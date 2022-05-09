Don Paul: The week we've been waiting for

This is the first week of its kind this year, and it’s needed to help along farming, gardening, mowing, along with reducing our kvetching. Up to this point, May has gotten off to a slow start. Through Sunday, our warmest temperature was a paltry 67, and our monthly mean is running 1.4 degrees below average. That will all be changing in the next five or six days.

Even with the slow start to the month, our soil moisture anomaly has been headed in the right direction.

The drying will last for some time to come. There is virtually no chance of rain through Wednesday.

That streak looks as though it will stretch at least into Saturday morning.

What would advance the rate of evaporation would be a stiff breeze to accompany the warming temperatures, such as we had on Saturday and Sunday when it was not so warm. But it appears the barometric pressure gradient between our big ridge of high pressure and systems off to our west and south will be weak, especially midweek. The wide spacing between the isobars in our region is indicative of light winds on Wednesday.

Thursday’s gradient looks equally weak, with the downslope southeast flow continuing, boosting the afternoon high into the low 80s.

Dew points will still range from the upper 40s to low 50s, so the level of humidity will be rather low.

By Friday, we’ll still top off in the low 80s, though dew points will creep up a bit toward the upper 50s-60, making for moderate humidity. The light winds will allow a weak onshore flow from the cooler lakes each day this week, where the heavier, denser air from the lakes will flow onshore to replace the rising warm currents on the heated land near the shores. (The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is 45 degrees, two above average.)

Getting into the weekend, some additional moisture will arrive, giving the chance for a few spotty showers. There is no strong trigger mechanism to organize showers in the models, so shower chances and coverage are in doubt on Saturday, as shown in the European/ECMWF.

The sky should be at least partly sunny. Dew points will edge up to upper 50s-low 60s, which is far from oppressive humidity, and high temps will remain in the low 80s.

On Sunday, weather systems will finally begin to progress more from west to east. A distant cold front will probably draw near enough in the afternoon to trigger at least a few showers and thunderstorms by mid or late afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80, and dew points will be in the low 60s. While the extra humidity may lend a stickier feel to the air, low 60s dew points would be a gift in mid-May anywhere in the Gulf states. In my judgment, depending on how you’re dressed and what you’re doing, more noticeable discomfort doesn’t begin until dew points get closer to the upper 60s.

By next Monday, the cold front will finally have crossed our region, bringing some cooling back to the upper 60s-70 with a brisk west breeze.

A trough of low pressure behind the front may trigger a few showers but, despite any showers, dew points will be back to the upper 40s-low 50s. In the eight- to 14-day temperature probability outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, a weak tendency toward below-average temperatures is projected for most days next week, following this week’s above-average readings.

With our extended dry period, allergy sufferers can expect higher pollen counts with no rain to cleanse some of the pollen grains out of the air. If your allergies respond to over-the-counter medications, your pharmacist can be your best source for expert information.

Deadly heat and humidity building in India, Pakistan

After enduring the hottest March on record in India, the heat went unabated through April and, now, into May. There is no real relief currently in sight. This searing heat, combined with drying conditions, is lessening India’s chances to grow enough wheat to help fill the export gap from Ukraine, parts of Russia, and the growing drought in much of America’s grain-growing region. The monsoon season generally runs from June into September. While southern India will probably have normal monsoon conditions, northern and central India will likely come up short on rainfall during the growing season.

What will be the greatest threat to public health will be the humidity accompanying the heat. One gauge of humidity is to measure the difference between the dry ambient temperatures and the wet bulb reading, which calculates the coolest temperature to which air can be cooled through evaporation under constant pressure. (For the more adventurous readers, here is a full explanation of wet bulb temperatures: sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/wet-bulb-temperature.)

The period of drier heat will soon be ending in advance of monsoon season, and rising wet bulb readings with the increased humidity will set in, snuffing out evaporational cooling from perspiration. In fact, when the wet bulb temperature reaches 97 or 98 degrees, evaporation from the skin ceases, leading to more heat sickness and heat stroke. At this point, the India Meteorological Department sees this public health crisis as inevitable, exposing up to a billion people to the potentially deadly threat. The frequency of such extremes has been increasing as the global climate warms, and will continue to go up during the foreseeable future unless humanity finds ways to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.