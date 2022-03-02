Don Paul: Thermometer gets a workout, plus a look at an alarming climate trend

This is still another glaring marker showing the need for more rapid action for humanity to mitigate the rate of warming by reducing use and extraction of fossil fuel. This goes along with making drastic improvements in agricultural technology, land use, and their release of carbon dioxide and methane.

We can finish up here with some good news. GOES-T, the newest geostationary satellite was successfully placed in orbit Tuesday. It will be in test mode the next few weeks, but will eventually be viewing western North America and the Pacific Basin, renamed as GOES 18. The quality and rapidity of the delivery of super high-resolution imagery from the earth, as well as imagery from the sun, will afford scientists the most detailed data yet of both space and earth weather. The lightning detection sensors will give more advance warning of the development of severe thunderstorms even before they appear severe on Doppler radars. An increase in lightning is now known to be an important symptom of increasing storm intensity. The sensors include filters which enable better viewing of lightning even in bright daylight. For more complete details of the tremendous advances brought by GOES T/18, this article will fill you in..