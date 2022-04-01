Don Paul: The chill is back – along with some snowflakes – to start April

Actually, there is nothing unusual about early April snow in the Great Lakes. The month brings 2.7 inches of snow on average. There’s also nothing much to this mainly wet snow that may stick on the grass but probably not on any lower elevation roads. The April 1 average high is 48. This Friday will top off in the mid-upper 30s, accompanied by an annoying wind chill.

First, let’s go back and briefly look at how Buffalo did in March, which, based on the amount of kvetching I overheard and read, was underrated by many Western New Yorkers. Buffalo received 9.3 inches of snow, and that was 4.8 inches below average for March. (For the season, the total is 95.2 inches, running 2.3 inches above average, and just a shade above average for a complete cold weather season … which we have not yet completed.) Buffalo was also drier than average, at 2.21 inches of liquid, -.68 inches for the month. Finally, our monthly mean temperature finished a significant 4.2 degrees above average. The high for the month was 71 degrees on March 18, and the low was 11, on March 4. We also hit 70 on March 31.