Don Paul: The not-so-chilly state of our winter

This PV disruption was expected, back in December, to begin to move into place by now. What we’re seeing does not match original expectations. The most persistent cold has been found in parts of Siberia, with no sign just yet of persistent cold settling into the Great Lakes, Midwest, or northeast, as seen in this University of Washington animation.

In these upper-air ensemble forecasts, only occasional shots of seasonably cold air can be seen crossing our region, with matching shots of unseasonably warm air intruding into Alaska and near Greenland periodically.

These PV disruptions are often triggered by a complex high altitude event called an SSW, or sudden stratospheric warming. SSWs can force cold air down to the surface as the PVs often weaken and sink southward in such events. This first SSW, has not delivered extreme, high amplitude upper air patterns.

It would be premature to write off the remainder of this midwinter for other PV disruptions. For one thing, long range specialist Dr. Judah Cohen notes the American GFS ensemble is beginning to predict another SSW which could produce more PV disruptions and pattern changes: