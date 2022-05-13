Don Paul: Warm, dry streak fades this weekend, and a cooler pattern arrives next week

When Buffalo’s record-tying high of 86 degrees was reached Thursday, it was accompanied by just 17% relative humidity. That kind of combination of heat and such low moisture content in the air is more common to the southwest. It is rare in the east.

As forecast last week, this has easily been the warmest and driest week of the year. The 86-degree high was 20 degrees above average and will likely be reached again on Friday. However, the dew point has crept up from the 30s to the 50s, which will bring humidity up from extremely low to about moderate during Friday.

Like virtually every month, May has been showing gradual warming in the Buffalo region for about 50 years.

This month, as of Thursday, the anomalies are not that great. The first eight days of May were on the cool side, with some rain on the first four days. With that in mind, even with this week, our monthly mean temperature is running only 2.2 degrees above average. Rainfall is .63 inch below average. Our soil moisture has declined this month, largely due to the streak of dry weather since last Sunday.

Even with the moisture decline, there is no dry soil anomaly developing, so on that count, our local farmers can rest easy.

Our dry stretch will come to an end on Saturday. A gradual intrusion of moisture from the south will increase the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during afternoon heating. A Weather Prediction Center map for Saturday afternoon shows widely scattered showers over a vast portion of the east, with the particular shade of green suggesting lighter amounts.

Speaking of vast, when this increased moisture is examined in high resolution models, it becomes apparent the suggestion of widespread rainfall is vastly overstated for coverage. Even this most aggressive of the models shows the afternoon activity will be scattered, with other models show less coverage.

The slow thickening of cloud cover will allow temperatures to reach the upper 70s, with moderate to marginally high humidity. With only a very light southerly wind, it will feel stickier.

On Sunday, the first of two cold fronts will be approaching our region in the afternoon, bringing the threat of more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

While there will be no all day rain or washout, this time around some of the models look, to me, underdone with coverage. Most of the activity will develop during prefrontal afternoon heating, as seen in the European/ECMWF model.

Some limited sunshine will allow temperatures to climb to the low 70s near 51 degree Lake Erie (6 degrees above average), to the upper 70s toward the Genesee Valley to the east, with moderate humidity. A developing southwest breeze picking up to 15-20 in the afternoon off the lake will probably lower convection chances on the Niagara Frontier, with a greater threat south and east of the Lake Erie breeze. The Storm Prediction Center has Western New York at marginal/5% risk of severe storms with damaging gusts and hail but, again, I expect that threat to be mainly inland.

On Monday, a second cold front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms for a portion of the day. Behind the first front, the high temp will be back to the upper 60s. On Tuesday, behind the second front, we should be partly sunny and mostly dry, with the afternoon high down closer to 60, the low 60s on a sunny Wednesday, before recovering to the upper 60s Thursday and the low-mid 70s next Friday. After an unsettled Monday, we should be mainly dry Tuesday through Friday. Total average rainfall between Saturday afternoon and Monday evening will keep soil adequately moist for most gardeners and growers.

Moving past May 20, the upper air pattern will favor a return to above average temperatures most days, and this is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook.

Drought worsens to the west

The megadrought in much of the west will remain critical, especially in California, where a high percentage of the nation's fruits, vegetables, and nuts are grown. More newly developing drought is also showing up over a significant percentage of our grain-growing plains states.

The latter will spell additional spikes in flour prices and wheat and barley shortages will be showing up if the drought persists into midsummer. In light of the Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, that beleaguered nation’s usual tremendous wheat exports will be bottlenecked, putting some African nations at risk of increased hunger.

Domestically, the nation’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead, is now down to record low levels. A newly constructed lower intake valve is a saving factor for water supplies to Las Vegas, much of Arizona, and parts of California. The previous main valve, now above the lake level, is not able to take in water.

Water allocation will have to be limited downstream and, in concert with California reservoir record low levels, many California farmers are having to switch to less water intensive crops, threatening major shortfalls in vegetable supplies. So far, the water supply to Las Vegas is not threatened.

For now, the critical generation of hydroelectric power at Hoover Dam remains on line. Should the water level behind the dam drop another 140 feet in this megadrought, an electricity generation crisis affecting many millions below the dam would follow. Even last year, the dropping levels had reached crisis stage.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.