Don Paul: Spring weather gets back on track

After starting Friday with morning lows in the upper 20s-low 30s, Western New York is moving on from the unseasonable cold, snow and graupel.
As far as April snow goes, we broke the daily record for April 21 with 3.1 inches of the 4.8 inches that fell at the Buffalo airport observatory. We’ve received a total of 4.9 inches this month, running 2.4 inches above the average of 2.5 inches. This brings us to 77 inches for the cold weather season, which is 17.2 inches below the average of 94.2 inches … and that should about do it.
After Friday’s sunshine (you can view the snow melt in GOES imagery), more returns for the first part of Saturday before cloud cover increases by afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will move back above the average of 58 into the low 60s.
Saturday also will feel milder due to the absence of Friday afternoon’s stiff breeze. Some scattered rain showers will arrive mainly later Saturday evening but amounts will be scant, with only a few spotty showers left over on a mostly dry Sunday.
Saturday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend. Sunday will be cooler, with some partial sunshine in the afternoon along with more of a breeze than on Saturday. Sunday's high temperatures will run in the low 50s.
If you were to look at the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor you might assume we really need some rain. The data cutoff for the latest map is Tuesday, April 20.
The monitor focuses on broad-scale conditions, with less apparent streamflow and water tables taken into consideration as well as what we see, the more apparent soil moisture. It’s fairly obvious our soil moisture is in pretty good shape. Our precipitation shortfall for the month is very minor, at .20-inch, and the yearly deficit has come down significantly. The monitor forecasters do indicate they expect we’ll be removed from drought status soon enough.
Monday looks bright and seasonable, with readings returning to the upper 50s directly under a ridge of high pressure. By Tuesday, we get into the warmer south-southwest return flow behind the ridge, boosting high temps into the low 70s. Wednesday looks warmest but exactly how warm will depend on whether the surface wind will be downsloping on to the Niagara Frontier from the south, or more southwesterly off Lake Erie. With a downslope (land) breeze, we might again return to 80 or even the low 80s. For now, my forecast is a compromise, with a south-southwest breeze, which would keep Buffalo and areas close to the lake cooler than the interior. That flow is evident in a map from the Weather Prediction Center.
Most of us should reach at least the upper 70s, though the 43-degree lake could keep places near the shoreline a good deal cooler than that.
A few showers may begin to pop up late Wednesday, and increase in coverage Wednesday night and Thursday as the depicted cold front draws nearer. Behind that front, we’ll drop from Thursday’s low to mid-70s back to the low 60s.
As for my earlier remark, “that should about do it” for snow, it looks like a safe bet. This week’s snow was at least hinted at in some models beginning back on April 12, and there are no such hints in the extended range now. Most cold fronts crossing our region, such as next Thursday’s front, will have Pacific-modified cooler air behind them that simply cannot support snow.
Many of us remember the all-time record late snowfall of May 7, 1989, when Buffalo received 7.9 inches of slushy snow. The next greatest May snowfall occurred in 1909, at more than 5 inches. So at least we know, even in this era of a warming climate with more weather extremes, such events that late in spring are extremely rare. The extended range upper air pattern showing for the same time period this year does not look ominous at this point.