Don Paul: Some weekend imperfections but still pretty nice

After a low severe weather threat Friday evening, we still face a few glitches during the weekend. However, the majority of the time, conditions will be more summerlike. That is apropos for the arriving summer solstice, which occurs at 11:31 Sunday night.
Of the two weekend days, Saturday will be the trickier to forecast for timing and placement of some scattered convection for a minority portion of the day. Saturday’s early cloud cover will give way to partial clearing, with a slightly humid feel to the air.
The heating and nearby upper air trough will likely fuel the development of some scattered convection, especially moving into the afternoon.
A stiffening southwest Lake Erie breeze may buffer the metro area and force most thunderstorm development to the south. That would bring better conditions for the Blue Angels noon to 4 p.m. air show.
The downtown high near the lake will top off in the mid-70s, while inland temps reach the low to mid-80s. A southwest wind of 15-30 mph will produce wave heights for Lake Erie boaters of 2-4 feet, with some risk of thunderstorms offshore. Lake Ontario will be somewhat calmer, with wave heights of 1-3 feet. It should be noted if storm development does not shift south of the metro area, a lightning hazard may develop for the air show crowd, and officials will need to monitor for the sound of thunder … if they can hear it above the F-18s.
Father’s Day will be quite summerlike, with warmth and noticeable humidity. The sky will be partly sunny with a helpful 15-20 mph Lake Erie breeze. The high will range from the upper 70s near the lake to the low 80s inland. Thursday night, I didn’t think there would be any convection Sunday, but it now appears there could be some afternoon development along the southern edge of the lake breeze. This placement would not interfere with the air show.
Lake Erie wave heights should run around 2 feet, and 1- to 2-foot waves will develop on Lake Ontario.
Monday may be a day to watch for a new severe weather threat. A more potent area of low pressure passing to our north will draw a heated, unstable air mass into our region following passage of a warm front. Ahead of the low’s trailing cold front, some more intense convection could develop.
I’ll update this severe weather potential during the weekend in the comments section beneath the article. With or without strong thunderstorms, Monday’s warming will bring high temps into the upper 80s inland from Lake Erie.
Behind the cold front, it’s a new story again with some sharp cooling by Tuesday.
Rain should be exiting to the east during Tuesday afternoon, but it will be a rather chilly day, especially following Monday’s heat. The more widespread Monday night and Tuesday morning rain is needed, in the face of abnormally dry conditions in most of Western New York. Prior to Friday morning’s rain, Buffalo was running more than 6 inches (more than a third) below average for the year.
By the way, the remnant low from what will soon be Tropical Storm Claudette will be passing well to our south, having produced major flooding rains on the northern Gulf Coast. The low will not be directly tied in to our rainfall.
Dry conditions will follow for the remainder of the week, with temperatures slowly moderating and returning to near 80 by next Friday. The cooler six- to 10-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is more reflective of the temporary pattern change early next week.
In the extended range ensembles, signs are pointing to the return of more seasonable warmth as we head out into early July, but they are not indicating persistent heat in our region.