Don Paul: Unsettled weather starts with a brief warmup followed by renewed chill

We are fortunate to be on the more benign side of the same low pressure storm that brought large tornadoes to parts of Texas Monday and to the Gulf states, including New Orleans, Tuesday night. We will seldom, if ever, see a message like this from the National Weather Service in Buffalo:

Nocturnal tornadoes are most common in the Gulf states, fed by steady-state heat and moisture from Gulf waters. The New Orleans tornado arrived early enough so that people were awake and alert, but oftentimes these nocturnal tornadic thunderstorms arrive much later at night, wrapped in rain and more difficult to see for those who are awake, with trees and terrain not present in the plains blocking visibility in the south. Because Gulf state tornadoes are less dependent on land-based daytime heating, hours for tornado occurrence last longer in the south as does the season last longer in states like Alabama than in Oklahoma and Kansas. There is growing evidence in recent decades the core of “tornado alley” is tending to shift east from the plains to the Gulf.