Don Paul: The storm exits and the deep freeze takes an extra day

The final dregs of this well-behaved snowstorm on Friday won’t be adding much to what had already fallen as of the predawn hours. What snow is left will be lasting a little longer in the Genesee Valley counties to the east.

By “well-behaved,” I mean the storm produced approximately the amounts we’d forecast in the time frame we’d forecast. Nature doesn’t always cooperate that way. Yes, a few locations came in below the general range of 9-12 inches I’d posted Wednesday, and a few came in a bit higher. Here are the totals as of mid-Friday morning.

The official snow total at the Buffalo Airport/National Weather Service observatory as of 10 a.m. was 9.8 inches.

In order to attain a more accurate database, the meteorological community asks that spotter reports (many spotters have been trained) be compiled with the proper methodology.