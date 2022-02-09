Don Paul: Some melting and refreezing in our future

The snowpack has been more persistent around here than it’s been in several years. Even Wednesday morning, 13 inches remained on the ground at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport observatory, reinforced by last week’s snowstorm on top of the January 16-17 storm, which came on top of the 18 inches of lake effect received on Jan. 6 that focused on the airport. On Wednesday, warmer temperatures reaching the mid 40s combined with more humidity in the air during the afternoon will accelerate some melting, particularly in urban and suburban areas.
The melting will slow on Thursday, with cooler temperatures returning, along with some scattered light snow showers and a brisk breeze. Little accumulation will occur with daytime highs dropping back only to the mid 30s, still a little above average.
Ahead of a vigorous low pressure system approaching the Great Lakes on Friday, a gusty south-southwest wind over 25 mph will boost readings to the low 40s again, with rain and snow showers ahead of the storm system’s cold front. In my Monday article, I wrote we might be dealing with a brief burst of snow upon passage of the cold front, and that is still a possibility.
Temperatures will remain above freezing into the afternoon commute, so no major impact from the snow is expected.
By Saturday, a colder northwest flow will be taking our temps back down through the low 30s into the 20s during the day, with some scattered lake snow showers of Lakes Huron, Ontario and Erie.
Significant accumulations in a northwest flow are unlikely, but the ski slopes may pick up a few inches in places.
Any melting will then be on hold for several days. Saturday night lows will fall to the single digits, and Sunday’s high will be back in the near-frigid rang.
You may also note the warmth in southern California, unseasonable even for that region. At Super Bowl kickoff, the temperature will be in the mid-upper 80s. In fact, a heat advisory is in effect for Los Angeles County until 6 p.m. Sunday. Heat advisories in mid-February are unusual.
On Valentine's Day, we’ll still be cooling our heels and everything else, struggling to reach 20. We’ll be back to near 30 on Tuesday, and some melting will resume by Wednesday with a strong southwest flow getting high temps back to the mid 40s, at least for a day.
Following some renewed chilling late next week, there are more signs in the extended range upper air ensembles of a more persistent mild ridge of high pressure building in the east, beginning around the Feb. 22. If this kind of a pattern verifies, it would bring a lengthier period of above average temperatures than we’ve had in some time.
***
Earlier in the cold-weather season, reports of extraordinary snow and rain in the Pacific Northwest and much of California gave rise to hope the megadrought that has gripped so much of the West was being broken down. Since that time, however, midwinter snow and rain has again dropped to below average in what used to be the wet season in the West. This is the most current U.S. Drought Monitor status.
While there has been improvement where the most exceptional drought had been in place, regions in severe to extreme drought show little improvement. As Dr. Michael Ventrice depicted, rain shortfalls in coastal California and parts of Oregon have shown an exceptionally dry January.
The megadrought continues.
***
Methane is an extremely potent greenhouse gas. Its molecules have approximately 28 to 36 times the greenhouse impact than those of carbon dioxide. The molecules don’t remain in the atmosphere nearly as long as do unabsorbed carbon dioxide molecules, but the warming produced by methane’s greenhouse properties may be speeding up a very negative feedback mechanism. In the journal Nature, research outlines a mysterious spike in methane levels in the atmosphere which began around 2007, following a brief slowdown around the year 2000.
The word mysterious applies, because the data on sources for much of the increasing methane remains inconclusive. To date, the breakdown of sources looks like this.
The basic conundrum is how much more of the increase is coming from more microbial methane release from warming oceans, sea beds, wetlands and thawing permafrost rather than directly from human activity? Carbon dioxide remains, by far, the most important greenhouse gas linked to human activity. But if lower volume but more potent methane emissions, a large part of which appear to be linked to human activity, is accelerating global warming, that warming can speed up methane release beyond its already lofty rate. The feedback consequences of more methane=more warming=more methane will make keeping climate goals all the more difficult than they already are.