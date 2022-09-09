Don Paul: Unsettled weather expected after a summery Saturday

Friday began with extensive fog in the valleys and river valleys.

Similar conditions will repeat in most of the valleys early Saturday. When there is enough humidity present under clear skies with light wind, the coolest air is found in the valleys during the predawn hours, where the cooling allows the valley air to become saturated to its dew point to aid in the formation of fog, sometimes dense.

Other than more early morning valley fog, Saturday looks splendid, following a summery Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 80s both days, well above the average of 75. The breeze will remain light as a high-pressure ridge pushes slowly off to the east, and we receive a weak south-southeast flow behind the ridge.

An important sidebar for Southern California, where only .01 inch of rain has fallen in Los Angeles since mid-June: Tropical Storm Kay, slowly curling away from the California coastline may bring scattered excessive rainfall in downpours during the weekend. Burn-scarred hills will be particularly vulnerable to flash flooding. These downpours most assuredly will not end the megadrought, but where the rainfall occurs in manageable amounts, it will be helpful on a near-term basis.

The flash flood risk is outlined by the Weather Prediction Center. The San Diego region and mountains to the east are at higher risk.

In our region, after a sunny morning, clouds will mask some of the sunshine Saturday afternoon. It will be warm, but humidity will remain moderate. A south-southeast breeze will average 10 knots for the boaters on both lakes by afternoon with 1 foot or less waves. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature has dropped to 73 degrees, still 3 degrees above average.

Portions of Sunday tend to become more problematic to forecast, due to poor model agreement on the timing of scattered showers. It will be mainly cloudy and a little more humid. A couple of high-resolution models bring in some spotty showers by Sunday’s predawn hours, and one model even shows more widespread light to moderate rain by early in the day. As of this writing, I’m leaning toward more scattered and occasional showers.

At best, you’ll at least have to keep your outdoor plans flexible. High temps will reach the low to mid-70s. It won’t be an ideal day for boating. A light southeast breeze may be back to northeast later in the day, with 1 foot waves. By late evening, there may be a rumble of thunder. The bottom line for Sunday is we can expect spotty showers to develop, but there is at least some chance showers may become more widespread than is currently favored in my forecast. (I’ll update the Sunday forecast in the comments section on Saturday, if necessary.)

By Monday, a slow-moving area of low pressure will slow to a near crawl with a stalled frontal boundary I had mentioned back in my Monday article. That spells a lengthier period of showers and a few thunderstorms on Monday, with activity becoming more intermittent by Tuesday.

There may still be a stray shower or two on a partly sunny and mostly rain-free Wednesday, drying out for next Thursday and Friday with more abundant sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the low 70s early in the week, edging up toward 76 or 77 by Wednesday-Friday.

Once we get past the unsettled Sunday-Tuesday period, the Climate Prediction Center has fairly strong confidence our daytime highs will run above average most days.

The CPC thinking is strongly supported by the ensemble mean upper air pattern, with warm high pressure migrating more toward the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

August warming is notable in Buffalo

According to the National Center for Environmental Information, one of the largest climate data archives in the world, the rate of warming in the month of August in Buffalo since 1970 has been quite significant and greater than in many other months. The NCEI data was supplied by Climate Central.