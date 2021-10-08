Don Paul: Tenacious summerlike weather in October

Thursday’s near record high of 81 almost felt muggy, with dew points in the low 60s and virtually no breeze. Many are reveling in this unseasonably warm pattern, but not everyone is happy about it. For example, in the somewhat steamier climes of Nashville, Tenn., the National Weather Service tweeted its piece.
The “blue blob” they are referring to shows no sign of progressing to the east in the near future. The longevity of the warmth in the East at this time of the year is definitely unusual, though not unprecedented. In September, global warmth was anomalous over much of the planet, producing the second-warmest September on record. North America’s peak warmth was greatest over the central part of the U.S., rather than in the East.
For now, the warm high pressure ridge has migrated east, stacked up high in the atmosphere over eastern North America. In Buffalo, the average high and low are now 63 and 47. During the first seven days of this month, Buffalo’s mean temperature has been 8.6 degrees above normal, a large departure from normal. With this persistent warmth, once we got past last Sunday-Monday morning’s soaking rain, we have been escaping the flooding rains that have been falling in parts of the South this week.
What moisture makes it into our region will be thinned out by the persistent high pressure near Maine. Some limited spotty shower activity will approach us overnight and linger into parts of Saturday. However, a 12-18 mph southerly downslope wind – a drying and warming wind – is not a healthy environment for showers, so coverage will be sparse and amounts will be light. This can be seen in a mid-Saturday morning model depiction.
As far as other weekend showers go, Sunday and Columbus Day Monday look dry.
It will be a good weekend to consider a country drive, heading south to view the autumn foliage. The interactive New York State foliage report allows you to click on sites for reported nearby conditions.
As you would expect, color change has begun to progress over higher elevations, toward the Southern Tier, where the Ellicottville Fall Festival will be held this weekend. Other than those few spotty Saturday showers, it will be dry much of the time Saturday and entirely dry Sunday and Monday. With the ever-present crowds at the festival, Covid precautions should be kept in mind.
Daytime highs should reach the mid-upper 60s Saturday, and stretch toward the low 70s Sunday, with a partly sunny sky.
On the Niagara Frontier, Saturday’s high will reach at least the low 70s, even with more cloud cover, and head to the mid-upper 70s Sunday and Monday. With a little extra sunshine and the downslope breeze, a couple of 80-degree readings again would not be out of the question.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s on Tuesday, and slowly drop back a few degrees Wednesday-Friday. By late next week, a cold front may usher in some slightly cooler Pacific air, although temperatures will remain above normal even behind the front.
Rainfall in our region for the week will be strictly small potatoes, as estimated by the Weather Prediction Center.
For those who are venturing out to Kansas City, Sunday's daytime will be very warm and mainly dry, with a high in the low 80s, after a high not far from 90 Saturday. But come game time, the weather may pose some problems later in the second half. As seen in the European and other models, a vigorous low pressure system in Oklahoma will bring in humid, unstable air. Newest model runs have slowed the onset of scattered showers and thunderstorms until late in the evening. Temps will slowly fall through the 70s toward the upper 60s. Wind will not be much of a factor in the game.
If you’re new to Missouri geography, Kansas City is in the northwest part of the state.
Getting back to this summerlike pattern, the Climate Prediction Center is continuing with high probabilities for above average temperatures, keeping in mind that average is now down to the low 60s. In the six- to 10-day CPC outlook, we’re in a rare 80%-90% probability for above normal.
The eight- to 14-day CPC outlook shifts the peak warm probability back to our west, leaving us at 50%-60% for warmer than normal.
The slight probability reduction is supported by upper air ensembles that have the original eastern ridge shoving off to the Northeast, a bubble of Pacific air moving across the Midwest, and a new warm ridge building to the west.
Looking later in the month, the American GFS upper air ensemble brings no hint of that blue blob in the West making headway into the East. More typical autumn weather in the central and eastern U.S. will continue to be postponed, even though we are unlikely to stay as warm as we are right now.