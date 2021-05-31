Don Paul: Warmth slowly rebuilds, summery temps next weekend

Despite Friday’s steady rain, May is finishing as a statistically dry month for our region. The widespread rain was significant in many locations, but came up on the lighter side in some spots.
Buffalo will finish the month with half of its average rainfall, at 1.62 inches, and is now running -5.12 inches, or more than one-third below average for the year. Soil moisture did not change significantly during May.
However, prior to Friday’s rainfall, the U.S. Geological Survey reported last Tuesday streamflow volume in Western New York had continued to fall below the 10th percentile, corroborated by NASA soil moisture data. So, yes, we still need more rain.
The month closes at about 0.5 degrees below average for mean temperature. Friday’s high was 54 degrees shortly after midnight, but the daytime high was in the low 40s, with a low 30s wind chill. Memorial Day began with some scattered frost in a number of valleys. The coldest low temperature was in Little Valley, with a freezing 32. Still, this day of remembrance finishes in lovely style for ceremonies, parades and all outdoor activities.
Temperatures will reach about average on Tuesday and then begin a lengthy trek through above-average readings thereafter. We’ll be dry into most or all of Wednesday afternoon with temps back in the mid 70s (average is 72). Scattered showers will be arriving by Wednesday night.
By Thursday, the proximity of an area of low pressure and a warm front should provide enough instability for a few thunderstorms to enter the picture of scattered and occasional showers, with the cloud cover holding temperatures back a couple of degrees.
Some sunshine returns on a somewhat muggy Friday, with fewer showers. Temperatures move back up to the mid-upper 70s.
More summerlike conditions are on tap for next weekend. Saturday currently looks mostly sunny, warm and fairly humid with a southwest flow bringing temperatures into the low 80s inland, and a bit cooler near Lake Erie.
More of the same, and then some, will be with us for next Sunday and Monday, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s, though a bit cooler at the lakeshores.
The extended range ensembles strongly suggest a very warm ridge of upper level high pressure will continue to dominate in the East well into the following week.
In fact, the American GFS ensemble holds above average warmth across much of the north central and northeast U.S. into mid-June. This thinking is reflected in the 8-14 day temperature probabilities from the Climate Prediction Center, which give a strong signal for a lengthy warm period.
Elsewhere, it is a matter of alarm on the extent of extreme to exceptional drought conditions that cover huge areas in the West, and even the North Central U.S.
For such large areas to already be in such extreme conditions this early in the year poses a grave and growing threat of a horrific wildfire season, as well as extensive water shortages. Moreover, the drought outlook gives no reason for any optimism as summer progresses.
While here in Western New York we can take comfort in the fact we face no such enormous threats, the entire nation will be impacted by costs, and loss of resources. The stark realization remains that a human activity-driven warming climate remains a key component in such environmental disasters in the making.