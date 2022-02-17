Don Paul: Thaw gives way to hazardous travel, flash freeze, snow

A slight speedup in the arrival of a cold front spells significant travel hazards by this evening, with a transition from soaking rain to fairly heavy sleet and, what would be worse, a period of freezing rain (shown in orange).
In advance of the front, our regional flooding problems are already in development. Both ice jam flooding and river and stream flooding will be worsening into this evening. The area in green is under a National Weather Service flood warning, elevated from an earlier flood watch, covering much of Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. You can also expect urban and poor drainage flooding to cause problems.
The mild temperatures in combination with frequently soaking to occasionally heavy rain will continue to speed snowmelt and runoff during the day. Ice jam-prone locations can expect problems first. However, the runoff and heavy rainfall will cause large rises on area streams and creeks even away from the ice jams. Here are the details on what may be the most widespread and significant flood threat in our region in some time.
The situation will grow more complicated by late today and early this evening. As the cold front crawls across our region, the cold air behind the front will initially be very shallow, with warm air still aloft. The depth of the cold air will be critical. If it is a bit deeper, rain falling out of the warm air aloft will freeze into sleet, or ice pellets. Sleet is slippery, but less so in its granular form, and doesn’t accumulate with real weight on powerlines and tree limbs. But if the cold air is extremely shallow, confined to near the surface, we would stand the chance for several hours of freezing rain with a dangerous, slippery glaze. It’s all in the depth of the shallow cold air, which can be one of the toughest calls in meteorology:
Even with the precipitation underway, there is still only fair agreement in the models as to sleet versus freezing rain. An additional problem is the rate of precipitation falling will still be heavy late today and this evening, meaning the amount of sleet and freezing rain would likely be significant. This high-resolution model has freezing rain encroaching over the Niagara Frontier by early evening, and coming down at a good clip.
Another model is slower with the subfreezing air, which would allow plain rain to fall early this evening before changing to brief freezing rain, then sleet and snow. Of course, that would be better.
If you’re going to driving early this evening from the dinner hour on, my thinking is you should count on a flash freeze developing, with very hazardous conditions on all unsalted surfaces … more than “slick spots.” I don’t believe enough ice will accumulate to constitute an ice storm, but it doesn’t take that much icing to make road surfaces treacherous. Here is one modeled ice accumulation prior to changeover to snow.
There are actually a couple of models which have heavier ice accumulation, but I believe they are overdone. What’s called the NWS National Blend of Models has much lighter ice accumulation, but it appears underdone.
The transition to snow still looks as it did on Wednesday, developing late Thursday night and winding down early on Friday. Heaviest amounts will be well north, closer to Lake Ontario, with moderate amounts likely near the metro area and lesser amounts south and east, away from Lake Erie.
You should count on a slow and slippery AM commute, with snow showers diminishing early in the day, and some sunny breaks helping with the midwinter cold in the low 20s, along with a nasty wind chill.
Saturday will be a raw and quite windy day with scattered snow showers under a mostly cloudy sky. With a high near 25 and a 20-30 mph wind, the wind chill will range from single digits to low teens.
We get a nice turnaround on a sunny Sunday, with a warming southwest flow boosting the high at least to the low 40s, and the mid 40s on Monday. Things get more complicated again during Tuesday as a cold front slows and stalls near our region. Snow and mixed precipitation will fall behind the front, with rain showers on the warmer side of the front. As I wrote on Wednesday, it will be a close call.