moderation will begin next Monday, with still comfortable readings rising into the mid 70s. The eastward migration of the hot ridge this week looks like a temporary phenomenon, with the ridge retreating more toward the central and southern states. This is seen in the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature probabilities outlook.

This trend would keep our high temps running closer to average most days in the period.

No tropical threats

One of our worries currently off to the side is the potential for a disruptive tropical cyclone to further damage our oil supply shortfalls during this period of high inflation. At this time of the hurricane season, the most favored region for development is usually the Gulf of Mexico. This year, the typically very warm Gulf waters are warmer than average, not just near the surface but to a considerable depth also greater than usual. This means the eventual potential for a tropical system which could impact drill rigs and Gulf refineries is worrisome. However, as of now, there are no signs of tropical developments over at least the next few days in the Gulf.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.