Don Paul: Spring is here, but it backs off a little by the weekend

After a foggy start redolent of a good 1940 Sherlock Holmes movie, Wednesday blossomed in the promised beauty for the afternoon. Temps soared well into the 50s, and a few Southern Tier locations topped 60. Patchy fog will redevelop overnight, for the second consecutive night. St. Patrick’s Day will top even these great conditions, as the warmest day of the week with plenty sunshine under high pressure moving off to the east of Nova Scotia. That will bring us a warming southwest breeze reaching 12-18 mph and dispersing the morning fog. Inland highs will move to the mid-60s.
It's Friday when an area of low pressure approaching from the southwest will begin to turn the weather worm to its wetter side, but not until we approach the evening hours. During the day, under increasing clouds, temps may reach the low 50s before dropping back into the 40s by late afternoon. Showers will increase by newly postponed sunset (DST).
The relative snippet of good news for Saturday lies in what had been the most pessimistic model back on Monday, the European/ECMWF. It had actually favored some snow on Saturday at the time, but that is gone now with a more northerly track to the low pressure center, keeping us out of the storm’s colder circulation, and leaving us with more showery rain, shy of truly steady or soaking.
Such a northerly track might actually allow afternoon temps to approach 60, as seen in this Weather Prediction Center forecast. Personally, I would lean more toward the mid-50s. In any case, that’s a far cry from the Monday ECMWF’s upper 30s.
So the Saturday First Ward parade may be sporadically wet but not shivery cold.
On Sunday, a northwest flow will bring temps back down a noticeable notch to the mid-40s, still a couple of degrees above average for March 20. After some rain and wet snow showers Saturday night, any leftovers should thin out early on a partly sunny Sunday. A brisk breeze will keep a chill in the air at times, but all in all, it will be a much more pleasant day than Saturday.
By Monday, nature will be sending just a hint of back-to-work moderation into the region, with highs edging back to the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday looks partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Late Tuesday night and Wednesday, a more vigorous storm system will advance toward us out of the plains, increasing rain chances here and severe storm chances in some of the Gulf states.
There are hints the Wednesday rainfall may be soaking though probably not excessive.
Midweek highs should still be in the low 50s.
Beyond that time range, the upper air ensembles are pointing to a cooling trend around March 24-25, as seen in the ECMWF ensemble mean.
I had pointed toward this trend in my Monday article and, unfortunately, newest guidance has the cooling persisting through the following weekend, March 26-27.
The ensembles even have it cold enough for just a bit of snow surviving any daytime melting on the hilly terrain that weekend.
No one should bet any farms this far out even on such a trivial amount of snow on the ground that weekend, yet it does give you the idea we may be on the chilly side at that time. The Climate Prediction Center is hanging in with near average in the eight- to 14-day outlook, average being closer to 43-45 degrees during that period.
On daylight saving time
Amazingly, to me at least, the Senate voted unanimously Tuesday night to switch to year-round daylight saving time. In my view, I question if this were a perfunctory, let’s just get-on-with-it-and-go-home sort of vote, with little thought given to the consequences. The most obvious of those consequences is the inordinately late sunrises that result in northern latitude states in early and mid-winter on such a schedule. Buffalo sunrise from Dec. 28-Jan. 9 will be 8:44 am. Not exactly safe for children going to school or teenagers driving to school, unless school schedules change. A colleague of mine in North Dakota noted Williston will have a sunrise at 9:44 am. Unanimous vote? That’s bipartisan logic, I editorially guess. Yes, there are pluses to DST, so feel free to argue among yourselves. If you oppose year-round DST, there is still time to politely harangue your representative in the U.S. House. If you love the idea, get back to me around the end of December.