Don Paul: Some winter weather expected in WNY this weekend

After some frequent nuisance showers into early Wednesday evening, along with an increasing southerly breeze ushering in a warming trend, strong winds will be returning to Western New York on Thursday. No, it will not be déjà vu all over again, as these strong winds will fall a little shy of true high wind criteria (gusts over 58 mph).

On Thursday, another powerful low pressure system will be tracking north and west of us, but this time at a greater distance, which will lessen the pressure gradient. With that in mind, the Buffalo National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory rather than a high wind warning for the Niagara Frontier and Chautauqua County Thursday and Thursday night.

Looking at this next storm system, it’s not that hard to see why it will bring us strong winds even on its more distant track. The central pressure is projected to be just as low as the Friday-Saturday monster, 976 millibars.