Don Paul: The chill is back – along with some snowflakes – to start April

Nothing like starting off April with some snow.
No foolin’ flakes on April 1st. pic.twitter.com/JV0I7q2seF— Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) April 1, 2022
Actually, there is nothing unusual about early April snow in the Great Lakes. The month brings 2.7 inches of snow on average. There’s also nothing much to this mainly wet snow that may stick on the grass but probably not on any lower elevation roads. The April 1 average high is 48. This Friday will top off in the mid-upper 30s, accompanied by an annoying wind chill.
First, let’s go back and briefly look at how Buffalo did in March, which, based on the amount of kvetching I overheard and read, was underrated by many Western New Yorkers. Buffalo received 9.3 inches of snow, and that was 4.8 inches below average for March. (For the season, the total is 95.2 inches, running 2.3 inches above average, and just a shade above average for a complete cold weather season … which we have not yet completed.) Buffalo was also drier than average, at 2.21 inches of liquid, -.68 inches for the month. Finally, our monthly mean temperature finished a significant 4.2 degrees above average. The high for the month was 71 degrees on March 18, and the low was 11, on March 4. We also hit 70 on March 31.
The coldest temperature for the entire season was 1 degree on Jan. 22. This is the third consecutive winter with no zero or subzero lows, which is also a statistical anomaly of sorts.
Saturday will be much improved, with abundant sunshine under a dome of high pressure. With only a light breeze, a high in the mid- to upper 40s will feel comparatively mild.
By very late Saturday night and early Sunday, some snow showers will return, tapering off to a few sparse rain or snow showers during a mostly dry, mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon.
The afternoon wind chill will be modest, with high temps in the low to mid-40s.
More sunshine returns Monday, with the temperature approaching 50. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds on a milder Tuesday, with the high reaching the mid-50s. A few showers will move in overnight Tuesday, and readings will approach 60 on an unsettled Wednesday. There will be scattered and occasional showers, and a rumble of thunder will be possible.
Support Local Journalism
Thursday will bring more scattered showers, windy and mild conditions, though readings will begin falling from the upper 50s in the afternoon and overnight, to the 30s by Friday morning.
By next Friday, we will be back in a chillier northwest flow behind the departing storm system, with readings returning to at least a little below average, somewhere in the 40s.
The three primary upper air pattern ensembles are in good agreement on this return to a cooler pattern by next weekend. There is a fairly deep cold trough in the East, with warmer high pressure ridging farther to the west.
As we head deeper into April, it’s fair to assume such a pattern will not stick around very long. Indeed, these same three upper air ensemble means are in good agreement about a reversal in this pattern by early the following week, with warm ridging in the East, and cool troughing in the West.
Bottom line: Spring makes a comeback, though it is too early to speculate on Easter Sunday.
Uptick in tornadoes
Until this past decade, March typically was the starting month for elevating tornado counts. This month immediately past was the second consecutive March with a record number of tornadoes, amid growing signs the most active part of tornado season (no month is statistically tornado-free) is starting earlier. Northern Illinois University tornado expert Victor Gensini, along with the Storm Prediction Center, has been researching the trends.
To go with this climatological trend has been an increase in the number of February tornadoes.
As Gensini told CNN, La Nina bears some responsibility for last year’s and this year’s extreme count. La Nina generally brings cooler water to much of the Pacific equatorial waters, with the cool water temperatures strengthening the southern branch of the jet stream. This high-energy jet intersecting increased heat energy and evaporative moisture from anomalously warm Gulf waters, the latter more likely linked to our warming climate, makes for an earlier and more active tornado season in regions such as the Gulf states. This combination appears to be at least partly responsible for the peak tornado region shifting eastward from the Central and Southern Plains into the South, particularly the Gulf states. What has been thought of as “tornado alley” seems to be on the move to the east.
Tornadoes in the Gulf states may present greater hazards than those in Oklahoma, much of Texas and Kansas. The population density is greater in the South. The source of heat and moisture from the Gulf is less dependent on diurnal heating, since the Gulf does not cool at night. This means tornado outbreaks in the South and the Gulf states can occur more often while people sleep, less aware of tornado warnings. The hillier terrain, with many more trees, and the Gulf moisture tend to produce more rain-wrapped tornadoes later in the evening, more difficult for those outside to see them coming.
Still, as Gensini told CNN, “Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas will still get plenty of tornadoes every year.”