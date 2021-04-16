Don Paul: Slow weekend improvement gives way to setback Tuesday night

Western New Yorkers know some snow falls in April more years than not, though not much. Buffalo typically has had 2.1 inches of snow by April 15. This year we’ve had just .1 inch, back on April 1. While Buffalo had some ice pellets Thursday and overnight, measurable snow, as expected, fell well east and south of the metro area, especially in Allegany County.
In addition to some Friday morning flakes which fell on the hills, we are not yet done with snow in our region, following some slow improvement during the weekend into early next week. More on that coming up.
This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor is based on data through April 13. At that time, Western New York was still considered to be in moderate drought status. Since then, we’ve had the additional moisture and cool temperatures which slow evaporation. I have no doubt our drought situation has improved since Tuesday. In parts of New England, where drought conditions were more serious, heavy rain and snow has been falling Thursday night into Friday, so they’ll be improving as well.
You’ll be able to track the gradual improvement during the weekend in high-resolution GOES satellite imagery on this link, day and night, but you’ll have to be patient to see much clearing.
Modeled cloud cover still shows a solid overcast Saturday morning.
Light winds and a few sunny breaks in the afternoon should make a cool Saturday feel more comfortable than Friday. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s on the hills to around 49-52 on the Niagara Frontier, a far cry from last Saturday's record-tying 82. Modeled cloud cover goes down by mid/late afternoon at lower elevations (the blue represents more cloud cover).
Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and limited sunshine. While it will be mainly dry with a light wind, a few isolated light showers could pop up in the afternoon. Readings should recover to 53-56.
Monday looks like the sunniest of the next three days, allowing highs to reach the mid-upper 50s.
While Tuesday will still be seasonably mild with readings in the mid-upper 50s, rain showers will approach with a cold front drawing near from the west. By later Tuesday night into Wednesday, models continue to depict the return of snow as cold air deepens. Naturally, at this time of the year the best chance for accumulations will be at night and on higher elevations. The American GFS and the Canadian GEM models are the most aggressive with the snow, and may be overdone. This is the GFS forecast for the predawn hours of Wednesday.
The European ECMWF is slower, and brings most of the rain and snow on Wednesday. While these global models indicate significant slush could accumulate on the hills over the course of the event, the actual modeled snow depth later on Wednesday is much less than the modeled accumulation. That is a sure sign of the likely melting that will occur with the high sun angle and milder daytime temperatures on April 23:
By late next week, temperatures will be returning to a little warmer than average, at least for a day.
However, model ensemble means still favor cooler troughing over eastern Canada with warmer ridging over the western U.S. through much of the month, so a dramatic warmup is not in the cards in the next 10-12 days. We’ll have some nice days, but a return to the 80s we had last week is not currently in sight. At least the American GFS ensemble does finally indicate some warmer ridging in the upper air pattern returning to the east late in the month.
In the meantime, snow or no snow, the time of frost risk has not passed, so I continue to recommend against putting tender plantings out. Of course, there are hardier plants which are good to go. The Old Farmer's Almanac may lack science in its silly weather forecasts, but this planting guide is actually based on information from universities and the USDA.