Don Paul: Spring weather gets back on track

Saturday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend. Sunday will be cooler, with some partial sunshine in the afternoon along with more of a breeze than on Saturday. Sunday's high temperatures will run in the low 50s.

If you were to look at the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor you might assume we really need some rain. The data cutoff for the latest map is Tuesday, April 20.

The monitor focuses on broad-scale conditions, with less apparent streamflow and water tables taken into consideration as well as what we see, the more apparent soil moisture. It’s fairly obvious our soil moisture is in pretty good shape. Our precipitation shortfall for the month is very minor, at .20-inch, and the yearly deficit has come down significantly. The monitor forecasters do indicate they expect we’ll be removed from drought status soon enough.