Don Paul: Splendid weekend precedes next week's showers; California water crisis worsens

A fine Friday will be a telling signal as to how our weekend is going to go. After a cool start, with Angelica and Cattaraugus bottoming out at 42, afternoon highs will actually be a tad higher than Thursday or Saturday’s highs. Other than a few stray light showers possibly crossing parts of the Niagara Frontier Friday afternoon ahead of a weak cold front, the weekend should be essentially glitch-free.

You’ll note on the bottom right of the graphic the symbol for a tropical storm approaching South Florida later Friday. This will be a fast-moving cyclone with little time to intensify very much before landfall. Its primary threat will be very heavy, flooding rains and some storm surge flooding on the southwest coast followed by a modest surge on the southeast coast tomorrow. Its path will bring greatest impacts from Ft. Myers to Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. These National Hurricane Center links will automatically update. As of this writing, the system was still being referred to as “Potential Tropical Cyclone One,” but it is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex during Friday, beginning to move more rapidly to the northeast. NHC has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for about the southern half of Florida.

Here are the heaviest rainfall estimates and the flash flooding risk estimate.

Confidence is rather high “Alex” will be unable to intensify to hurricane strength due to strong southwesterly winds aloft, producing disruptive wind shear.

Our local Saturday will be much more benign, with bright sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures, starting with a dawn low in the 40s, moving up to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant, producing a high UV index, with a westerly breeze picking up to 12-18 mph by afternoon.

However, boaters will be dealing with a northwest-west 10-20 knot wind, making for rugged conditions on Lake Ontario. Wave heights will diminish from 3-6 feet to a still very choppy 2-4 feet. On Lake Erie, it won’t be quite as choppy, at 1-3 feet.

Sunday, nature will fade the UV down as the day progresses. Abundant sunshine will give way to increasing clouds, with somewhat milder temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Boaters will be dealing with a light east-southeast breeze producing waves of 1 foot or less on Lake Erie and 1-2 feet on Lake Ontario. The breeze may begin to pick up out of the east toward sunset making for choppy waters on Lake Ontario, as sprinkles approach from the west.

The absence of precipitation this weekend will allow our pollen count to run medium-high. Pollen.com has a five-day forecast which also reflects the lower levels by Tuesday next week when some showers return to wash some of the grass, birch, and oak pollen grains out of the air.

By Monday morning, the approach of a warm front will increase the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, at least to the north.

Current guidance in both the European and American models keep most of the daytime activity north of the warm front Monday, in Canada, probably beginning to encroach in our region late in the day. Behind the warm front, our humidity will be on the increase, along with a high temperature approaching 80.

As the low pressure system’s trailing cold front approaches toward Tuesday morning, showers and possible thunderstorm activity will likely increase Monday night into early Tuesday.

Drying will gradually progress across our region from northwest to southeast by Tuesday afternoon behind the cold front, with high temps returning to the low 70s for much of the remainder of the week.

In the extended range, there are no signs of a return to persistently warmer-than-average temperatures, either in the 6-10 period or the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook.

Unfortunately, for fans of more summerlike conditions, I find good support for CPC’s thinking in extended range upper air pattern ensembles. There is a tendency for cool troughing just to our west, with the warmer ridging pushed off to the far west.

There are hints of a relaxation in this pattern by around June 18-19th.

Megadrought taking a greater toll in California

The already critical water shortage crisis in southern California is growing worse by the week. Reservoirs both in the state, and sources feeding off the Colorado River are continuing to drop to new record lows with the megadrought amplifying during the normally very dry time of the year. This can be seen in the U.S. Drought Monitor.

In addition to the major impacts in the most agriculturally productive state in the nation, urban centers and homeowners are facing new drastic cutback requirements in water usage. The details are laid out in this CBS News report.

During the summer, no significant relief can be expected, except for possible monsoonal thunderstorms later in the season over parts of Arizona.

Of course, this does not bode well for an already ahead of schedule wildfire season.