Don Paul: Waffling between frigid and cold; moderation next week

A British model, the UKMET, is an outlier, taking the storm farther out to sea. It’s usually a good model, but with our Jan. 16 storm, it was also an outlier, and too far to the east until the last minutes. These global models have added tremendously to forecast skill scores for the professionals, but we are aware the models themselves are not finished forecasts. They require interpretation tempered by education, pattern recognition, knowledge of regional climatology and experience. Looking at archived analogs of what occurred the last few times such a storm followed such a path can be very useful. But one of the problems in these models being available on the internet (although the detailed ECMWF requires a costly subscription) is that anybody can post anything on social media.