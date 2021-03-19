Don Paul: The chill vanishes as the dryness continues

Friday is the last day we’re going to experience temperatures in this range for the foreseeable future.

Buffalo’s average high and low is now up to 43 and 27. With astronomical spring moving in early Saturday, we’ll be gliding past that range beginning Saturday, and amplifying the warmup thereafter.

More noteworthy is how dry March has been up to this point. Buffalo has received only .13 inch of liquid, making this the driest March on record so far. A graphic depicts measurable liquid through the 17th, but there has been nothing measurable since so it still holds.

The dry spell will be hanging around into the middle of next week. The Weather Prediction Center's precipitation forecast through next Wednesday tells much of the story.

Most guidance suggests virtually no chance of rain through at least Tuesday into Wednesday, with increased chances by Wednesday night into Thursday. This can be seen in the European model.

After Wednesday, the WPC finally presents some moderate rainfall for us in the extended outlook.

If we were in the growing season, this moisture shortfall would be a matter of greater concern. Not only has March been dry, but Buffalo liquid total for the year is just 4.04 inches, running 3.25 inches below average. I checked more than 10 Great Lakes National Weather Service climate sites, and every one of them is running below average since Jan. 1, some by large margins.

As for flooding potential on Lake Ontario, increased outflow has made a modest contribution to lowering the threat this spring. However, the idea such limited increased outflow is a dominant influence is a common misconception, often fed by political commentary from nonexpert sources.

Lake levels in the four upstream Great Lakes has a far greater impact on flood potential, since all outflow from Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron and Erie eventually goes over Niagara Falls and flows into Lake Ontario. When those lakes are uniformly running very high, near record levels, there is little that can mitigate the downstream levels in Lake Ontario without posing major dangers to cities and towns along the St. Lawrence River, including Montreal.

This year, the liquid deficits from reduced precipitation will have a far greater impact on lessening – but not eliminating – the flood threat during spring months. If you scroll down and look at the blue lines in these NOAA Great Lakes graphs, you’ll see levels are down on all five lakes compared to the same period last year.

The Lake Ontario outflow is a somewhat meaningful factor, but assuming it can be manipulated to save the day during record high level years upstream, as was the case recently, has no real basis in hydrology and hydrological engineering. This spring, levels are still above the long-term average but definitely improved from 2018 and 2019. Lake levels have always responded to cyclical rises and falls. However, one of the byproducts of a warming climate is an increase in heavy precipitation events (warming = more evaporation = more water vapor in the air = more rainfall) in wet areas over the years, although this is not a purely linear increase. The gradual rainfall increase will mean higher lake levels will prevail more often over the long haul.

Returning to our near term forecast, both weekend days will feature brilliant sunshine and moderating temperatures. On Saturday, a Lake Erie breeze will hold temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s within a few miles of the lake. But inland highs will reach the low 50s. On Sunday, a gentle downslope southerly flow will cut off the Lake Erie influence except at the immediate shoreline, and bring afternoon highs to the low to mid-60s.

Despite the coming warmup, there is still skiing to be had.

On Friday, our region continues to be on the cold side of a high pressure ridge. The very look at the forecast map for Monday tells the warming story, with a south-southwest flow taking over.

High temps will continue in the low to mid-60s in most locations into Wednesday, with mid- and upper 50s returning later next week when some needed rain enters the picture.

The Climate Prediction Center keeps probabilities favoring above-average temperatures in our region through the end of the month on most days. This means our approximately 16-inch seasonal snowfall deficit will continue to grow, as will our current 8.3-inch March deficit. We’ve had an astoundingly low .6 inch of snow this month at Buffalo, and haven’t had more than 1 inch in a day since Feb. 23, following a much snowier period.

As for April – and if you’re a regular reader you know I’m not a fan of monthly outlooks – CPC projects a weak probability favoring a warmer than average month. On the other hand, if I thought that was unreasonable, I wouldn’t include it.