Don Paul: Some weekend imperfections but still pretty nice

The downtown high near the lake will top off in the mid-70s, while inland temps reach the low to mid-80s. A southwest wind of 15-30 mph will produce wave heights for Lake Erie boaters of 2-4 feet, with some risk of thunderstorms offshore. Lake Ontario will be somewhat calmer, with wave heights of 1-3 feet. It should be noted if storm development does not shift south of the metro area, a lightning hazard may develop for the air show crowd, and officials will need to monitor for the sound of thunder … if they can hear it above the F-18s.

Father’s Day will be quite summerlike, with warmth and noticeable humidity. The sky will be partly sunny with a helpful 15-20 mph Lake Erie breeze. The high will range from the upper 70s near the lake to the low 80s inland. Thursday night, I didn’t think there would be any convection Sunday, but it now appears there could be some afternoon development along the southern edge of the lake breeze. This placement would not interfere with the air show.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Lake Erie wave heights should run around 2 feet, and 1- to 2-foot waves will develop on Lake Ontario.