Don Paul: Thermometer gets a workout, plus a look at an alarming climate trend

There is nothing dramatic about Wednesday’s weather, with seasonable highs in the mid-upper 30s, with a few wet snow and rain showers arriving late in the day. Things do get a bit more interesting overnight, with the sharply colder air mass I wrote about in Monday’s article arriving, bringing our region some modest but measurable snowfall.
By Thursday morning, temperatures will slip to the 15-20 degree range on a very cold (for early March) northwest flow. Actual modeled overnight snowfall looks like this by late Wednesday evening.
The snow will be mostly over before the morning commute gets going, but just enough snow will fall overnight to produce slick conditions on untreated surfaces. By 7 a.m., modeled totals will be distributed so that highest amounts, up to 4 inches, will be on some of the hills of southern Erie County, northern Cattaraugus County and the Chautauqua Ridge, with much lesser amounts on the Niagara Frontier to the north.
The hilly terrain amounts may be enhanced by some lake effect off the northwest flow. If you had any doubts there was still much open water on Lake Erie, this MODIS image from Sunday will show you otherwise.
As for the Great Lakes overall, ice cover on Lake Erie has been running above average much of the time since mid-January, as seen in this NOAA graph.
The ice cover anomalies over the Great Lakes as a whole, all four other lakes being much deeper than Lake Erie, are not as consistent as that of Lake Erie.
Getting back to our forecast, not much has changed from my Monday article during Thursday through Saturday. Thursday will be much colder than average, with a daytime high around 15 degrees below average, at 22. There will be increasing sunshine to help. Friday will be mainly sunny with high temps edging up to the upper 20s-low 30s. As the arctic high pulls away to the east Saturday, a southeast gradient between the high and a central plains low will boost high temps to the low-mid 40s, with a few rain or wet snow showers more likely later in the afternoon after dry conditions for much of the daytime.
It's Sunday when more abundant moisture arrives as a vigorous low pressure system draws closer.
A stronger south-southwest wind will bring scattered showers, maybe a few rumbles of thunder, and a few gusts that will approach 45-50 mph.
This flow will also bring us the highest temperatures since Dec. 16 (64) when we reach the low 60s on Sunday.
By Monday, a slow-moving cold front will be approaching our region with more showers, possibly mixing with wet snow later in the day. The morning high will be cooler than Sunday’s springlike readings, but still be in the mild mid-upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
The Climate Prediction Center continues to lean toward above-average temperatures much of next week.
But in keeping with March’s climatological instability that I wrote about Monday, there are continued signs in extended range upper air ensembles of a return to chillier conditions by the following weekend, as depicted here.
NOAA, NASA, the US Geological Survey and other agencies released grim new projections on the rate of predicted sea level rise between now and 2050. Based on new, high resolution peer-reviewed data, sea level rise in the next 30 years will probably match that of the last 100 years, coming up another foot. One of the problems inherent in such projections for people who don’t live near the seas is the perception the evolving crisis from these rises is still in the future, and is not yet having an impact. Nothing could be further from the truth. Many coastal communities such as Miami Beach already suffer from monthly “sunny day flooding” due to high astronomical tides in concert with rising sea levels, as seen in this video. This tidal flooding is not connected with ocean storms or rainfall and didn’t exist before accelerated global warming.
Coastal flooding will be placing many cities (including New York City), naval bases and recreational shores in growing jeopardy as the rate of sea level rise continues to increase. A sea level mapping tool has been developed for your use to envision the developing destructive hazards.
This is still another glaring marker showing the need for more rapid action for humanity to mitigate the rate of warming by reducing use and extraction of fossil fuel. This goes along with making drastic improvements in agricultural technology, land use, and their release of carbon dioxide and methane.
We can finish up here with some good news. GOES-T, the newest geostationary satellite was successfully placed in orbit Tuesday. It will be in test mode the next few weeks, but will eventually be viewing western North America and the Pacific Basin, renamed as GOES 18. The quality and rapidity of the delivery of super high-resolution imagery from the earth, as well as imagery from the sun, will afford scientists the most detailed data yet of both space and earth weather. The lightning detection sensors will give more advance warning of the development of severe thunderstorms even before they appear severe on Doppler radars. An increase in lightning is now known to be an important symptom of increasing storm intensity. The sensors include filters which enable better viewing of lightning even in bright daylight. For more complete details of the tremendous advances brought by GOES T/18, this article will fill you in..