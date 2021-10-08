Don Paul: Tenacious summerlike weather in October

Thursday’s near record high of 81 almost felt muggy, with dew points in the low 60s and virtually no breeze. Many are reveling in this unseasonably warm pattern, but not everyone is happy about it. For example, in the somewhat steamier climes of Nashville, Tenn., the National Weather Service tweeted its piece.

The “blue blob” they are referring to shows no sign of progressing to the east in the near future. The longevity of the warmth in the East at this time of the year is definitely unusual, though not unprecedented. In September, global warmth was anomalous over much of the planet, producing the second-warmest September on record. North America’s peak warmth was greatest over the central part of the U.S., rather than in the East.

For now, the warm high pressure ridge has migrated east, stacked up high in the atmosphere over eastern North America. In Buffalo, the average high and low are now 63 and 47. During the first seven days of this month, Buffalo’s mean temperature has been 8.6 degrees above normal, a large departure from normal. With this persistent warmth, once we got past last Sunday-Monday morning’s soaking rain, we have been escaping the flooding rains that have been falling in parts of the South this week.