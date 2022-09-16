Don Paul: Summerlike weekend, Monday goes downhill

After what was the chilliest morning of meteorological autumn so far for most of Western New York Friday morning, astronomical summer will win out over meteorological autumn for a while to come. Temperatures have recovered to the low-mid 70s Friday afternoon, after lots of 40s early in the day.

Saturday puts us solidly in the warm air mass behind a warm front to our north, with a southwest flow behind a ridge of high pressure to our east.

After a milder Friday night under cloud cover, Saturday morning lows will range from the 50s to around 60 at the lakeshores. Saturday afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s with some low 80s inland mainly north and east of Buffalo. Late-season boaters will encounter a light south to southwest breeze of about 10 knots, producing 1 foot waves on Lake Erie. Variable winds on Lake Ontario will bring waves of 1-2 feet. The sky will be mostly sunny, with just some wispy high cirrus clouds. Saturday night will be almost unseasonably mild, with low ranging from the upper 50s in valleys to the low-mid 60s at lower elevations.

Sunday will still be on the summery side, with high temps again reaching the upper 70s-low 80s. A brisk southwest flow will increase to 15-25 mph on land and 10-20 knots on the lakes. Wave heights will gradually come up to 2-3 feet. With moisture beginning to build to our west, sunshine will begin to fade under increasing cloud cover by afternoon, and scattered lighter showers may be approaching our region later in the day.

A few thunderstorms will approach by Sunday evening.

The timing for the approach of an area of low pressure to our north on Monday is far from ideal for the tailgating hours. Out ahead of the low’s trailing cold front, it will be mild and rather humid in a southwest flow.

Temperatures will reach the mid 70s Monday afternoon, with scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms — not a steady rain — more numerous in the afternoon, as depicted in the European model.

The potential good news in timing is the low center will be passing off to the northeast by 7 p.m., bringing in somewhat drier and more stable air, lessening the coverage and frequency for game-time showers. In fact, both the European and the American models have the bulk of the activity moving off to our east in time for the game, as of this writing. A west-southwest breeze should not be a major factor in the game.

I will update this forecast as necessary during the day in the article comments section, and on News 4 Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Barely any cooling will be found behind a cold front on Tuesday, and Wednesday’s southwest flow will boost our readings back closer to 80. Another approaching cold front on a warm Thursday will have only limited moisture to work with, so only a few showers are likely. Behind that front next Friday, we’ll be seasonably cool again.

Somewhat below-average temperatures will persist into next weekend, with the summerlike warmth likely vanishing for much of the following week.

For late farm and garden crops, most of Western New York remains abnormally dry, but the moderate drought designation for part of the region has been removed. In addition to recent rainfall, evaporation rates from soil and vegetation are reduced at this time of the year.

Conditions remain especially dangerous and volatile for the wildfire season out west. In addition, more widespread drought in many parts of the plains spells reduced grain yields, which will add to inflation pressures at the market.

In what has been a surprisingly inactive peak tropical cyclone season up until now, Tropical Storm Fiona has some potential to reach hurricane strength after bringing tropical storm force winds to parts of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Interaction with the mountains of Hispaniola will weaken Fiona's circulation, but re-strengthening is likely once the center moves out into the Atlantic, eventually threatening the southeast Bahamas. Most models keep the center away from the U.S. mainland, at this point. This map will update automatically with each new National Hurricane Center advisory.

New winter outlook

Most of you who follow my work know I’m not a big fan of seasonal outlooks, which often have poor verification. These efforts, for all their uncertainty, are still worth doing. As they gradually improve, they will offer more lead time to farmers, the transportation sector, and emergency managers to plan for the greater likelihood of more extreme weather in the long term, tied to our warming climate. This is the December-February outlook just issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The areas in white depict “equal chances” of above or below average temperatures and precipitation because all the many variables taken together send no clear signals of dominant trends.

You need to keep in mind some of the most important variables which affect positioning and amplitude of the polar jet stream can only be predicted about 2 weeks in advance. ENSO, the El Nino Southern Oscillation, has a longer prediction time range and for many months there have been consistent signals we will be entering a rare third consecutive La Nina fall and winter. La Nina has its own climate impacts, and they play a major role in the NOAA outlook. However, those impacts — especially if La Nina is weak this winter — can be overwhelmed by the other “short fuse” variables which cannot be foreseen months in advance.

In the nearer term, there is currently excellent agreement in three main upper air ensembles (European, American, Canadian) of a late September migration of the warm high pressure ridge moving to western North America, and a colder low pressure long wave trough shifting into the east, as seen here. Before this shift alarms any winter-haters, I can tell you patterns observed in early and mid-autumn seldom prevail by the time we get to the winter season.