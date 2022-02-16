Don Paul: Thaw, soaking rain, flood threat, ice, snow ... in that order

The battle of spring versus winter moved into high gear on Wednesday. After Tuesday’s 20s, a strong south-southwest wind has been sending Wednesday’s temperatures into the 50s (40s in the Southern Tier valleys). The downslope wind will run from 25-35 mph (with gusts up to 50 on some hills and near Lake Erie) into the evening, speeding the melting process.
Snow cover at the airport was still at 7 inches early Wednesday, but much of that will be gone by later Wednesday night. No, skiers, the resorts won’t lose all their snow by any means, but the slopes will take a real hit before some modest replenishment arrives Thursday night. The thaw alone will create enough runoff to justify the flood watch for all of Western New York from Wednesday evening until Friday evening. But significant rain arriving Thursday will greatly add to the threat of ice jam and stream/creek flooding potential.
The ice cover on Lake Erie has become extensive, with most remaining open water found in the northern portion of the lake. While some of the nearshore ice may look stable, it isn’t. The strong SSW winds will be exerting pressure on the ice, and will shift some of it around from its current position, as well as creating new cracks and fissures.
Light rain will reach us late Wednesday night, with temperatures still in the 50s, falling only to the upper 40s by morning.
Unfortunately, the rain will increase dramatically Thursday morning, especially on the Niagara Frontier.
The rain will be more widespread across the entire region in the afternoon. Moderate to soaking rain following an ongoing thaw atop an extensive snowpack with high water content spells trouble. By early Thursday evening, 1 to 1½ inches of rain will have fallen over most of WNY, as modeled here (and this was not as high a total as showing in some other models).
Ice jam prone locations on streams and creeks will likely be the first trouble spots, with ice dams forming and backing up waters still receiving additional runoff. However, enough rain will fall on top of the melt runoff to raise the levels of streams and creeks considerably away from ice jam locations as well. This is the liquid estimate from the Weather Prediction Center from early Thursday into early Friday, although Thursday night we will transition from rain to sleet and snow.
Even as temperatures plunge Thursday night, the refreeze will not instantly halt all runoff. Streams and creeks will continue to rise into Friday. As for the transition, it will begin with rain changing to ice pellets/sleet, advancing from northwest to southeast.
The change from sleet to snow will occur around and after midnight, on a frigid north-northeast breeze. There is still poor model agreement as to how much snow will fall overnight and how extensive the precipitation coverage will be as temperatures plummet into the teens by morning.
It doesn’t appear the steady snow duration will be lengthy enough for heavy accumulations south and east of Buffalo. However, roads will ice up very quickly later Thursday evening, making for hazardous travel regardless of snow depth. Snow falling on top of ice will create a slippery and likely slow Friday morning commute even though the snow will be tapering off to lighter snow showers during the commute. As for accumulations, there are several models that indicate lighter amounts near Buffalo and to the south, but there are also several that indicate heavy snow accumulation is likely in Niagara County by Friday morning, with several inches possible in and near Buffalo. The European/ECMWF is something of a compromise between the range of models.
Owing to the poor current model agreement, I will update the projected snow totals in the comments section by mid-late Thursday morning. As of this writing, locations such as Lockport, Niagara Falls, Wheatfield, Sanborn, Youngstown, Wilson and Olcott have the highest probability for snowfall amounts which could range from 6 to 9 inches.
Friday temperatures will only reach the low 20s, with some developing sunny breaks intermingling with flurries. A 12-18 mph breeze will add to the chill.
We may gain a few degrees to the upper 20s on Saturday, but you won’t notice the gain with a gusty northwest breeze and scattered snow showers.
Ski resorts will be able to turn their snow-making gear on full tilt during Friday into Sunday morning to replenish the bases.
Sunday afternoon we’ll be back into a brisk southwest wind, boosting high temps to the mid 40s, as a new thaw will be underway.
Conditions will again grow more uncertain next Tuesday and Wednesday. A frontal boundary looks likely to stall in our region. If we stay on the warmer side of the front, rain showers will increase with temperatures well into the 40s.
Not far behind that front, though, will be mixed precipitation and snow with readings in the 30s. It will be something of a close call, with the milder air ahead of the front being given a slight edge at this point. It will depend on how stout the warm upper level ridge over the eastern U.S. remains.