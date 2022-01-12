Don Paul: The Iceman cometh ... and he has a ticket to the Bills game

Monday is the day to watch. Early on, there is a wide spread between the global models as to what track a deepening storm will take as it heads northeast, so attach the word “maybe” to your stormy thoughts. The European/ECMWF takes the storm far enough to the east to leave our western counties out of the heavy snow.

The Canadian GEM is much farther west, and does bring moderate to heavy snow into WNY Monday.

Finally, there’s the American GFS model, which has been “gung ho” since Tuesday.

Having shown you output from operational models, I can tell you the ensemble means of these models, consisting of many multiple runs of each model with slightly different initial conditions, are not nearly as aggressive in taking the storm so close to us as in the GFS and GEM.

There will be many more runs of these models to go through over the next few days. For now the mean/average of the ensembles are probably preferable over the individual operational models, and those ensemble means all have the storm quite a bit farther east of us. So you can color this meteorologist skeptical on a big hit in WNY Monday … so far.

