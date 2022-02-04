Don Paul: The storm exits and the deep freeze takes an extra day

The final dregs of this well-behaved snowstorm on Friday won’t be adding much to what had already fallen as of the predawn hours. What snow is left will be lasting a little longer in the Genesee Valley counties to the east.
By “well-behaved,” I mean the storm produced approximately the amounts we’d forecast in the time frame we’d forecast. Nature doesn’t always cooperate that way. Yes, a few locations came in below the general range of 9-12 inches I’d posted Wednesday, and a few came in a bit higher. Here are the totals as of mid-Friday morning.
The official snow total at the Buffalo Airport/National Weather Service observatory as of 10 a.m. was 9.8 inches.
In order to attain a more accurate database, the meteorological community asks that spotter reports (many spotters have been trained) be compiled with the proper methodology.
Yes, getting an accurate database is more elaborate than some people would anticipate, and it becomes more difficult in windy conditions, separating the drifts from the actual average accumulation. The winds late Thursday and during Thursday evening added to the challenge in many locations this time around, as well. Winds were gusting close to 30 mph near the lakeshores last evening, producing sub-whiteout blowing snow making for more driving hazards. The falling temperatures also added to the road crews’ woes, with all roads snow-covered and slippery as the moderate rate of snowfall was persistent for hours. A few spots got down to .2 mile visibility at 7 p.m. when I was at WIVB, which is a truly heavy snowfall rate.
The deep freeze will keep us in its clutches into Saturday night with single digit lows Friday and Saturday nights. There may still be a few flurries early Saturday, giving way to abundant sunshine in the afternoon.
Even with all the sunshine, Saturday temps will reach only the mid-upper teens. Thankfully, wind chill will be minimal. I’m not a skier, but I would imagine conditions this weekend will be absolutely optimal. At the time I’m posting this link, the newest heavy snowfall was not yet compiled into the numbers.
For snowmobilers, this Chautauqua County link is probably reasonably representative of the widespread good conditions elsewhere in the region.
Sunday, something of a thermal turnaround begins. We’ll be headed into a southerly flow behind retreating arctic high pressure.
Even with the frigid start at dawn and the fresh snow cover, the downslope breeze will pick up and should boost temps into the low 30s in the afternoon (20s in the Southern Tier, unaffected by downslope winds).
A very weak area of low pressure should bring nothing more than some cloud cover for Monday, with temperatures rising above average (32) into the mid 30s. In advance of another low pressure system and its trailing cold front passing to our north, we should get to the upper 30s Wednesday, shrinking a little of the snowpack.
This midweek low will bring only modest cooling behind its cold front, taking us back to the low 30s by Thursday, with a few snow showers. No major storm systems will be in our picture through late next week.
Buffalo had close to twice its normal snowfall last month and is officially ahead of the game for the season. Snow is now up to 73.5 inches for the season, running 10.6 inches above average. The surplus will be shrinking over the next 7 days, but it won’t get so warm as to put a real hit on ski conditions. In fact, snowmaking conditions will remain favorable at night to replenish the bases as necessary during this period.
As for the longer term, despite the Climate Prediction Center’s warmer than average outlook for the month in our region, there are still indicators their call may not work out very well. Seasonal specialist Dr. Judah Cohen sees more evidence of what he calls a “stretchy polar vortex” in the GFS ensemble which allows a couple of lobes of the vortex to drop farther south, delivering colder air later toward midmonth.
And CPC, despite their earlier call for a milder than average February in our region has their own misgivings in the 8-14 day outlook. Those misgivings seem to be in sync with what Cohen is pointing out.
***
Back in the early '90s, my American Meteorological Society conference took a field trip to Cape Canaveral in Florida. I recall a major from the adjacent Patrick Air Force Base 45th Weather Squadron, who forecast the launch weather conditions, presented a startling lecture. He detailed how the Cape’s extremely dense lightning detection sensor network had picked up a strike that originated from a towering thunderstorm over Tampa Bay that struck a gantry at the Cape. That cloud-to-ground strike covered a distance of 130 miles, the longest ever observed. The major noted you can’t postpone launches at the Cape because of storms sitting over Tampa Bay.
Some of you have seen videos or still photos this week of the longest cloud to cloud strike, covering a distance of 477 miles. This occurrence has been confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization. It was part of a sinking convective complex and squall line, the likes of which I have never seen.
This phenomenon is referred to as a megaflash, which is defined as a horizontal strike that covers more than 62 miles. A WMO spokesperson said the 477 mile record megaflash covered the approximate distance between New York City and Columbus, Ohio. The flash extent was captured by the NOAA GOES satellite.
Previously, lightning detection was accomplished by ground-based sensors which often gave incomplete information on phenomena such as this megaflash. Now, in the latest generation of GOES satellites, Geostationary Lightning Mappers/GLMs are looking down on the lightning and bringing us the most complete lightning detection data imagery ever accomplished.