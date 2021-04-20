Don Paul: The snow coming is for real

In midwinter, the snow we’re getting wouldn’t be too big a deal. For the morning of April 21, it’s another matter, at the very least psychologically. So let me begin with a snippet of good news. For allergy sufferers, nothing cleanses pollen out of the air better than snowflakes, especially those with high water content. From the commercial site, Pollen.com , the estimated pollen count for Wednesday on the Niagara Frontier is about as low as it can get at this time of spring.

In most snow events this far into spring, accumulating snow is largely elevation-driven, meaning most of the snow ends up at cooler higher elevation locations. This time around, it appears the track of the low pressure system bringing the snow will put its heaviest amounts down north and west of the center of low pressure. The current forecast tracks from numerous models favor a belt of moderate to marginally heavy amounts on the Niagara Frontier, in addition to the elevation-driven amounts south and east of the metro area. There are more than a few past April snows I recall in which virtually all the accumulations were confined to high elevations. This time, it appears that will not be the case. On the Lake Erie plain, there may even be a little enhancement from Lake Ontario to the north of Buffalo.