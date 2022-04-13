Don Paul: Warmth peaks Wednesday, unsettled into Thursday, cool Easter finishes the week

Unsettled is a weather term that, frankly, doesn’t help very much with making outdoor plans. It typically implies several rounds of scattered and occasional showers with dry periods in-between.

While such an imprecise term implies a nuisance, it certainly is preferable to what will be occurring Wednesday to our west and southwest. The Storm Prediction Center convective outlook into Wednesday night is ominous, with the threat of violent storms from the Louisiana coast to Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, Mich. There also is a marginal risk of a few severe storms east of our region.

SPC has outlined the most volatile region within this large risk area, which includes the larger cities of Little Rock, Ark., and Memphis, Tenn.

There is a tendency among observers to pick up on how this risk area has moved eastward over the last two days, and to assume “it’s headed for us.”

However, there is confidence we’ll be dealing with “unsettled” conditions rather than organized severe storms. It’s not just a matter of Lake Erie’s still cold waters stabilizing the atmosphere in our region. Models have been consistently projecting the major low pressure storm system, its trailing cold front and low- to mid-level wind dynamics ahead of the front to track on a path rather distant to Western New York, and to weaken as the storm moves slowly into a vertically stacked (less energetic) state Wednesday night.

The Wednesday afternoon surface map does not yet show this weakening. In the meantime, our Wednesday afternoon highs will range from the mid- to upper 60s along Lake Erie to the low to mid-70s inland.

But by Thursday morning, the stacked low centered north of Lake Superior and over northwest Minnesota, bringing heavy snow and strong winds to the Northern Plains, will be pushing a cold front with gusty winds and some early scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to our region.

Thursday afternoon, the cold front may produce isolated severe storms well to our east during prefrontal heating, as seen in the SPC Thursday outlook.

Not that Thursday will be totally dry around here, but we will be in the convection “sweet spot” between preceding severe storms Wednesday to our west and future stronger storms well to our east later in the day Thursday.

Looking more specifically at our region, models indicate several rounds of fast-moving scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, with rain-free periods much of the time in most places.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A couple more rounds will pass overnight, with plenty of dry time along with unseasonably mild temps in the mid- to upper 50s. In an 8 a.m. modeled depiction, a thin line of gusty showers and a few thunderstorms will cross our region just ahead of the cold front early Thursday.

Following cold frontal passage, most of Thursday will be dry behind the early showers, windy and mild. Temps will be in the 50s, falling a little later in the day. Southwest winds will average 15-30 mph, with a few briefly stronger gusts possible early in the day when the thin line of showers arrives.

Friday looks mostly to partly sunny and windy, with some peak gusts over 40 mph. A disturbance will likely bring some thinly scattered showers to the region by evening, as temperatures cool to the upper 30s overnight.

Saturday will be cooler, with limited sunshine and a few occasional showers, far from a washout. The daytime high will be in the upper 40s.

Easter Sunday still looks cool and dry. A large ridge of Canadian high pressure will keep us in a northwesterly flow, with a partly to mostly sunny skies and below average temperatures.

Following some possible minor Saturday night rain and snow showers, for sunrise services the day will start cold, as seen in temperatures from the Weather Prediction Center.

Afternoon high temps will recover to the mid- to upper 40s.

Unsettled conditions will return early next week. An area of low pressure will develop and take up residence in the northeast Monday into Tuesday, bringing some more scattered and occasional showers with uneven coverage and light to moderate amounts of rainfall.

Daytime highs Monday-next Wednesday will run from the upper 40s-50.

Despite my frequent use of the word “cool” in this forecast, let’s not forget the midweek 70s Wednesday. In addition, Buffalo’s mean April temperature is running 2.1 degrees above average through Tuesday, and Lake Erie is at 38 degrees, 4 degrees above average. That kind of surplus in the lake did not come out of a persistently cool pattern.

However, we will have to endure below-average temperatures much of next week, and this is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature probability outlook.

As I wrote Monday, the upper air pattern ensembles continue to show good agreement in bringing a warm ridge of high pressure back to the east toward April 23-24, which would send our temperatures more consistently above average.

Yes, that’s further out in time with more statistical uncertainty, but when all three principal ensembles have good agreement on a trend, that is a favorable signal, so this closing optimism isn't just grasping at straws.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.