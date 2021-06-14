Don Paul: Weather pattern change arrives with rain, cooler temps

The majority of Western New York needs the rain. The soil moisture shortage here is not as critical as in many other parts of the country, but it has grown significant.

Up to this point, the first half of June has been much warmer than average, running a positive seven-degree anomaly. Since June 6, Buffalo has had eight consecutive days with high temperatures in the 80s, including 85, 84, 81, 86, 85, 86, 83 and Sunday’s 84. Dry soil allows the air above it to heat more readily, and that’s been a factor. But the very warm period is over for now. After the long stretch of 80s, Monday’s high closer to 70 will feel much cooler, and there is more to come for several days this week. The passage of two cold fronts will allow a large ridge of Canadian high pressure to take over on Tuesday and Wednesday.