Don Paul: Steamy conditions in retreat; nice start to the Erie County Fair

Monday will be the last very warm and humid day of this week, with the air mass out ahead of a slow-moving cold front increasing the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

During Monday morning, the advance vanguard of these showers could already be observed on the Cleveland National Weather Service Doppler Radar.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually be on the increase later today and tonight out ahead of a slow-moving cold front. pic.twitter.com/xK7gZAFcdw — Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) August 8, 2022

At the same time, the morning soundings gathered by weather balloons already indicated exceptionally high levels of water vapor in the atmosphere just to our west, with more than 2 inches of precipitable water (PWAT) available for rainfall if the right trigger came along to organize the moisture.

Because the triggers are not overly impressive, the Weather Prediction Center has placed us just at a marginal risk for excessive rainfall in spots.

Even the most aggressive high-resolution models keep the convective coverage later Monday and Monday night strictly scattered, rather than concentrated and widespread. During the day, a south-southwest breeze off Lake Erie should reduce daytime convection over portions of the Niagara Frontier. As exceptionally warm as Lake Erie is, at 77 degrees, it will still be cooler than the daytime air temperature in the low 80s, providing some stabilization in the breeze.

One possibility that could produce more organized heavy rainfall Monday night would be if convective cells “trained” behind one another, with repeat downpours over the same locations.

As the cold front sinks south of the metro area early Tuesday, morning showers will retreat to the south as well, and a cooler air mass will filter into the region behind the front.

Humidity and dew points will begin to drop slowly during the afternoon to more comfortable levels, and high temperatures will reach only the mid-upper 70s when a partly sunny sky returns from northwest to southeast.

By Wednesday, dry high pressure will dominate in our region, bringing seasonable temperatures and moderate humidity for the start of the Erie County Fair. The partly to mostly sunny sky will allow temperatures to reach to 77-80, though it may feel warmer due to the absence of much of a breeze.

A second cold front will sink to our south on Thursday, preceded by a chance for some minor spotty showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Behind this front, Canadian high pressure will dominate into the weekend, with slightly below temps in the upper 70s Thursday at the fair. With all the sticky treats available there, the cooler readings should aid in keeping people from sticking to each other.

Dew points for Thursday afternoon will provide welcome comfort in terms of humidity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Friday highs will range only from the upper 60s on Southern Tier hills to around 72-74 in the metro area with even lower dew points.

We’ll be back to the mid-70s on Saturday, and the upper 70s on Sunday with dry weather throughout. A warming southwest flow later in the weekend will begin to edge temperatures back to the low 80s by next Monday.

After whatever coverage from convection we get during late Monday into early Tuesday, we’ll be back to a dry pattern and will soon need to consider watering gardens and irrigating farm crops. In some parts of Western New York (not my house), soil moisture has improved with uneven coverage from recent showers and thunderstorms. On the whole, however, moisture has decreased since July 31 with considerable help from the heat that has gripped our region speeding up evaporation.

The last three days have been in the upper 80s, with one 90-degree day on Aug. 3. Our monthly mean temperature is currently running five degrees above average. This next week will be providing a welcome, for most, respite from the midsummer steam heat, accompanied by exceptionally high dew points and relative humidity by regional standards.

The extended range upper air ensembles are in good agreement a sharp, cool trough will have its axis near the East Coast by late this week, with the heat dome regressed a little farther west.

The same ensembles hold the moderating troughs in the

East and Midwest into the following week, with some minor ups and downs. This would mean there will be no return to the extensive heat and humidity heading toward the beginning of the last part of August.

Looking out to the 8-14-day outlook period, the Climate Prediction Center is also leaning toward keeping our moderated pattern in place.

I can’t speak to precipitation chances further out beyond seven days, but I am rather confident the first five days of the Erie County Fair will bask in favorable weather conditions.

Atlantic tropics showing some life

Although this hurricane season is still expected to finish with above average activity, it has been exceptionally quiet since early July. July is typically a fairly inactive month, and this year has been complicated by the presence of large amounts of Saharan dust being blown across the tropical Atlantic on the easterlies, which suppresses system development. Now the dust is thinning, and tropical waves are beginning to move off the African continent. For the first time in weeks, the National Hurricane Center/NHC has such a disturbance to watch, with some potential to become a tropical depression, then a tropical cyclone, as it heads west or west-northwest across the Atlantic basin.

As tropical heating continues in Atlantic waters and the dust diminishes, the development of tropical cyclones is gradually going to be on the increase in coming weeks into early autumn. Earlier anomalous cooling had been present off northwest Africa, but that is also beginning to dissipate.

NHC just somewhat reduced their projected storm/hurricane count outlook, but maintains favorable probabilities for the seventh straight above-average Atlantic season. That does not necessarily correlate with landfalling hurricanes. It is a projected total count.