Don Paul: The not-so-chilly state of our winter

Buffalo and Western New York have not undergone much in the way of pummeling from this winter, save for our Christmastime snow and lake effect. Even this most recent round of lake effect, while heavy over hilly terrain, has been far from a true high-end event. We’ve seen bigger numbers in the past, many times. Buffalo has seen only 4.3 inches for the month, with our average temperature running 7.8 degrees above average.
The latter temperature anomaly is going to shrink over the next seven days with a colder pattern now in place. Yet, there is still no extreme cold on the near horizon for our region. Thus far, our coldest temperature was a low of 18 degrees on Dec. 18. We have had only five days, including Jan. 20, during which the high temp was in the 20s.
Close to a month ago, there were signs of a disruption in what has been a stable strong polar vortex (known for short as the PV) which often results in split, weaker vortices. A weaker polar vortex is better able to drift southward closer to the United States and deliver polar air that had been trapped in the high latitudes by the stable vortex to the mid latitudes. This kind of disruption could have resulted in an upper air pattern shift of a major magnitude.
This PV disruption was expected, back in December, to begin to move into place by now. What we’re seeing does not match original expectations. The most persistent cold has been found in parts of Siberia, with no sign just yet of persistent cold settling into the Great Lakes, Midwest, or northeast, as seen in this University of Washington animation.
In these upper-air ensemble forecasts, only occasional shots of seasonably cold air can be seen crossing our region, with matching shots of unseasonably warm air intruding into Alaska and near Greenland periodically.
These PV disruptions are often triggered by a complex high altitude event called an SSW, or sudden stratospheric warming. SSWs can force cold air down to the surface as the PVs often weaken and sink southward in such events. This first SSW, has not delivered extreme, high amplitude upper air patterns.
It would be premature to write off the remainder of this midwinter for other PV disruptions. For one thing, long range specialist Dr. Judah Cohen notes the American GFS ensemble is beginning to predict another SSW which could produce more PV disruptions and pattern changes:
GFS is doubling down on its forecast of yet another #PolarVortex spit with major daughter vortex over Canada and minor vortex over Asia. Seems to me still a very challenging forecast in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/htqHhcj1io— Judah Cohen (@judah47) January 20, 2021
This depiction of the high stratospheric pressure pattern evolution is far from a high confidence forecast, but it has shown up in other ensembles as well. In the meantime, the current PV has been described in the Washington Post as “wrecked” by senior NASA Goddard Space Flight Center scientist Paul Newman. Its disorganized state lacks the capability to deliver persistent cold due to its instability. These early signs of another SSW would, if realized, give a chance toward February of a blocking ridge of high pressure over Greenland forming. That would force a piece of the PV to drop south with a buckling jet stream into the U.S. As of now, it’s only eastern Siberia where persistent cold has been found. Associated Press reports the city of Yakutia has been below minus-40 degrees for a solid month. One city, Delyankir, hit minus-73 degrees on Monday.
The lack of persistent cold in our region, however, has not been countered by persistent unseasonable warmth. We’ve been milder than average the vast majority of days this winter, but it’s not been the kind of unseasonably warm spells which sometimes break up the winter weather with 50s. While readings will bounce back from Wednesday’s 20s to the upper 30s on a windy Thursday with some snow or mixed showers, readings will be falling again on Friday as arctic air returns. Some modest lake snow will again develop mainly over hilly terrain by Friday as the cold air deepens in a stiff breeze, and Saturday morning lows will be in the upper teens.
This will be the coldest weekend we’ve had so far, with Saturday’s high only in the low 20s, and overnight lows looking like this.
Sunday will bring mid 20s and dry conditions. In Kansas City, the game-time temperature will be in the low 40s with a few spotty light rain showers possible, and temps falling back into the 30s during the game.
Locally, we’ll be running with below average temperatures into midweek after Sunday. After a high near 30 on Monday, it’s back to the mid 20s.
In Washington, a brisk breeze has been cooling the inauguration, with temps in the mid 40s. That city has had no measurable snow at all this winter.
Around here, no major storms or additional big lake effect events are in sight in the next few days to go with those cold temperatures. We’ll have to keep an eye on a coastal system developing in the middle Atlantic next Tuesday, though it currently appears to be too weak and too far south to deliver much to us. In general, Climate Prediction Center temperature probability forecasts favor below-average readings most days into the start of February, PV disruption or not.