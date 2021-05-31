Don Paul: Warmth slowly rebuilds, summery temps next weekend

The extended range ensembles strongly suggest a very warm ridge of upper level high pressure will continue to dominate in the East well into the following week.

In fact, the American GFS ensemble holds above average warmth across much of the north central and northeast U.S. into mid-June. This thinking is reflected in the 8-14 day temperature probabilities from the Climate Prediction Center, which give a strong signal for a lengthy warm period.

Elsewhere, it is a matter of alarm on the extent of extreme to exceptional drought conditions that cover huge areas in the West, and even the North Central U.S.

For such large areas to already be in such extreme conditions this early in the year poses a grave and growing threat of a horrific wildfire season, as well as extensive water shortages. Moreover, the drought outlook gives no reason for any optimism as summer progresses.

While here in Western New York we can take comfort in the fact we face no such enormous threats, the entire nation will be impacted by costs, and loss of resources. The stark realization remains that a human activity-driven warming climate remains a key component in such environmental disasters in the making.