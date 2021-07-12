Don Paul: Sticky, unsettled weather this week in WNY

Sunday and Monday’s gloomy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms will be giving way to more uncomfortable heat and humidity to go with the threat of additional convection at times this week.

It’s going to be a long haul of sticky, unsettled conditions with widely spaced tropical downpours posing the threat of poor drainage and flash flooding in spots from time to time.

With what are called precursor conditions set up by previous rainfall patterns, the most immediate threat of early week localized flash flooding may lie in the Southern Tier, where rainfall amounts were heaviest Sunday into Sunday night.

But it should also be remembered that late last week some enormous totals fell in the north, especially in Niagara County, where there has since been only minor evaporation of that precursor moisture, as well.