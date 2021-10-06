Don Paul: Staying quiet and getting warmer around Western New York

There’s no getting around the fact this will be a pretty quiet time for TV weathercasters in the Great Lakes. Periods like this present a challenge to keep the map discussions interesting (I’ll be grappling with that problem Friday through Monday evenings on News 4). Even the National Weather Service office in northern Michigan is taking the tranquility to advantage to nicely explain how forecast uncertainty increases with time with a simple graphic.
Significant warming is on the near horizon. However, one of the biggest forecast challenges will be timing the clearing for the afternoon both on Wednesday and Thursday, after low clouds reform at night. If the temperature inversion remains stubborn without much mixing, moisture trapped in the cool near surface layer beneath a layer of warm air aloft could remain in place well into the afternoon in some locations. That would cancel out forecast low-mid 70s and keep readings in the mid-upper 60s wherever clouds remain in place. You can keep an eye on the progress of daytime clearing with this automatically updating satellite imagery.
The expectation is clearing will develop over most of Western New York by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but in situations like this, I’ve seen stubborn stratus beneath an inversion cause many temperature forecasts to go awry in the past. On the other hand, if clearing developed by late morning on Thursday, some inland spots could reach the upper 70s. With or without clearing, an east-northeast breeze will keep areas closer to Lake Ontario in the upper 60s. The average Buffalo high is now down to 64, so you can see how big a departure mid or upper 70s would be from the norm.
As for rainfall, after Sunday-Monday morning’s soggy totals exceeding 2 inches in much of the metro area, most yards and fields are still pretty soggy. Through Oct. 5, Buffalo has had 2.26 inches this month, running 1.58 inches above average. What showers arrive by Friday night into parts of Saturday look, thankfully, rather unimpressive. They are likely to be scattered and occasional. The Weather Prediction Center estimates totals of .25 inch or less for most of our region during that period, and I concur.
The seven-day total is currently forecast to run .50 inch or less, which can be considered below average for that time span.
Not that Saturday is looking like a washout, but Sunday will be the nicer of our two weekend days. There will be a warming and drying south-southwest flow, getting readings back at least into the mid 70s.
Support Local Journalism
Those balmy temperatures will still be around next week, starting with Monday.
The longer-range temperature probability outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center still look exceptionally warm for mid-October in the east. A large ridge of high pressure will remain stacked up over much of the east, with a cooler pattern over the west. The upper air ensembles for the extended range remain persistent with this trend. In the European ensemble, the eastern ridge is still holding strong a week from now.
In the American GFS ensemble, looking further ahead, by the time that western cool area of upper level low pressure travels east, it is modeled to dissipate as it runs into the ridge. The ridge then starts to rebuild over the central part of the country, which would bring slight cooling to the east.
Even if the slight cooling verifies, this would still leave our temperatures likely to run above average, as seen in the CPC 8-14 day outlook.
The near-surface temperature anomaly in the American ensemble a week from Friday afternoon shows WNY is “in the pocket” for unseasonable warmth, tweeted by Tomer Burg.
For anyone who is nervous about the upcoming anniversary of the October storm of 2006, the upper air map on the morning of Oct. 12 that year bears no resemblance to the current and predicted pattern.
So, I’ll reiterate my high confidence that we’ll be facing no meteorological “October Surprise” this year. As for other types of surprises, I’m as nervous as everybody else is.