Don Paul: The new NOAA winter outlook; our non-wintry, near-term forecast

It’s not that often that two major pattern shifts, first the cold pattern, now the warmup just beginning, are well advertised in advance. That is the case this time around. The just completed unseasonably cold spell of four days with lake-effect rain and a little snow followed by an almost dramatic flip to a warm pattern were both seen more than a week in advance. Since our forecast and near-term outlook are reasonably straightforward and benign, we’ll begin with the more complex topic of a seasonal outlook, and move on to the local forecast later in this article.

Thursday I participated in a winter outlook webinar led by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center. Let’s first look at the NOAA press release, designed for the general press and public. It contains the key points, addresses some uncertainties, and includes three important graphics.

Despite all the caveats and cautions I’ve detailed in the past and will again go over here, this remains a useful scientific effort to better prepare the energy industry, transportation, emergency managers and the general public for what trends may dominate in the coming cold weather season. It is a task worth undertaking.

The temperature probabilities are partially tied to the influence of La Nina, cooler than normal tropical waters in the central and eastern Pacific. This is only the third time since 1950 we are experiencing a third consecutive winter under La Nina:

The area in blue is favored for a winter that averages out with below-normal temperatures over time. We are in the white “equal chances” area in which no clear-cut impacts from La Nina and other variables can be seen at this time, with warmer than normal averages favored to the south and east.

As for precipitation (snow and rain probabilities are not separated out from the overall trend) we are in a part of the country in which above normal precipitation probabilities are higher.

If this were to verify, and we ended up with near-normal temperatures, this might mean above average snowfall. If we were milder than normal, it could mean more rain and less snow. Since we’re in temperature “equal chances,” my own leaning would be toward more snow … IF this outlook verified.

Of real gravity is the expected persistence and growth of widespread drought seen in the U.S. Drought Monitor three-month outlook, much of it linked to our warming climate, with the exception of major improvement in the Pacific Northwest. Both the drought expansion, and the latter NW wetness are also heavily tied to La Nina climatology.

With such high inflation in place and no sign yet of improvement, we can anticipate very high heating bills that obviously would be made even worse if we experienced colder than normal temperatures over time.

ENSO, the El Nino Southern Oscillation, includes La Nina, El Nino — both of varying strength with differing impacts in each event — and near-neutral ENSO conditions. The signals on these trends often arrive months in advance. For example, we’ve known we’re headed into a rare “triple dip La Nina” for many months. However, there are many other variables that are not really predictable more than a couple of weeks in advance, and some of these can have drastic impacts in the midst of an otherwise average, or even milder than average winter. No October winter outlook could have foreseen the drastic icy and bitter cold pattern over Texas two winters ago during February, lasting nearly a month and crippling that state’s poorly managed power grid. No October outlook in 2014 could have predicted February 2015 would end up being western and central New York’s coldest month on record. During Christmas week of 2001, Buffalo received an all-time record 82 inches of lake snow, while much of the rest of the winter ranged from average to milder than average. That week could not be detected in October or even November.

These short-fuse variables, known by such esoteric names as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation and the Madden-Julian Oscillation, can shift to phases which favor very cold weather but, again, with only a couple of weeks notice. Other variables have probable relationships to the rapidly warming Arctic region under climate change, which can periodically weaken the polar jet stream and the polar vortex, allowing the vortex to wobble southward and deliver a wintry blast to the north central or northeast states for a few weeks.

The bottom line here is we may receive short-term extreme polar outbreaks on relatively short notice even in the course of a winter that turns out to go as predicted in this outlook when all is said and done. In coming years and decades there will be improvements in these outlooks and detecting short-fuse changes. But we are not there yet. And our warming climate has made the task of seasonal outlooks even less predictable.

Near-term weather is a whole different story

After enduring the predicted almost-wintry last four days, the warmup has arrived precisely on schedule. After a Friday morning low of 34, Friday will end up being our first day to crack the 60 degree mark on a strengthening downslope southerly flow. This trend will amplify during the weekend, reaching 70 away from Lake Erie Saturday and into the 70s inland on Sunday, when the breeze will lighten up.

Similar temperatures will persist all the way into Wednesday, with a weakening storm center and its fronts staying west of us.

By Thursday, we’ll cool to the low 60s with a fresh high pressure ridge moving in from the west. A weak, mostly dry cool front will approach our region at the end of next week, and may drop us back into the upper 50s by next Friday, near or slightly above the mid 50s average at that time.

Evaporation rates are way down by this time of year, but your soggy yards should undergo some drying in such a dry pattern. The dreaded steam mop can come out and aid in the evisceration of muddy paw prints on your floors.

At this time, there are no signs of a return to unseasonable cold in the upper-air pattern ensembles all the way out into early November. Arctic air in the east will be cut off at the pass.