Don Paul: Weather's looking good through weekend; new evidence shows extreme climate events feed off one another

Sunshine will be on the increase and humidity on the decrease Wednesday afternoon as a cold front drops away to the south. This gradual clearing trend can be viewed on this high-resolution NOAA GOES satellite link, as a drier northeast flow sets in: https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/sector_band.php?sat=G16§or=ne&band=GEOCOLOR&length=24

However, the front will stall close enough to our south to spread some cloudiness into the southern tier Thursday and Friday, where a few lighter showers may cross the state line, but still stay well south of the Niagara Frontier. The easterly flow around a Canadian ridge should keep Thursday highs in the upper 70s-80.

A second cold front will drop south across our region early on Friday, possibly triggering a few more light showers over the southern part of our region during the morning: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/basicwx/99fndfd_init_2022070600.gif

A fresh batch of Canadian high pressure will shunt any real heat away from us, and keep Friday highs in the upper 70s.

By Saturday and Sunday, this high pressure ridge will dominate for the entire weekend, meaning Western New York will bask in low humidity with abundant sunshine, along with a high UV index: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/medr/9jh_conus.gif

Saturday’s northeast flow will make it the cooler of the 2 weekend days, with temperatures only in the low 70s, and probably only the upper 60s at the Lake Ontario shoreline. Boaters will deal with 2-3 foot waves on Lake Ontario, and 1-3 feet on Lake Erie, though there is still some chance it will grow choppier than these early indications.

By Sunday, temps will recover to the upper 70s-80, with a lighter east-southeast breeze producing waves of 1-2 feet.

On Monday, we’ll be on the warming backside of the Canadian ridge, with a southwest flow boosting temperatures to the low 80s: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/medr/9lh_conus.gif

The approaching warm front from the west may begin to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms Monday night, more likely on Tuesday as a trailing cold front follows the warm front. Behind the cold front, a northwest flow will return readings to the upper 70s on Wednesday: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/medr/9nh_conus.gif

With the current upper air pattern and the projected pattern over the next couple of weeks, there is little chance our region will get into a prolonged period of real heat. The northwest flow aloft will continue to steer periodic cold fronts across the Great Lakes, cutting off the warm to hot high pressure ridge to the west. During the start of this weekend, the hot ridge will be displaced to the west central U.S., running far north into central Canada, while a cool trough centers itself over eastern Canada. Note the orientation of the flow: https://m3o.pivotalweather.com/maps/models/epsens/2022070600/072/500h_anom-mean.conus.png

Even by the 21st of the month, the upper air ensembles center the core of the hot ridge over the southwest, with no migration to the east. While we will have periodic warm spells, persistent summer heat will remain unlikely: https://m3o.pivotalweather.com/maps/models/epsens/2022070600/360/500h_anom-mean.conus.png

This trend is also seen in the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature probability outlook: https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/814day/814temp.new.gif

In the meantime, there is a small negative soil moisture anomaly which developed over the past month in much of Western New York: https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/Soilmst_Monitoring/Figures/daily/curr.w.anom.daily.gif

Considering the very sparse rainfall projected in the next 5 days, it will be a good idea for growers and gardeners to keep up the watering: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/qpf/p120i.gif?1657120907

New evidence shows extreme climate events feed off one another

As reported in Axios, a new study demonstrates strong evidence that events like the long ongoing megadrought often worsen other extreme weather and climate events, such as deadly heatwaves. Dry air over parched soil heats more readily, reaching dangerous extremes more often and lasting longer when they do: https://images.axios.com/p1uX9ncoDGACSNrqkmMRhE10-ic=/2022/06/29/1656515384338.png

(For the more ambitious, here is the AGU Geophysical Research Letters study): https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2022GL099265

The study authors are convinced such soil-air interactions were responsible for the record early season wildfires in New Mexico this spring. Johns Hopkins co-author Benjamin Zaitchik told Axios, “We’re seeing a climate change signal of earlier springs, faster drying, and early summer warmth feed back on itself, leading to larger impacts than we would predict taking each hazard on its own.”

A second study published last week in the journal Climatic Change gives detail to the difference in impacts between a global temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius (since the Industrial Revolution) versus 2 degrees Celsius. The world is already up to 1.2 degrees C warming, and is on track to reaching at least 3 degrees by the end of the century, barring more stringent greenhouse emission restrictions.

Using 21 computer models, the study calculates hazards such as heat stress and water scarcity would be reduced globally from 10% to 44% just by holding to 1.5 degrees C instead of allowing 2 degrees C. The reduction would be closer to 85% by the difference between 1.5 degrees C and 3.6 degrees C.

Study lead author Rachel Warren insists it is not too late to avoid the worst climate impacts. She wrote to Axios, “It is not the time to despair, it is the time to participate in an exciting decade of transformation.”