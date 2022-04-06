Don Paul: Unwelcome showers, weekend cooldown on the way

There are showers in our regional forecast, and some parts of Western New York may pick up enough rain to add to the mud load in yards and fields. However, we are getting off very easily from the impacts of two storm systems by way of comparison with other regions.

A strong subtropical jet stream will again energize thunderstorms over a large stretch of territory in the Southeast later Wednesday and likely produce another major severe weather outbreak.

You’ll be able to view the towering supercell cumulonimbus clouds as they develop in this GOES link.

Conditions may not be quite as ripe for tornadoes as they were during Tuesday, but the difference in the risk is quite small. Here are the preliminary Tuesday local storm reports from the Storm Prediction Center, although it should be noted that damage surveys are far from complete as of this writing. Local National Weather Service forecast offices have to send out meteorologists, who drive to specific locations that may be quite distant, confer with local emergency and first responder personnel, and then make scientific estimates of the EF strength scale rating of tornado touchdowns based on the damage.

Turning back to our region, a frontal boundary attached to a slow-moving storm system will be the primary trigger for approaching showers early Wednesday evening, following a balmy day with a few sunny breaks and afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

Most of the high-resolution models have the onset of these showers arriving between 7 and 8 p.m., accompanied by a brisk southeast breeze.

There is also good model agreement on the trailing edge of these more numerous showers moving off to the east early in the day Thursday, probably between 7 and 9 a.m. During this overnight period, rainfall amounts look to be moderate, with some areas south and southeast of Buffalo possibly receiving as much as .75 inch, and closer to .5 inch on the Niagara Frontier.

Thursday will bring spotty and occasional showers for the afternoon, with some dry time as well. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s.

Friday will be cooler, with some more spotty and occasional showers, and a high near 50 under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. By late Friday night and Saturday morning, the lower atmosphere will cool enough for some wet snow to mix in at higher elevations.

Our temperatures will be bottoming out this weekend, with daytime highs in the low to mid-40s.

By Sunday, there should be a little more sunshine, although the day could begin with a few light snow showers that may linger longer over the hilly terrain to the south. On Monday, a more southerly flow will begin to set up and allow readings to return to the upper 50s. Temperatures will continue to moderate on Tuesday and next Wednesday.

The Climate Prediction Center has higher confidence in the mean temperature probabilities during the six- to 10-day outlook running above average in our region.

You should keep in mind that ups and downs are more common in April here in the Great Lakes, so the cool spells like the one we face this weekend and warmups like we’re seeing for next week tend to be shorter in duration, rather than seeing a warm upper air pattern setting up for two straight weeks. That will come later in the spring. In this case, the European ensemble does project a return to a somewhat cooler pattern by the end of next week.

Flying in foul weather

In recent days, we’ve seen many reports of thousands of vacationers being stranded in Florida due to weather problems at airports, namely lightning, resulting in ground stops and thousands of flight cancellations. We may see such bottlenecks occur with greater frequency in coming months due to thunderstorms near airports. As I’ve written numerous times, cloud-to-ground lightning can travel for many miles in any direction from thunderstorms. The FAA and airport administrators are taking this threat more seriously due to instances like the one below, shown on CNN.

The decision-making challenge as to when it is safe to resume ground operations at an airport, and to keep air transport moving, versus the need for ground safety involving fueling and ground crews is a matter of very difficult balance.

The basic requirements, imperfect though they may be, are outlined in this statement from UBIMET, an international forecasting firm: “Lightning is a hazardous and occasionally fatal threat to anyone outdoors in the vicinity of lightning activity. This is a major concern for the aviation industry, especially ground handling personnel on the apron area. For safety reasons personnel are directed indoors any time lightning is detected within a critical distance, often 5 nm (9 km). The interruption to outdoor activities performed by apron area will remain until the lightning threat has passed, halting all departure and arrival operations for the whole duration of a thunderstorm.” (NM stands for nautical miles.)

Now that we are well into the warm weather season over large parts of the country, we can expect to see more such bottlenecks due to lightning threats from Florida to the Midwest and, eventually, the Great Lakes. There is not much passengers can do to get around such delays and cancellations, except to be aware of forecast conditions at your point of departure, connection airports and destinations.

Click here to read the guidelines for passenger rights from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

