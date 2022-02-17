Don Paul: Thaw gives way to hazardous travel, flash freeze, snow

A slight speedup in the arrival of a cold front spells significant travel hazards by this evening, with a transition from soaking rain to fairly heavy sleet and, what would be worse, a period of freezing rain (shown in orange).

In advance of the front, our regional flooding problems are already in development. Both ice jam flooding and river and stream flooding will be worsening into this evening. The area in green is under a National Weather Service flood warning, elevated from an earlier flood watch, covering much of Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. You can also expect urban and poor drainage flooding to cause problems.

The mild temperatures in combination with frequently soaking to occasionally heavy rain will continue to speed snowmelt and runoff during the day. Ice jam-prone locations can expect problems first. However, the runoff and heavy rainfall will cause large rises on area streams and creeks even away from the ice jams. Here are the details on what may be the most widespread and significant flood threat in our region in some time.