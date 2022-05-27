Don Paul: Slow start Saturday, lovely Sunday, heat builds Memorial Day

The most persistent rainfall in the next week has dominated through Friday morning, with diminishing coverage arriving in the afternoon.

After Thursday’s somewhat muggy high of 80, Friday’s high in the low 70s inland (60s near 57-degree Lake Erie) will feel cooler, although humidity will not be coming down until Saturday afternoon. Thursday evening-Friday morning rainfall totals have been moderate to locally heavy at many locations, including close to 1 inch for Buffalo.

A Buffalo National Weather Service graphic captures the basic Friday weather trends, with a marginal 5% risk of afternoon severe thunderstorms just clipping the southeast corner of Allegany County.

A closer look at high-resolution models show greatly reduced shower coverage in Western New York by mid-afternoon, with a more significant severe storm threat well to our east.

Friday night shower and possible isolated thundershower coverage will be spotty and occasional. Saturday morning will be getting off to a slow start. With a trough of low pressure passing through shortly after dawn, some lighter showers may still be around early in the day, especially south and east of the metro area as modeled for around 7 a.m..

By midafternoon, clearing will be advancing from northwest to southeast, meaning it will clear first in Niagara County and last in Allegany County.

With a light northwest-west breeze, humidity will be dropping during the day with a high in the upper 60s. The day will have a nice finish. For any afternoon boaters, wave heights will average 1-2 feet, slightly choppier on Lake Ontario.

Sunday features building high pressure over the East, blocking the advance of the stormier weather over the north central and northwest U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

High temps will reach the mid- to upper 70s, though it will feel warmer with only a light, variable breeze. Boaters will have safe, “dull” sailing conditions with winds out of the south at less than 8-10 knots, and waves averaging 1 foot or less on both lakes.

If Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, you’ll feel it on Monday. The broadening warm ridge of high pressure in the East will bring a mostly sunny sky with the high temperature reaching the mid-80s inland from Lake Erie, but a few degrees cooler at both lakeshores.

Dew points will be in the low 60s, producing moderate to marginally high humidity. With a southwest breeze picking up to 10-15 knots, boaters will be dealing with 1-3 foot waves, which is somewhat choppier.

The warm ridge will hang tough into Wednesday, with midsummer warmth continuing. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

With dew points creeping up toward the mid-60s, it will be warm and humid through Wednesday night next week, but I would rate this as shy of feeling oppressive.

By Thursday morning, a cold front will be crossing our region, bringing relief to those who don’t revel in warm and humid conditions. Behind the front, humidity will drop and daytime highs next Thursday and Friday will run in the low 70s, which is seasonable.

It turns out the abundant rainfall we’ve had will be coming in handy for farmers and gardeners, in light of the extended dry period from Saturday afternoon through next Wednesday, combined with heat. Earliest indications of rainfall potential with the Thursday morning cold front look like around .25 inch, so the soil moisture we’ve collected now will help keep the growing season going at a good clip. Unfortunately, that includes mowing.

In the extended range, there are signs of a tendency toward slightly below average temperatures most days in the eight- to 14-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

The CPC outlook is well supported in the upper air pattern ensemble means, showing cooler troughing over the Northeast.

Deadly heat wave in India much more likely now

It is always very hot in India prior to the onset of the monsoon season. Dry soil allows the atmosphere to bake at lower levels. But this past March was the hottest month on record going back 122 years in India. I’ve written several times about a newer discipline called climate attribution science, in which climate scientists can estimate how much more likely extreme weather events have been made by global warming. A new study assigns an extraordinary value of this heat wave being 30 times more likely to have occurred due to climate change than to what we call “natural variability.” There are more details a story from World Weather Attribution.