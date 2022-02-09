Don Paul: Some melting and refreezing in our future

The megadrought continues.

Methane is an extremely potent greenhouse gas. Its molecules have approximately 28 to 36 times the greenhouse impact than those of carbon dioxide. The molecules don’t remain in the atmosphere nearly as long as do unabsorbed carbon dioxide molecules, but the warming produced by methane’s greenhouse properties may be speeding up a very negative feedback mechanism. In the journal Nature, research outlines a mysterious spike in methane levels in the atmosphere which began around 2007, following a brief slowdown around the year 2000.

The word mysterious applies, because the data on sources for much of the increasing methane remains inconclusive. To date, the breakdown of sources looks like this.

The basic conundrum is how much more of the increase is coming from more microbial methane release from warming oceans, sea beds, wetlands and thawing permafrost rather than directly from human activity? Carbon dioxide remains, by far, the most important greenhouse gas linked to human activity. But if lower volume but more potent methane emissions, a large part of which appear to be linked to human activity, is accelerating global warming, that warming can speed up methane release beyond its already lofty rate. The feedback consequences of more methane=more warming=more methane will make keeping climate goals all the more difficult than they already are.

