Don Paul: Snow is still coming later this week, but it won't be a whopper

This milder trend is part of the biggest change in extended range guidance in recent days. A few days ago, models and ensembles were still showing some colder air moving back into the Great Lakes in short order, but that’s no longer the case. Even by late next week, the European and American upper air ensembles are keeping a Pacific flow in place across the nation, cutting off true arctic air.

This shouldn’t be taken to mean we will be done with any wintry weather after Sunday, but there are suggestions temperatures will be fairly pleasant for the rounds of parades coming the weekend of March 20. After that, there are some early hints of chillier weather later in the month, keeping in mind the ensembles are less reliable further out in time. The Climate Prediction Center is thinking along similar lines in their six- to 10- and eight- to 14-day temperature probabilities outlook.

