Don Paul: Thursday turnaround with a real warming trend coming soon

Wednesday’s damp start will give way to mere gloomy skies on the Niagara Frontier, while a bit of light rain and drizzle will linger longer over hilly terrain in the afternoon. You can view the slow southward progress of clearing over Ontario inching its way in our direction by later this evening in this GOES satellite link.

To add to Wednesday’s dampness, most of us were “re-soggified” Tuesday night with moderate rain and a few pockets of heavy rain. With a muddy paws outbreak still in progress, this should get me out of steam-mopping the floors for a while longer. What’s the point?

The soil moisture anomaly is still not unusually high as of Tuesday in our vicinity. It continues to be more a matter of the absence of many good drying days allowing for more evaporation, leading to soft fields and soggy yards.

Thursday will return a spring to our step with more abundant sunshine, allowing seasonable temperatures ranging from 60 at the Lake Ontario and Chautauqua County shoreline to the mid 60s inland, on a light east-northeast breeze.

Compared with the forecast for Friday in my Monday article, there has been improvement as well. On Monday, it had appeared a low pressure system would be moving close enough to us to deliver widespread rain to the Southern Tier and showers to the Niagara Frontier. Newer guidance now has the low tracking farther south, keeping its rain farther south, as modeled here.

While a few showers can’t be ruled out from reaching Jamestown or Wellsville, it appears more likely those showers will stay south of the state line. A brisk east-northeast breeze will keep temperatures from the upper 50s near Lake Ontario to the low-mid 60 inland, the breeze making it feel slightly cooler near Olcott, Wilson, Youngstown, Westfield and Dunkirk.

Saturday is a tougher call for areas south of Buffalo. Confidence is higher for dry, breezy conditions with some sunshine to the north. The track of low pressure waves along a front to our south may allow some showers to reach at least the southern tier, with the European/ECMWF model bringing rain close to Buffalo.

However, the American GFS model keeps all of Western New York rain free and, no, the ECMWF is not automatically assumed to be the better model.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

High temps should reach the low 60s, though more cloud cover in the Southern Tier may keep readings in the 50s.

Sunday is an easier call. Strong high pressure will settle over Quebec, keeping us in a dry east-northeast flow with plenty of sunshine, getting highs into the mid 60s.

By early next week, the strong high pressure ridge will be drifting only slowly eastward, forming a block to storm systems to our west. We’ll be moving into the warmer return southerly flow behind the ridge, bringing us some of the best weather we’ve had since Sunday, April 24.

One difference this time around is the splendid weather will last more than one day. Temps will reach the low 70s Monday, mid 70s Tuesday, and around 80 by Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if we’ll have enough of a breeze those days to aid in needed evaporation. We can at least count on no additional rainfall during this period.

Severe weather risk areas will continue over parts of the southern plains, drifting into parts of the south. You can track Storm Prediction Center Outlooks, including regions at greater risk for wildfires, on this link.

With good upper air ensemble agreement, Climate Prediction Center temperature probability outlooks are well supported for above average temperatures all the way out through the 8-14 day period, beginning on Monday.

Midwest crops most threatened by climate change

Running many sophisticated climate models, in a new study NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory predicts the U.S. Midwest will be the hardest hit part of the nation for slashes in crop productivity as this century progresses and the climate warms. Extreme rainfall events will multiply in close temporal proximity to interspersed droughts, both types of events becoming more likely as our warming climate continues to amplify. Corn in particular may be the hardest hit major crop. Such a drought did great damage during the 2012 growing season in Iowa and other parts of the Midwest.

In five key breadbasket regions around the globe, the second most vulnerable area is central Europe, currently suffering tremendous damage from the Ukraine war, apart from climate stress. The new NASA study also finds the probabilities of simultaneous breadbasket region crop failures will be on the increase, placing dangerous stresses on global food supplies more frequently.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.