Don Paul: Some winter weather expected in WNY this weekend

After some frequent nuisance showers into early Wednesday evening, along with an increasing southerly breeze ushering in a warming trend, strong winds will be returning to Western New York on Thursday. No, it will not be déjà vu all over again, as these strong winds will fall a little shy of true high wind criteria (gusts over 58 mph).
On Thursday, another powerful low pressure system will be tracking north and west of us, but this time at a greater distance, which will lessen the pressure gradient. With that in mind, the Buffalo National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory rather than a high wind warning for the Niagara Frontier and Chautauqua County Thursday and Thursday night.
Looking at this next storm system, it’s not that hard to see why it will bring us strong winds even on its more distant track. The central pressure is projected to be just as low as the Friday-Saturday monster, 976 millibars.
The pressure drops to an even more extraordinary 968 millibars by Thursday evening, but by then the low will be on the southeast side of Hudson Bay. As for peak gusts around here, they will come up short of the 66-74 mph range we experienced Saturday. During Thursday morning, southerly winds ahead of the cold front will gust to 40-45 mph. However, at least two models suggest peak gusts approaching high wind criteria behind the cold front early Thursday evening, so that’s something to watch.
Despite the intensity of this storm system, its cold front will be largely moisture-starved as it passes through our region, so no major convection is expected.
Ahead of the cold front, more near record warmth is expected, with Niagara Frontier temps reaching the low to possibly mid-60s.
By Friday, we’ll be partly to mostly sunny, with a gusty early breeze becoming light in the afternoon. Cooler readings in the low 40s will still be above the average of 37.
Saturday, things become a little more interesting, with a wave of low pressure passing to our south. The cold air should be just deep enough over the Niagara Frontier to allow some modest snow to fall. Closer to the low, areas to the south of Buffalo stand a better chance for rain, with a mix in-between.
The snowiest of the models at this early point is the American GFS, and it keeps amounts fairly light. Count on any accumulated snow being slushy. The temperatures will be marginal, in the mid- to upper 30s, though there may be a bit of a wind chill.
Sunday, game day, looks cold and breezy. Tailgaters will face early temperatures in the upper 20s, with high temps only reaching the low 30s. A northwest wind will average 10-20 mph, putting a significant wind chill in the air, and there may be a few occasional light snow showers.
Support Local Journalism
Next week, temps will recover to near 40 on Monday, and drop back to the mid- to upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday. As for white Christmas probabilities, they may be climbing back closer to our normal climatology. The last couple of ensemble runs are now suppressing the warmer ridge in the eastern U.S. well away from us, which would allow seasonable or even seasonably cold temperatures to prevail late next week. While actual models suggest some chances for snow to go with that, modeled precipitation eight to 10 days out is simply unreliable, so I’ll stick to temperature chances, which are looking somewhat colder in the upper air pattern.
As you might expect, there has been a great deal of conjecture from both meteorologists and laypersons on how much of a role our warming climate may have played in last Friday’s catastrophic tornado outbreak. The worst of the tornadoes struck in western Kentucky.
Climate change and tornadoes
Having participated in a National Severe Storms Laboratory webinar in 2019, NSSL senior scientist Harold Brooks made it clear things are unclear.
The link between the warming climate and tornadoes, unlike the link with droughts, floods and rising sea levels, is less understood. There is some evidence a warmer climate tends to lessen the kind of wind shear that favors the development of rotating thunderstorms that can produce tornadoes. There has been a slowly growing consensus the warming climate may reduce the total number of less significant tornadoes. However, that same consensus among tornado researchers is suggesting the warming may lead to more major outbreak days, like Friday, in which massive supercells thrive under upper and low level winds with the factor of greater available heat energy.
In other words, there may be fewer “ordinary” tornadoes but more instances of highly destructive outbreaks. Friday’s environment featured a very strong southwest flow aloft, aiding in pumping up unseasonable warmth into the mid-South and parts of the Midwest.
This modeled environment led to excellent long-lead risk communication from the Storm Prediction Center a few days in advance of the disaster. During the event, the Paducah NWS was able to give Mayfield, Ky., 41 minutes lead time warning on the tornado, with unusual language making it clear lives were in danger from an extremely large, dangerous tornado (how the public and institutions respond to such timely warnings is another discussion).
Even at the time of this writing, another dangerous outbreak appears to be in the making, as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.
Tornadoes in December are less common than in the spring, though they are not nearly so uncommon as many believe. But major outbreaks in December are extremely rare. Friday’s outbreak was the worst December event on record, and now we have another of still indeterminate severity in the making. The word “unprecedented” is overused. However, a risk such as Wednesday’s so far to the north this late in December is just that.
Temperatures will be reaching the 60s in southern Minnesota and Iowa will be even warmer, in the southeast quadrant of the powerful storm system.
The heat energy is clearly part of the picture here. I doubt anyone can prove global warming is the only factor in play, but the evidence it may be more of a factor than earlier thought is a strong possibility, if not probability. As of Tuesday, the lower 48 states have had 3,069 record high temperatures this month, with just 14 record lows. That ought to tell you something.