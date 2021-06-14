Don Paul: Weather pattern change arrives with rain, cooler temps

It’s been long advertised, but the change to a cooler pattern has arrived right on schedule. Monday got off to a wet start.
The majority of Western New York needs the rain. The soil moisture shortage here is not as critical as in many other parts of the country, but it has grown significant.
In addition, the U.S. Geological Survey reports streamflow volume north of the Southern Tier is low to much below normal, at virtually all gauge points.
Average yearly rainfall for Buffalo is about 17 inches as of Sunday, and only 11 inches has fallen. That is more than a third below normal.
Up to this point, the first half of June has been much warmer than average, running a positive seven-degree anomaly. Since June 6, Buffalo has had eight consecutive days with high temperatures in the 80s, including 85, 84, 81, 86, 85, 86, 83 and Sunday’s 84. Dry soil allows the air above it to heat more readily, and that’s been a factor. But the very warm period is over for now. After the long stretch of 80s, Monday’s high closer to 70 will feel much cooler, and there is more to come for several days this week. The passage of two cold fronts will allow a large ridge of Canadian high pressure to take over on Tuesday and Wednesday.
This will keep high temperatures near 70 again on Tuesday and only in the mid- to upper 60s on Wednesday.
By Thursday and Friday, we’ll get the warmer return flow behind the ridge to boost readings back to near normal on Thursday and warmer than normal again on Friday.
During Friday, the passage of the depicted warm front will get us into a brisk southwest flow, out ahead of a trailing cold front, returning high temperatures back to around 80.
Ahead of the cold front from late Friday into Saturday morning, there will be a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, as seen in the American GFS model late Friday evening.
Despite the rainfall potential from scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and again Friday night into Saturday morning, the anticipated total of up to .50 inch in the next week is inadequate at this stage of the growing season. Keep in mind warm season convection tends to be more scattered and uneven in coverage than can be represented in a graphic.
In any case, it appears we’ll be drying out again Saturday afternoon, and Sunday will be a comfortable and dry day with readings in the mid-70s.
In the meantime, a tropical depression near the coast of North Carolina will move northeast and become a tropical storm headed to near Newfoundland. Its impact on the East Coast will be minimal, beyond rip currents.
The system that may bear more watching is starting out in the Bay of Campeche as a tropical disturbance. Later this week, it will probably drift farther north in the Gulf of Mexico. Whether or not it becomes a tropical cyclone is still open to question, but it could inject a good deal of tropical moisture into the general circulation early next week closer to the Gulf states and, possibly, parts of the eastern U.S. By five days out in time, the National Hurricane Center rates the chance of tropical storm formation with this disturbance at 60%.
In the meantime, there are no immediate signs of a return to a more persistent warmer than average pattern in the East in the next two weeks. This is not to imply the cool readings we’ll experience in the first half of this week will dominate. In fact, extended range upper air ensembles are beginning to signal a return to a seasonably warm (rather than “very” warm) pattern late in the month.