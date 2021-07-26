Don Paul: Warm start to the week; cooler pattern on the way

As a point of interest, the area with favored cooler temperatures in parts of the Southwest is due to the seasonal monsoonal flow off the Pacific that brings more numerous showers and thunderstorms to that region. This flow will bring some brief improvements to parts of the interior Southwest in the midst of the megadrought, but it won’t last long.

Looking further out in time, the ensembles show relaxation in the eastern trough, allowing some moderation in temperatures later next week.

Upgrading thunderstorm warnings

All severe thunderstorms are not created equal in intensity. Severity is determined by wind and/or hail diameter. The baseline criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning are winds speeds reaching or exceeding 58 mph and/or hail diameter reaching 1 inch or larger. These criteria have been determined by engineering surveys to be the basic threshold at which property damage becomes more likely. Lightning frequency, while very dangerous, is not part of the severe criteria due to its rapidity of changes in the number of strikes generated by each storm.

The National Weather Service is preparing public and emergency managers for the scale of storm impact and damage in wireless emergency alerts on mobile phones. The NWS will be adding tags to warnings for the expected levels of threat when storms are more intense than baseline severe. The most dangerous category will be tagged “destructive,” and the next-tiered category for damage will be “considerable.” This newly improved communications tool goes into effect Monday, Aug. 2, across the nation and is detailed in a short explainer.

