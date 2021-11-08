Don Paul: Weather will be mild through Friday, then reality reappears

Ahead of this system’s fronts, showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder will be arriving by Thursday night into Friday morning, with very gusty winds across the Great Lakes. Friday’s high will reach the mid 50s, ahead of the cold front. Temporarily drier conditions will return behind the front for Friday afternoon as temperatures slowly fall.

Colder temperatures and gusty winds will prevail on Saturday with some widespread wraparound moisture behind the low, and some limited lake effect beginning to set up on the southwest flow, probably not yet well organized and mainly rain during the day. Temps will be in the mid 40s, accompanied by a wind chill. As the colder air deepens Saturday night into Sunday, some lake-effect snow is likely to develop, at least inland from Lake Erie over higher elevations with mainly rain near the lakeshore.

An early look at Sunday indicates gusty west-southwest winds and temps in the low 40s will favor scattered rain and snow showers and the chance for some organized lake-effect mixed precipitation, with snow at higher elevations. The projected surface map favors an increase in coverage of precipitation compared to Saturday with a trailing trough (dashed line) of low pressure to our northwest, embedded in the flow and enhancing any lake effect and general shower activity.