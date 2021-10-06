Don Paul: Staying quiet and getting warmer around Western New York

There’s no getting around the fact this will be a pretty quiet time for TV weathercasters in the Great Lakes. Periods like this present a challenge to keep the map discussions interesting (I’ll be grappling with that problem Friday through Monday evenings on News 4). Even the National Weather Service office in northern Michigan is taking the tranquility to advantage to nicely explain how forecast uncertainty increases with time with a simple graphic.

Significant warming is on the near horizon. However, one of the biggest forecast challenges will be timing the clearing for the afternoon both on Wednesday and Thursday, after low clouds reform at night. If the temperature inversion remains stubborn without much mixing, moisture trapped in the cool near surface layer beneath a layer of warm air aloft could remain in place well into the afternoon in some locations. That would cancel out forecast low-mid 70s and keep readings in the mid-upper 60s wherever clouds remain in place. You can keep an eye on the progress of daytime clearing with this automatically updating satellite imagery.