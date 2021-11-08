Don Paul: Weather will be mild through Friday, then reality reappears

Warmth will be peaking this week on both Monday and Thursday, with seasonably mild temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Since we’ve finally had widespread frost and freeze conditions, you don’t have to worry about your lawns leaping back into full growth mode, though another mowing or two might be in order heading into late fall. Other than that, the growing season has ended in Western New York and its ending has come later than usual.
Mild high pressure will dominate the eastern U.S. much of this week, already having brought a warm high of 58 on Sunday (the average high and low are now down to 51 and 37). A weak cold front will cross the region late Tuesday, with scattered showers likely in the late afternoon and early evening.
Temperatures will slip from Monday’s mid 60s to the mid-upper 50s on Tuesday. Although a couple of models depict moderate showers toward Tuesday evening, most keep amounts spotty and light. It does not appear the muddy paws syndrome will be returning with this round, as forecast by the Weather Prediction Center.
Behind this weak front, Wednesday temperatures will drop back a bit more to the low-mid 50s. Sunshine will become abundant and the wind will be light. The next warmup arrives Thursday, with a brisk downslope south-southwest flow boosting readings back to the unseasonable mid 60s. A deepening low pressure storm system will be pushing into the upper Midwest and toward Lake Superior.
Ahead of this system’s fronts, showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder will be arriving by Thursday night into Friday morning, with very gusty winds across the Great Lakes. Friday’s high will reach the mid 50s, ahead of the cold front. Temporarily drier conditions will return behind the front for Friday afternoon as temperatures slowly fall.
Colder temperatures and gusty winds will prevail on Saturday with some widespread wraparound moisture behind the low, and some limited lake effect beginning to set up on the southwest flow, probably not yet well organized and mainly rain during the day. Temps will be in the mid 40s, accompanied by a wind chill. As the colder air deepens Saturday night into Sunday, some lake-effect snow is likely to develop, at least inland from Lake Erie over higher elevations with mainly rain near the lakeshore.
Support Local Journalism
An early look at Sunday indicates gusty west-southwest winds and temps in the low 40s will favor scattered rain and snow showers and the chance for some organized lake-effect mixed precipitation, with snow at higher elevations. The projected surface map favors an increase in coverage of precipitation compared to Saturday with a trailing trough (dashed line) of low pressure to our northwest, embedded in the flow and enhancing any lake effect and general shower activity.
It’s nearly pointless to speculate on rain and snow amounts for Sunday, since models at this early stage are in poor agreement. At this point, none of the models have enough cold air in place to produce significant snow accumulations, even on the hills, through Sunday evening. Modeled total snow accumulation may look impressive on the hills, but it does not account for melting. Modeled actual snow depth on the ground, which includes inevitable melting with marginal temperatures, appears to be minor. I’ll keep you updated through the week.
Cold but not frigid temperatures will dominate the northern plains, Great Lakes and interior New England at least into early next week.
In the extended range, the Climate Prediction Center assigns higher probabilities for below-average temperatures in our region in the eight- to 14-day outlook, but the actual numbers only “lean toward colder” rather than suggest higher confidence.
CPC’s experimental 3-4 week outlook does not indicate a return to the above-average readings we’ll have this week, but it holds the best chances for below-average readings a little to our west. This is the first time this fall CPC does not show a positive temperature anomaly for us in the 3-4 week outlook.
Despite the CPC outlooks, the actual upper air ensembles show what we call a progressive pattern across the Midwest and the east, with cold troughs followed by warmer ridges in succession. That is, there is no strong signal for a truly persistent warm western ridge and cold eastern trough staying in place. By later next week, for example, the American GFS ensemble has milder readings with a ridge coming back to our vicinity, after the weekend and Monday-Wednesday chill.