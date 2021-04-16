Don Paul: Slow weekend improvement gives way to setback Tuesday night

The European ECMWF is slower, and brings most of the rain and snow on Wednesday. While these global models indicate significant slush could accumulate on the hills over the course of the event, the actual modeled snow depth later on Wednesday is much less than the modeled accumulation. That is a sure sign of the likely melting that will occur with the high sun angle and milder daytime temperatures on April 23:

By late next week, temperatures will be returning to a little warmer than average, at least for a day.

However, model ensemble means still favor cooler troughing over eastern Canada with warmer ridging over the western U.S. through much of the month, so a dramatic warmup is not in the cards in the next 10-12 days. We’ll have some nice days, but a return to the 80s we had last week is not currently in sight. At least the American GFS ensemble does finally indicate some warmer ridging in the upper air pattern returning to the east late in the month.

In the meantime, snow or no snow, the time of frost risk has not passed, so I continue to recommend against putting tender plantings out. Of course, there are hardier plants which are good to go. The Old Farmer's Almanac may lack science in its silly weather forecasts, but this planting guide is actually based on information from universities and the USDA.

