Don Paul: Thaw, soaking rain, flood threat, ice, snow ... in that order

The change from sleet to snow will occur around and after midnight, on a frigid north-northeast breeze. There is still poor model agreement as to how much snow will fall overnight and how extensive the precipitation coverage will be as temperatures plummet into the teens by morning .

It doesn’t appear the steady snow duration will be lengthy enough for heavy accumulations south and east of Buffalo. However, roads will ice up very quickly later Thursday evening, making for hazardous travel regardless of snow depth. Snow falling on top of ice will create a slippery and likely slow Friday morning commute even though the snow will be tapering off to lighter snow showers during the commute. As for accumulations, there are several models that indicate lighter amounts near Buffalo and to the south, but there are also several that indicate heavy snow accumulation is likely in Niagara County by Friday morning, with several inches possible in and near Buffalo. The European/ECMWF is something of a compromise between the range of models.