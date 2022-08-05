Don Paul: Sparse coverage showers give way to a sultry weekend, relief is still days away

Friday morning began with some spotty showers. If you’re wondering what I mean by “spotty,” this radar imagery says it all:

THIS is what I mean by “spotty” showers, at 9:50 am Friday. pic.twitter.com/KTh2aqAeYo — Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) August 5, 2022

In most Western New York locations, rainfall amounts have continued to be unimpressive. In this list, only Olean picked up some moderate rainfall since Thursday.

It's not that we’re in a severe drought. Moderate drought continues in northern Erie, much of Genesee, northern Wyoming and southeast Allegany Counties, but the deficient soil moisture is far short of a crisis.

There is an unusually high volume of water vapor, or precipitable water, in our lower atmosphere on Friday, as seen in this Storm Prediction Center late morning regional analysis. The contours correspond to inches of rain which could be produced by the volume of water vapor present.

Despite this abundance, there still needs to be an atmospheric trigger to force the water vapor to converge into convective cells or into more widespread rainfall. Absent stronger triggers, most of the water vapor just stays in the air, lending to the high humidity and slowing evaporation at the surface. A frontal boundary is present, but the front is weak and diffuse. It will trigger much more thinly scattered convection than this Weather Prediction Center/WPC graphic implies.

The best chance for isolated heavier thunderstorms will tend to be near the southern tier later Friday into the evening, where dew points are a little higher than closer to Lake Ontario. High resolution models depict this projected tendency.

One potential problem is weak winds aloft will cause any cells to be very slow-moving, meaning longer duration isolated torrential rainfall could lead to localized flooding.

With these factors in mind, WPC has left a marginal risk for excessive rainfall to develop in part of our region though, again, any such problem would tend to be isolated.

On a sultry Saturday, more abundant sunshine will lend to more heating to accompany the humidity, bringing temperatures to the low-mid 80s with the near-70 degree dew point. The only real trigger for convection could be the southern edge of a weak southwest lake breeze, over the hilly terrain to the south.

In other words, in most places Saturday will be sticky, partly sunny, and rain free. Waves will average 1 foot or less for boaters on both lakes, increasing to 1-2 feet on Sunday with an increasing southwest breeze coming up to 10-20 knots. A few 3 foot swells will be possible.

Another feature which remains low probability but worth mentioning is late night isolated convection over eastern Lake Erie, related to lake effect. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is now up to a very warm 76 degrees. By late evening into the predawn hours, the air temperature will slip down to a few degrees cooler than the lake, at which point the lake water becomes a heat and moisture source, related to a form of lake effect. Such isolated late night convection is strictly a maybe.

Sunday will have the better breeze but is likely to be a touch warmer than Saturday under a partly sunny sky, with continued high humidity. High temps will reach the mid 80s inland from the Lake Erie shoreline, and the upper 80s-90 farther northeast from Buffalo. Our region will be mostly if not entirely rain free Sunday, with the possible exception of some limited convection along the edge of the Lake Erie breeze over the hills.

Ahead of a slowly approaching cold front, Monday may be the steamiest day of all. The dew points will edge into the oppressive low 70s combining in a southwest flow with high temps reaching the mid-upper 80s prior to the arrival of scattered showers and thunderstorms, as seen in the European ECMWF model.

A cold front will cross our region toward dawn on Tuesday, preceded by more widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday night. Some of this convection may need to be monitored for intensity, with a somewhat stronger front and so much precipitable water in place.

By Tuesday, showers will wind down as the front pulls away, with clearing, lowering humidity, and more comfortable temperatures returning.

By late week, a reinforcing surge of dry air will keep us comfortable, with Friday highs again running slightly below average.

This should be taken as good news for Erie County Fair-goers, making for a much more pleasant environment.

By next weekend, the longer term pattern change to more seasonable weather in our region is looking a bit less impressive in upper air pattern ensembles. The mean axis of the cooler trough is now modeled to move a little farther east, helpful for the eastern seaboard, but allowing the heat dome to our west to edge a little closer to the Great Lakes. Such a progression would still keep WNY out of any extreme heat, but would likely allow our temperatures to return to above average.

The Climate Prediction Center has observed this same guidance, and has adjusted our temperature probabilities accordingly. They are leaning toward some warming, though you’ll note the high probability for more warmth remains to our west both in the 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlook periods. CPC’s confidence in warming near the Great Lakes grows in the 2nd period. Unfortunately, such a pattern would also favor below average precipitation.