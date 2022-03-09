Don Paul: Snow is still coming later this week, but it won't be a whopper

Wednesday’s snow to the south and southeast of Buffalo is performing at the nuisance level previously forecast.
A weak southwest flow will keep daytime temperatures at or a smidge above average. This brief brush with snow will have the chance to stick at higher elevations, as in the National Weather Service graphic.
Thursday will be a bland and tranquil day and will again bring a high near 40, with some limited sunshine increasing by afternoon – not bad at all. It’s on Friday when we’ll be eyeing an approaching front and wave of low pressure moving up from the southwest.
When I wrote my last article on Monday, it appeared that a deepening low pressure system was going to pass close enough to us to bring moderate to possibly heavier slushy snow by Saturday morning. Since Monday, models have evolved with a more easterly track for this low, which will explosively deepen Saturday afternoon and evening. Should that track verify, it would keep the truly heavy snow east of Western New York.
For us, light rain and snow may arrive late Friday afternoon and change to accumulating snow Friday night, as modeled by the GFS around 1 a.m. (One hour later and you can turn your clocks ahead, forcing beleaguered meteorologists to wait another hour for all models, drat.)
By Saturday morning, snow will peak early and then gradually diminish from northwest to southeast to lighter snow showers as the deepening low pulls away across New Jersey before headed toward Labrador, where it will become a monster nor’easter.
Despite the more easterly track, what’s called the NWS National Blend of Models/NBM still projects moderate to heavy snowfall over higher elevations to the south and especially southeast by Saturday afternoon.
With Saturday highs in the upper 20s to 30, the snow will continue to stick, with a slightly slushy consistency. A gusty northerly wind will increase as the exiting low deepens, producing a significant wind chill.
Sunday will bring a bit of improvement with a few sunny breaks under a mostly cloudy sky. A brisk southwest flow will probably produce a few light lake effect snow showers, even with temps reaching the mid 30s – not a great day, but better than Saturday.
It will be Monday when more noticeable moderation arrives. Under a lighter southwest flow the high should reach the upper 40s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A weak cold front crossing the region Monday night will bring a few light rain showers into Tuesday, with partial clearing on Tuesday. Even behind the front, Tuesday’s high looks to be in the mid- to upper-40s. And by Wednesday, a hint of spring returns with unseasonably mild temperatures, and no cold outbreak lurking to our west.
This milder trend is part of the biggest change in extended range guidance in recent days. A few days ago, models and ensembles were still showing some colder air moving back into the Great Lakes in short order, but that’s no longer the case. Even by late next week, the European and American upper air ensembles are keeping a Pacific flow in place across the nation, cutting off true arctic air.
This shouldn’t be taken to mean we will be done with any wintry weather after Sunday, but there are suggestions temperatures will be fairly pleasant for the rounds of parades coming the weekend of March 20. After that, there are some early hints of chillier weather later in the month, keeping in mind the ensembles are less reliable further out in time. The Climate Prediction Center is thinking along similar lines in their six- to 10- and eight- to 14-day temperature probabilities outlook.
Weather in Ukraine
On a far more somber note, harsh cold in Ukraine will be adding to the many casualties and fatalities. With untold tens of thousands having no heat, many trapped outdoors, below freezing temperatures will be adding to the dangers and miseries. If you click on this map, these modeled Wednesday afternoon temperatures in the lower right are in Celsius, and the minuses indicate below freezing, from the low 20s to the teens in Fahrenheit.
Even looking ahead to Sunday, there is barely any improvement.
The monstrous horrors brought down upon the Ukrainian people will be worsened by the rather unseasonable cold.