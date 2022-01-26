Don Paul: Waffling between frigid and cold; moderation next week

Wednesday morning found us with an odd-looking circulation near Western New York, with an easterly flow sending a narrow but heavy band of lake snow westward into the Niagara Peninsula, then veering around to a northwest flow pushing lake snow into Chautauqua County.
This twisting of the winds steering the lake snow is evident in this model graphic. While the flow is counterclockwise, the rotation is actually from a smaller circulation which meteorologists call a mesolow, rather than a developed low pressure system.
Sometimes these small features ending up producing prodigious precipitation over a very small area. They are typically not well-predicted by models, being so small in scale.
On larger, synoptic scale, the Great Lakes and much of the northeast remain stuck in the deep freeze most days through the weekend. Readings will not escape the mid-upper teens on Wednesday, even as the low level flow turns southwest.
By Thursday, a brisk, gustier south-southwest wind will boost afternoon temperatures into the upper 20s. However, the developing 15-30 mph wind will also produce a nasty wind chill, and put another notch in your heating bill, drawing more heat from roofs, walls and windows.
Toward Thursday evening, another approaching cold front will set off snow showers. While amounts will likely be minor, the gusty breeze will cause reduced visibility at times.
Temperatures will be headed back into the teens by Friday’s predawn hours.
On Friday, still another cold front will drop across our region, with readings falling through the teens and toward the single digits by later in the afternoon. Snow showers will be most numerous in the morning hours, in proximity to the cold front, diminishing in coverage during the afternoon.
None of these rounds of snow showers later Thursday into Friday will add up to major accumulations, but there may be some slick spots during the Thursday PM and Friday AM commutes, with uneven coverage.
Well behind the front, Saturday high temps will reach only the low-mid teens again, with a rather harsh wind chill. The brisk northerly breeze will be the outer edge of what promises to be a tremendously powerful nor’easter, with every current model keeping the deep storm center well to our east. This track, if it holds, will be quite different from the inland path taken by the deep low which hit us so hard on the night of January 16th into early on the 17th. The early morning run of the European/ECMWF would bring a full-tilt blizzard to both NYC and Boston, and most points in between.
The American/GFS takes the low far enough to the east to spare NYC its worst impacts and bring the roaring blizzard to eastern New England, including R.I., Boston, and up to the Maine coast.
The Canadian/GEM is something of a compromise between the GFS and ECMWF, hitting NYC but not with its full power, but smashing much of Connecticut as well as the rest of eastern New England.
A British model, the UKMET, is an outlier, taking the storm farther out to sea. It’s usually a good model, but with our Jan. 16 storm, it was also an outlier, and too far to the east until the last minutes. These global models have added tremendously to forecast skill scores for the professionals, but we are aware the models themselves are not finished forecasts. They require interpretation tempered by education, pattern recognition, knowledge of regional climatology and experience. Looking at archived analogs of what occurred the last few times such a storm followed such a path can be very useful. But one of the problems in these models being available on the internet (although the detailed ECMWF requires a costly subscription) is that anybody can post anything on social media.
Some amateurs, a few of whom are nothing more than high school wish-casters, can develop huge followings hyping to their hearts’ delight with no responsibility for their hyperventilation. One thing followers of unknown persons can do is check the academic and employment status of the posters. (Confession: I thought I knew it all in high school too, but there were no models and no internet then. All I could do was bother a few friends and neighbors.)
With all that in mind, I’m not going to include these models’ accumulation projections this far out. Suffice it to say the numbers are big, but they will change as the event draws nearer. Let’s get back to Western New York. There’ll be much less wind chill on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky, with temps reaching the low 20s. By Monday, the readings should edge up closer to 30, and head toward 40 on Tuesday. It’s Wednesday when the Weather Prediction Center gives us peak warming.
I’m not going to call this warmup long term just yet. If you examine those temperatures, you’ll notice another sharp dropoff in the numbers over the northern plains and upper Midwest. In fact, there is another cold front not far to our west, headed our way at that time with a large Canadian high pressure ridge lurking behind the front.
So, yes, the American ensemble upper air mean again has plenty of cold air across the Great Lakes behind the front into the following weekend, though it may not be as cold as what we’re experiencing at this time.
There appears to be room in these ensembles for some brief warmups to break up the persistence of the cold into mid-month. For what may be a welcome second opinion, the Climate Prediction Center favors somewhat above average temperature anomalies most days in their 6-14 day outlooks. While I’ve noted the sharper warming next Tuesday and Wednesday, I don’t agree with CPC on the extent of this warming.
Still, I shiver as much as the next person, so I wouldn’t mind if I’m wrong on this one.