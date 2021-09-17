Don Paul: Warmth WNY is experiencing gets interrupted later next week

With the return of some heat and humidity on Friday after a cooler Thursday, I can tell you this weekend and several days later next week are not looking as warm as they did just a few days ago. We’ll come back to our local near term forecast later in the article.

In the more extended range, the signals for a predominantly warm pattern continue, not just for our region, but for much of the eastern two thirds of the lower 48. Those of you who follow my work know I’ve sometimes been dismissive of monthly and seasonal outlooks, largely because forecast skill scores over one to three months on trends have not had the best track record. This time around, however, the signals for more persistent warmth remain rather strong over time. As is always the case, forecasting of trends is necessarily broad-brush, and should not imply it will be warmer than average every day. There will be passage of occasional cold fronts bringing short cooler periods, as occurred on Thursday. But the tendency for an unusually warm ridge of high pressure over a large part of the nation to rebuild is showing up in virtually all extended range models.