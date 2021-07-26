Don Paul: Warm start to the week; cooler pattern on the way

The week starts warm, with low to mid-80s on a somewhat muggy Monday giving way to the first of several cold fronts this week. The front will arrive by late afternoon Tuesday, and will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms.
An increase in cloud cover should help keep Tuesday's temperatures down to the upper 70s-80 ahead of the front. While severe thunderstorms appear unlikely with this frontal passage, an isolated heavier cell can’t be ruled out in an otherwise modest event.
A few more showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening, followed by a drier air mass moving in for Wednesday. A weak ridge of high pressure will drop dew points back to the more comfortable mid-50s, with temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
By Thursday, a stronger cold front will be moving across the Great Lakes, preceded by showers and thunderstorms.
If the front moves slowly and allows more daytime heating, the chance for severe weather would increase ahead of the front. If the front comes through earlier in the day, such a threat would be markedly lower.
Behind the front comes the coolest air mass in some time, with Friday high temps ranging from the mid- to upper 60s on the hills to around 70 on the Niagara Frontier. The Canadian ridge of high pressure will also bring a brisk northwest breeze, putting just a hint of fall in the air.
A couple of weaker fronts reaching the eastern Great Lakes this weekend may trigger a few showers, but current indications point to more dry time both days. Saturday highs will reach the low 70s, and we may gain a couple more degrees on Sunday, slipping back to cooler readings next Monday behind another cold front. The average high this time of the season is 81.
Buffalo’s wettest July on record is 8.93 inches. We’re currently at 7.05 inches, which is 4.5 inches wetter than average. Between now and Saturday, the record appears probably out of reach.
Following the shift to cool weather Friday, extended range upper air ensembles show a fairly sharp trough setting up over the Northeast, downwind of the hot ridge of high pressure in the central and northwestern part of the continent.
This unseasonable pattern is reflected in the six- to 10-day temperature anomaly probabilities from the Climate Prediction Center.
As a point of interest, the area with favored cooler temperatures in parts of the Southwest is due to the seasonal monsoonal flow off the Pacific that brings more numerous showers and thunderstorms to that region. This flow will bring some brief improvements to parts of the interior Southwest in the midst of the megadrought, but it won’t last long.
Looking further out in time, the ensembles show relaxation in the eastern trough, allowing some moderation in temperatures later next week.
Upgrading thunderstorm warnings
All severe thunderstorms are not created equal in intensity. Severity is determined by wind and/or hail diameter. The baseline criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning are winds speeds reaching or exceeding 58 mph and/or hail diameter reaching 1 inch or larger. These criteria have been determined by engineering surveys to be the basic threshold at which property damage becomes more likely. Lightning frequency, while very dangerous, is not part of the severe criteria due to its rapidity of changes in the number of strikes generated by each storm.
The National Weather Service is preparing public and emergency managers for the scale of storm impact and damage in wireless emergency alerts on mobile phones. The NWS will be adding tags to warnings for the expected levels of threat when storms are more intense than baseline severe. The most dangerous category will be tagged “destructive,” and the next-tiered category for damage will be “considerable.” This newly improved communications tool goes into effect Monday, Aug. 2, across the nation and is detailed in a short explainer.