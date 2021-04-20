Don Paul: The snow coming is for real

In midwinter, the snow we’re getting wouldn’t be too big a deal. For the morning of April 21, it’s another matter, at the very least psychologically. So let me begin with a snippet of good news. For allergy sufferers, nothing cleanses pollen out of the air better than snowflakes, especially those with high water content. From the commercial site, Pollen.com, the estimated pollen count for Wednesday on the Niagara Frontier is about as low as it can get at this time of spring.
In most snow events this far into spring, accumulating snow is largely elevation-driven, meaning most of the snow ends up at cooler higher elevation locations. This time around, it appears the track of the low pressure system bringing the snow will put its heaviest amounts down north and west of the center of low pressure. The current forecast tracks from numerous models favor a belt of moderate to marginally heavy amounts on the Niagara Frontier, in addition to the elevation-driven amounts south and east of the metro area. There are more than a few past April snows I recall in which virtually all the accumulations were confined to high elevations. This time, it appears that will not be the case. On the Lake Erie plain, there may even be a little enhancement from Lake Ontario to the north of Buffalo.
Most of the detailed, high-resolution models have some snow beginning by mid/late Tuesday evening, initially on the Niagara Frontier.
At the onset, there may be a brief period of rain mixing in with the snow, but the lower atmosphere will cool and any rain will give way to just snow. By around 2 a.m., snow will overspread most of Western New York, with signs of lesser amounts well southeast, around Olean into Allegany County.
For the morning commute, there will be enough slushy accumulation to slow the commute significantly. Untreated secondaries will have several inches on the ground. Here is a depiction of conditions at 7 a.m., with good model agreement.
With a surface temperature in the low 30s, much of the snow will still be accumulating by and during the morning commute, with some limited melting on main roads from tire action. This is a model estimate of how much snow will be on the ground by around 7 a.m. Where the actual gridpoint numbers are, amounts are a little lower. When a match is made with the legend, amounts are higher on parts of the Niagara Frontier and on higher elevations away from the gridpoints, especially on the Chautauqua Ridge, inland from Lake Erie. Accumulations are likely to be lower close to the immediate lakeshores.
Typically this late in the season, the high sun angle takes a toll on snow depth and induces melting. By 7 a.m., however, this will not yet be a factor. It is possible some locations away from the lakes may have 6 or even 7 inches of accumulation on grass and cars, with a range of 3 to 5 inches most common. Snow will continue into late morning, when it begins to taper off in both intensity and coverage as afternoon arrives, and the high sun angle starts to be more of a factor.
The modeled total accumulation by midday does not factor in how much of the snow will have melted from temperatures getting into the mid 30s, along with the sun angle. The modeled actual snow depth, which includes estimated melting, is not so impressive.
More scattered snow showers will continue in the afternoon and evening, but add little if anything to snow depth. The evening commute will be a comparative breeze compared to the morning drive. A cold breeze in the afternoon will add a little to the chill, out of the northwest at 12-18 mph by midafternoon. Some lake-effect snow showers may set up well northeast and well south of the metro area into early Thursday, but shouldn’t add up to much. Thursday temperatures will edge up to the low 40s with a few sunny breaks, but there will be a more significant wind chill, with west winds at 15-25 mph, and gusty.
We get a nice turnaround on Friday with abundant sunshine bringing high temps back to seasonable levels.
By Saturday, we should be pushing 60. Scattered showers will be arriving later in the day, and become more numerous overnight into early Sunday, before thinning out a bit during a cooler afternoon. Sunday’s temps return to the low 50s.
A final note on the snowfall: This will be a slushy, water-laden snow, meaning it will be heavy and pose a threat to some tender blooms and possibly even tree limbs, and isolated powerlines near those limbs. If you can, I suggest you make an effort to cover some of your flowering bulbs to protect them from this one-day weighty burden.
Extended range ensembles at least are currently showing a return to a more seasonably mild upper air pattern as we head into early May.