Don Paul: Sticky, unsettled weather this week in WNY

Sunday and Monday’s gloomy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms will be giving way to more uncomfortable heat and humidity to go with the threat of additional convection at times this week.
It’s going to be a long haul of sticky, unsettled conditions with widely spaced tropical downpours posing the threat of poor drainage and flash flooding in spots from time to time.
With what are called precursor conditions set up by previous rainfall patterns, the most immediate threat of early week localized flash flooding may lie in the Southern Tier, where rainfall amounts were heaviest Sunday into Sunday night.
But it should also be remembered that late last week some enormous totals fell in the north, especially in Niagara County, where there has since been only minor evaporation of that precursor moisture, as well.
Despite a yearly rainfall deficit over much of the Niagara Frontier, our recent soil moisture and streamflow volume additions have put a real dent in the longer term shortfall. Our soil now has much less capacity to absorb additional downpours in the near term. Buffalo’s rainfall for the year is still just shy of 6 inches below average, but it’s running just under an inch above average for July. The regional total soil moisture anomaly since June 30 has turned weakly positive for the first time in months.
The absence of sunshine can help to reduce the threat of intense storms and tropical downpours, with the reduction of strong solar heating. The cloud cover as we start the week is very extensive, capping the heating.
A high-resolution satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is a good link to bookmark to see cloud cover trends.
Even with a mostly cloudy sky, the presence of a warm frontal boundary slowly pushing northward in our region may be sufficient to trigger a few isolated stronger and heavier storms late Monday afternoon and early evening.
With that in mind, the Weather Prediction Center has our region at a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, with the risk much higher farther east on the stalled front, closer to New York City.
And, with the buoyancy/instability of the moisture-laden lower atmosphere, the Storm Prediction Center has also put Western New York at marginal (5%) risk for severe thunderstorms with isolated damaging gusts on Tuesday. At that time, the warm front will push farther north and allow more heating than on Monday.
Tuesday temperatures should take a jump to the low to mid-80s, accompanied by additional high humidity. The advent of peak afternoon heating would appear to make the risk for a few strong storms greater by late afternoon, as depicted in a high-resolution model.
With a trough pushing east of our region by Wednesday, there should be a reduction in frequency and coverage of convection developing, probably lasting into a good portion of Thursday, with rain-free conditions dominating for those two days. Nonetheless, the warmth and humidity will persist throughout.
A weak cold front drawing nearer during Friday will again begin to increase probabilities for scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. When this front passes south and east of our region, there should be at least a small but noticeable reduction in heat and humidity with a bubble of dry high pressure settling into the Great Lakes. Sunday’s high temperature will be closer to seasonable, with some of that relief beginning later on Saturday and lasting into next Monday. As we head into next week, Climate Prediction Center probabilities for warmer-than-average temperatures in our region lessen, although no sharp cooling is indicated.
Too hot in the West
In the meantime, life-threatening heat has resumed over large portions of the interior west and southwest U.S. For example, daytime highs have run between 113 and 118 degrees in Las Vegas every day since July 6 (well above their average), with just a few degrees shaved off to a range of 106 to 109 later this week. Some airlines, especially major Las Vegas carrier Southwest, had to cancel some flights Friday due to excessive heat complicated by gusty winds. Very hot air near the surface lessens the air density and reduces critical lift on takeoff, relative to runway length.
The extended range upper air pattern favors more excessive heat to remain focused in the interior West, often well above the already-hot normal values, but possibly dropping just a few degrees by later this week.