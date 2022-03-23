Don Paul: Unsettled weather starts with a brief warmup followed by renewed chill

We are fortunate to be on the more benign side of the same low pressure storm that brought large tornadoes to parts of Texas Monday and to the Gulf states, including New Orleans, Tuesday night. We will seldom, if ever, see a message like this from the National Weather Service in Buffalo:
Large tornado on the ground in New Orleans! Take shelter now! #lawx #mswx https://t.co/6CJcfdQNJ8— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 23, 2022
Nocturnal tornadoes are most common in the Gulf states, fed by steady-state heat and moisture from Gulf waters. The New Orleans tornado arrived early enough so that people were awake and alert, but oftentimes these nocturnal tornadic thunderstorms arrive much later at night, wrapped in rain and more difficult to see for those who are awake, with trees and terrain not present in the plains blocking visibility in the south. Because Gulf state tornadoes are less dependent on land-based daytime heating, hours for tornado occurrence last longer in the south as does the season last longer in states like Alabama than in Oklahoma and Kansas. There is growing evidence in recent decades the core of “tornado alley” is tending to shift east from the plains to the Gulf.
For Western New York, the storm system is slated to bring showery rainfall during Wednesday, rather than the steadier rain which appeared likely on Monday. This still isn’t going to help alleviate muddy conditions in yards and fields, but it is better than a widespread soaking rain. By Wednesday evening, however, the low will increase instability in our region to the point of producing a few spotty thunderstorms, any one of which could produce a brief downpour. We will escape the more dangerous convection over parts of Ohio and along the southeast coast, as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.
Our local convection will be tamer by comparison.
With or without this convection, a gusty southeast wind may produce peak gusts of 45-50 mph on higher elevations and along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua and southwest Erie counties at that time.
In the wake of this low pressure system’s initial surge of moisture, only a few spotty lighter showers will linger on Thursday, with more dry time. A southerly to southwesterly flow will boost daytime highs to the mid-upper 50s.
This latest brush with spring fades quickly on Friday, when a colder southwest flow crosses the lakes, bringing spotty showers and, by evening, some wet snowflakes across the higher terrain. Temps will slowly drop from the low-mid 40s during the daytime into the low-mid 30s by Saturday morning. There will be a noticeable wind chill to go with all this.
Support Local Journalism
By Saturday, it will be cold enough for scattered rain and snow showers even at lower elevations, with any slushy coatings confined to hilly terrain. This cold, gusty northwest flow will bottom us out during Sunday.
The dashed orange line behind the cold front is a low pressure trough which may enhance the scattered snow showers on Sunday (replacing Saturday’s mix). It won’t add up to much, and most of what there is of it will accumulate, again, on hilly terrain with maybe a bit on the grass at lower elevations.
Along with a raw wind chill, actual Sunday temperatures will languish in the low-mid 30s. Temperatures will be just about as cold on Monday, though with the absence of a brisk breeze and its chill, it will feel somewhat milder. By next Wednesday, we should be back to the mid-upper 40s, but with an increasing risk of rain from a plains storm system.
As for muddy paws and the like, between the Wednesday-Thursday's rain totals averaging .25-.50 inches, the chilly and occasionally damp conditions Friday through the weekend, and next week’s Tuesday night-Wednesday rainfall, the outlook for dry yards and fields is dim. While there are indications of some brief warming next week as mentioned above, the tendencies of a fundamental pattern change to a persistent warm ridge in the east are just not showing up … not yet, anyway.
***
Short-term cooler trends such as this give rise to some of my skepticism regarding monthly and seasonal outlooks, since a number of the factors causing these short term changes are what we call “short fuse.” That is, these types of temporary changes cannot be seen more than a couple of weeks in advance. Nonetheless, NOAA and the Climate Prediction Center are going with a prediction for a warmer than average spring for much of the nation. The highest chance for anomalous warmth is in the darkest coloring, where high pressure ridging is expected to prevail most often.
CPC is leaning toward warmer than average (less confidence than in the southwest) for our region and leaning toward wetter than average (also not high confidence) conditions for our region.
Unfortunately, what is highest confidence is not really expressed graphically here, and that is continuation of megadrought conditions in most of California and much of the west. When you view “equal chances” for precipitation in central and southern California, that implies near normal rainfall. Rainfall there at this time of the spring and into the summer is next to nothing, and “equal chances” brings no benefit this time of the year. Following the megadrought which resumed full dominance since January after a hopeful, brief breakdown in December, this is very grim news, as seen in the drought outlook.
Record low levels in the key reservoirs and river basins are inevitable, and another brutal wildfire season in the west seems certain as well as we head into summer and early autumn. As the lead forecaster at CPC told Smithsonian Magazine: “Severe to exceptional drought has persisted in some areas of the West since the summer of 2020 and drought has expanded to the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley,” said Jon Gottschalck of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center in a statement. “With nearly 60% of the continental U.S. experiencing minor to exceptional drought conditions, this is the largest drought coverage we’ve seen in the U.S. since 2013."